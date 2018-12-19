Camarda Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in M D C Hldgs Inc (MDC) by 2235.22% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camarda Financial Advisors Llc bought 54,763 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 57,213 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.69M, up from 2,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in M D C Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $27.76. About 545,223 shares traded or 11.59% up from the average. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) has declined 12.19% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.19% the S&P500. Some Historical MDC News: 03/05/2018 – MDC Holdings 1Q Net $38.8M; 14/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms M.D.C. Holdings’ IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 30/04/2018 – M.D.C. Holdings Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 07/05/2018 – Richmond American Homes Announces Grand Opening In Layton; 15/05/2018 – New Richmond American Community In Groveland; 13/03/2018 – MDC HOLDINGS INC MDC.N : UBS RAISES TO BUY FROM SELL; 19/04/2018 – DJ MDC Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDC); 03/05/2018 – MDC Holdings 1Q EPS 68c; 03/05/2018 – MDC Holdings 1Q Home Sale Rev $607.7M; 25/04/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS MDC HOLDINGS ‘BB+’ RATING, OUTLOOK STABLE

Family Management Corp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 273.47% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Family Management Corp bought 13,124 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The hedge fund held 17,923 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.95M, up from 4,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Family Management Corp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $384.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.75% or $9.7 during the last trading session, reaching $133.96. About 50.39 million shares traded or 98.88% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 23/04/2018 – Facebook Sued in Class Action That Alleges Users’ Personal Information Was Misused In An Attempt To Influence The 2016 Presid; 16/05/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg to meet with European Parliament leaders; 16/04/2018 – A U.S. federal judge ruled on Monday that Facebook must face a class action lawsuit alleging that the social network unlawfully created facial templates for people without their permission; 22/05/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg Responds to EU Lawmaker Questions: TOPLive; 22/03/2018 – Second police officer hospitalised after UK spy poisoning- Mail Online; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK 1Q EPS $1.69, EST. $1.35; 26/03/2018 – Facebook Comes Under Scrutiny of Federal Trade Commission; 16/05/2018 – ISS recommends votes against Facebook CEO Zuckerberg, 4 other directors; 05/04/2018 – Facebook Faces Indonesian Police Investigation Over Data Breach; 22/05/2018 – Facebook is just like a media company, says lawyer that helped celebrities sue the media

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.06, from 1.04 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 28 investors sold MDC shares while 50 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 44.07 million shares or 1.93% more from 43.23 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Aqr Cap Lc holds 61,376 shares. Fincl Bank Of America De has 420,364 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Limited Com has invested 0% in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 0% invested in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). Wealthtrust owns 453 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). Aperio Grp Lc reported 0% stake. Parkside National Bank And Trust accumulated 49 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System invested 0% in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 0% in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) or 18,811 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Fmr Limited Com reported 138,964 shares. Pitcairn holds 8,145 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. James Rech Inc has invested 0.13% in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). 108,623 are owned by Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag.

More notable recent M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Recent Analysis Shows Verizon Communications, MGM Resorts International, Exelon, Axon Enterprise, MDC, and TG Therapeutics Market Influences â€” Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth – Nasdaq” on December 12, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “MDC Holdings Inc. (NYSE: MDC) enters Portland’s homebuilding market – Portland – Portland Business Journal” published on July 03, 2018, Stockhouse.com published: “Grand Opening Events for Two New Phoenix Communities – Stockhouse” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Homebuilders cry for help – Seeking Alpha” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Richmond American Joins Sought-After Sorrel Ranch Communities in Aurora – Benzinga” with publication date: November 27, 2018.

Among 13 analysts covering MDC Holdings (NYSE:MDC), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. MDC Holdings had 40 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Monday, May 16. The rating was upgraded by Evercore to “Outperform” on Thursday, October 25. On Tuesday, March 13 the stock rating was upgraded by UBS to “Buy”. The rating was upgraded by Zelman to “Buy” on Friday, May 4. Wells Fargo upgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Wednesday, August 30 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Tuesday, September 26. The stock has “Sell” rating by Evercore on Monday, January 30. As per Friday, February 2, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. UBS maintained the shares of MDC in report on Wednesday, January 17 with “Sell” rating. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan on Friday, July 13 to “Neutral”.

Since August 22, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 sales for $4.24 million activity. Berman Michael A also sold $272,210 worth of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) shares.

Camarda Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $213.32M and $88.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 13,113 shares to 537,832 shares, valued at $12.46M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 22,819 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 683,278 shares, and cut its stake in Ameriprise Finl Inc (NYSE:AMP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 123 investors sold FB shares while 598 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 661 raised stakes. 1.61 billion shares or 3.39% less from 1.66 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mackenzie accumulated 670,721 shares. Minnesota-based Next Century Growth Investors Lc has invested 0.4% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Gam Hldgs Ag invested 0.55% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Dean Invest Assoc Ltd accumulated 2,749 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Virginia-based Pettyjohn Wood & White has invested 0.29% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Centre Asset Management Lc owns 78,520 shares or 3% of their US portfolio. 86,823 were accumulated by Ajo Ltd Partnership. Fukoku Mutual Life holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 10,650 shares. Signature Mngmt holds 0.07% or 2,390 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Com Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.98% or 1.18 million shares. Iberiabank, Louisiana-based fund reported 9,560 shares. Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Ltd reported 0.52% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 4,130 are held by Country Club Trust Na. Community & Investment reported 139,047 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Management Company Ltd accumulated 92,586 shares.

Among 57 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 48 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 84% are positive. Facebook had 309 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of FB in report on Thursday, April 26 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Buy” rating by William Blair on Thursday, October 12. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of FB in report on Thursday, July 26 with “Overweight” rating. Jefferies maintained the shares of FB in report on Thursday, November 3 with “Buy” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, June 7 report. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, January 31 by Canaccord Genuity. M Partners maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Friday, May 13 with “Buy” rating. JP Morgan maintained the shares of FB in report on Friday, July 27 with “Overweight” rating. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained it with “Buy” rating and $18000 target in Friday, July 21 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 1 by Mizuho.