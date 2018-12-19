Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 8.04% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought 3,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,690 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.51M, up from 42,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $382.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 7.25% or $10.42 during the last trading session, reaching $133.24. About 56.73M shares traded or 123.90% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – The Little Regulator at the Heart of Facebook’s Big Data Dispute; 29/03/2018 – POLL-Are Americans taking steps to protect their data after Facebook scandal?; 08/05/2018 – Facebook Shakes Up Management; WhatsApp, Messenger Get New Heads; 09/04/2018 – The whistleblower believes the total number of Facebook users whose data was shared could be even more than the 87 million admitted by Facebook last week; 27/03/2018 – Edmonton Jour: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has decided to testify before Congress to quiet criticism; 03/05/2018 – Facebook’s Double Standard on Privacy: Employees Vs. the Rest of Us; 19/03/2018 – Not a comment on the stock but is this the first time people realize that $FB invades your privacy? Why is no one talking about them listening in on your phone calls?; 18/04/2018 – FB: Landlords Are Offering Free Rooms In Return For Gay Sex and Facebook Is Letting It Happen – Part 1 of a shocking and important @PatrickStrud investigation; 11/04/2018 – Rep. Sarbanes: Sarbanes Grills Zuckerberg About Facebook’s Controversial “Campaign Embed” Program and the Company’s; 08/05/2018 – Chris Cox is becoming Facebook’s most important executive not named Mark Zuckerberg:

Prince Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 38.06% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prince Street Capital Management Llc sold 66,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 108,400 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.20M, down from 175,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prince Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $103.11. About 1.28 million shares traded or 42.04% up from the average. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 0.29% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 04/04/2018 – MPS LTD MPSL.NS SAYS HDFC TRUSTEE CO LTD CUTS STAKE IN CO BY 2 PCT TO 3.39 PCT; 18/04/2018 – HDFC STANDARD LIFE 4Q NET INCOME 3.39B RUPEES; 09/04/2018 – HDFC RAISES RETAIL PRIME LENDING RATE BY 20BPS FROM APRIL 1; 14/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Hdfc Bank Ltd. – Board Meeting On April 21, 2018; 13/04/2018 – HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS SAYS CO PROPOSES TO RAISE FUNDS BY ISSUING PERPETUAL DEBT INSTRUMENTS, TIER Il CAPITAL BONDS AND LONG TERM BONDS; 03/04/2018 – HDFC: AS AT DEC 31, AMOUNT IN PROVISIONS/CONTINGENCIES INR48.9B; 03/04/2018 – HDFC EXPECTS TO REPORT INR3B PROFIT ON INVESTMENT SALE IN 4Q; 26/03/2018 – Economic Times: HDFC Bank may enter overseas bond sale business; 23/05/2018 – HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS SAYS HDFC BANK LAUNCHES DIGITAL LOANS AGAINST MUTUAL FUNDS; 02/04/2018 – HDFC TO ANNOUNCE 4Q RESULTS ON APRIL 30

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc, which manages about $379.79 million and $155.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 34,810 shares to 89,690 shares, valued at $7.60 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 3,140 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,050 shares, and cut its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 75 selling transactions for $1.73 billion activity. Shares for $6.33M were sold by Schroepfer Michael Todd. Sandberg Sheryl sold $8.41M worth of stock. $45.85 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares were sold by Zuckerberg Mark. 5,300 shares were sold by Cox Christopher K, worth $813,248 on Monday, October 15. Wehner David M. had sold 9,522 shares worth $1.72M. $294,835 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Taylor Susan J.S. on Monday, December 10.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 123 investors sold FB shares while 598 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 661 raised stakes. 1.61 billion shares or 3.39% less from 1.66 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Flossbach Von Storch Ag, Germany-based fund reported 2.77 million shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins Company, a Japan-based fund reported 60,453 shares. Becker Capital Management reported 3,437 shares. Of Vermont stated it has 0.75% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Private Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.03% or 1,279 shares. Da Davidson And owns 75,189 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs owns 40,354 shares. Tekne Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 8.46% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Granite Invest Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company accumulated 111,823 shares. Fjarde Ap invested in 633,151 shares or 1.53% of the stock. Windsor Management Ltd Llc owns 1,535 shares. Wall Street Access Asset Lc reported 7,444 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 1.08% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). First Republic Investment Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 1.33M shares. Smart Portfolios holds 0% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 50 shares.

Another recent and important HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “HDFC Bank: A High Quality Indian Bank – Seeking Alpha” on November 26, 2018.