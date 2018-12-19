Ativo Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 65.85% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ativo Capital Management Llc bought 17,187 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,287 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.96M, up from 26,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ativo Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.12% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $32.71. About 70.47 million shares traded or 115.33% up from the average. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 19.44% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 20/03/2018 – AMD to release patches to fix some chip flaws uncovered by CTS Labs; 21/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC – CO, INTEL ALSO ANNOUNCED DEVELOPMENT PROGRESS ON THIRD-GENERATION 96-TIER 3D NAND STRUCTURE; 22/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $68; 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP NET PROFIT 1.93 BLN YEN (+18.1 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 3.60 BLN YEN (+0.8 %); 22/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $55; 11/04/2018 – S&P REVISES MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BB’; 21/05/2018 – Micron Announces $10 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization; 19/03/2018 – Micron’s 21% March Rally Sets High Bar for Earnings on Thursday; 12/03/2018 – MICRON: TALLURI SVP & GENERAL MANAGER OF MOBILE BUSINESS UNIT; 22/03/2018 – Micron’s Results Weren’t Quite Chipper Enough — Heard on the Street

Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 0.45% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems bought 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 442,516 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $72.78M, up from 440,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $389.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.57% or $8 during the last trading session, reaching $135.66. About 36.13 million shares traded or 42.57% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 14/03/2018 – France to sue Google, Apple over developer contracts – minister; 21/03/2018 – Op-Ed Columnist: Facebook Doesn’t Get It; 03/04/2018 – New York Post: Facebook asks users if they think it’s `good for the world’; 21/03/2018 – Nine News Australia: #BREAKING: Facebook founder Mark Zuckerburg has broken his silence over a scandal involving the profiles; 26/03/2018 – PEP BOYS SAYS “CONCERNED ABOUT ISSUES SURROUNDING FACEBOOK”; TO SUSPEND ALL MEDIA ON PLATFORM UNTIL FACTS ARE OUT, CORRECTIVE ACTIONS HAVE BEEN TAKEN; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Adds Facebook, Exits Booking, Cuts AmerisourceBergen: 13F; 28/03/2018 – Facebook is making data settings and privacy tools easier for users to find; 19/03/2018 – REPUBLICAN SENATOR JOHN KENNEDY JOINS DEMOCRAT KLOBUCHAR IN ASKING FOR TECH CEO HEARING AFTER NEWS OF ALLEGED MISUSE OF FACEBOOK DATA BY CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA; 22/03/2018 – The Facebook chief executive finally spoke out on the Cambridge Analytica data scandal on Wednesday; 27/03/2018 – Three users of the Facebook Messenger app sued Facebook on Tuesday in a class action suit, and asked for unspecified damages

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.35, from 1.4 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 93 investors sold MU shares while 253 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 256 raised stakes. 767.36 million shares or 3.16% less from 792.40 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 15,894 are owned by Alyeska Grp Limited Partnership. Apg Asset Management Nv holds 2.88 million shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Moreover, Regent Invest Mgmt Ltd Company has 1.17% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 82,715 shares. Leavell Investment Mgmt holds 0.04% or 8,500 shares in its portfolio. Comerica State Bank has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management invested in 2.88 million shares or 2.01% of the stock. Miller Howard Investments Ny reported 69,411 shares. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Liability (Trc) owns 0.1% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 31,270 shares. Nordea Invest Mngmt Ab invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Hennessy Advsr holds 0.11% or 68,200 shares in its portfolio. Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Tn stated it has 75 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jennison Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Valley Advisers has 0.01% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 733 shares. Highland Mgmt Lp owns 81,000 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Andra Ap has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Ativo Capital Management Llc, which manages about $892.03 million and $374.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transcat Inc (NASDAQ:TRNS) by 25,006 shares to 40,978 shares, valued at $936,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 4,462 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,764 shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Sp A (NYSE:BABA).

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $7.60 million activity. Shares for $5.40 million were sold by SWITZ ROBERT E.

Among 45 analysts covering Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU), 32 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Micron Technology Inc. had 279 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, September 27. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $20 target in Monday, August 29 report. The stock of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, March 23. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Buy” rating and $4000 target in Monday, June 19 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 21 by UBS. The firm earned “Underperform” rating on Tuesday, March 29 by Needham. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, September 26 by Rosenblatt. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Wednesday, March 21 report. Citigroup initiated the shares of MU in report on Wednesday, December 7 with “Buy” rating. Mizuho maintained the shares of MU in report on Tuesday, July 25 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 123 investors sold FB shares while 598 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 661 raised stakes. 1.61 billion shares or 3.39% less from 1.66 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Scge Mgmt LP holds 5.53% or 400,000 shares in its portfolio. First Western Cap holds 1,577 shares. 47,098 were reported by Private Advsr Inc. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 12,202 shares. Boston Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 77,850 shares. Partnervest Advisory Svcs Ltd Com stated it has 0.62% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 86,048 were reported by Wolverine Asset Limited Liability. Novare Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 44,592 shares or 1.17% of the stock. Monetary Management Grp Inc Inc invested 1.51% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 78,520 are held by Centre Asset Ltd Com. Origin Asset Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 84,680 shares. Stillwater Investment Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.93% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Maverick Ltd reported 36,640 shares. King Wealth has 0.08% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Arrow reported 1.55% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 75 selling transactions for $1.73 billion activity. 37,982 shares were sold by Schroepfer Michael Todd, worth $7.74 million. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $300,102 was made by Cox Christopher K on Tuesday, November 6. Stretch Colin sold $113,678 worth of stock. Another trade for 2,112 shares valued at $294,835 was sold by Taylor Susan J.S.. Another trade for 55,000 shares valued at $8.52M was made by Sandberg Sheryl on Wednesday, October 10. Wehner David M. also sold $1.72 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares.

Among 57 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 48 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 84% are positive. Facebook had 309 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Thursday, December 1 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, November 5 by Nomura. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Hold” on Monday, April 16. As per Wednesday, October 31, the company rating was maintained by Nomura. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, September 5 by Canaccord Genuity. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, February 1. The company was maintained on Tuesday, January 16 by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Buy” rating by Needham given on Wednesday, July 19. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, March 21 by BTIG Research. The company was maintained on Friday, July 21 by Deutsche Bank.

Utah Retirement Systems, which manages about $5.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 12,200 shares to 281,905 shares, valued at $26.66 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 17,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 876,125 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).