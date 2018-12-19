Fdx Advisors Has Lowered Emerson Elec Co Com (EMR) Position; Amcon Distributing Co (DIT) Sentiment Is 2

Amcon Distributing Co (DIT) investors sentiment decreased to 2 in Q3 2018. It’s down -1.00, from 3 in 2018Q2. The ratio is negative, as 6 hedge funds opened new or increased holdings, while 3 decreased and sold their stock positions in Amcon Distributing Co. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 82,510 shares, up from 80,579 shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Amcon Distributing Co in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 2 Increased: 3 New Position: 3.

Fdx Advisors Inc decreased Emerson Elec Co Com (EMR) stake by 61.59% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Fdx Advisors Inc sold 10,274 shares as Emerson Elec Co Com (EMR)’s stock declined 17.99%. The Fdx Advisors Inc holds 6,407 shares with $491,000 value, down from 16,681 last quarter. Emerson Elec Co Com now has $36.85 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $58.85. About 2.28 million shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 4.91% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 18/04/2018 – Textron profit soars, agrees to sell tools business to Emerson; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric 2Q Net $482M; 17/05/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY AVENTICS FROM TRITON FOR €527M IN CASH; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric: Textron Unit Brands Include Greenlee, Klauke; 18/04/2018 – Emerson to Acquire Tools and Test Equipment Business from Textron to Create Leading Portfolio for the Pro; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric: Textron Unit Had 2017 Sales of $470M; 05/03/2018 – Emerson College ePoll: Statistical Dead Heat in PA 18th Congressional Special Election; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC – SEES 2018 CASH FLOW FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF MANUFACTURING GROUP BEFORE PENSION CONTRIBUTIONS OF $700 TO $800 MLN; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON SEES DEAL ADDING TO EARNINGS IN FISCAL 2019; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Sees Acquisition Closing Within Next 90 Days

More notable recent AMCON Distributing Company (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “AMCON Distributing Company Reports Fully Diluted Earnings Per Share of $5.38 for the Fiscal Year Ended September 30, 2018 – Business Wire” on November 08, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “AMCON Distributing Company Announces $0.18 Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” published on July 24, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “AMCON Distributing Company Announces $0.28 Special Dividend – Business Wire” on December 21, 2017. More interesting news about AMCON Distributing Company (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “The 7 Best Penny Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” published on November 01, 2018 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Neuberger Berman Closed-End Municipal Funds Announce Monthly Distributions – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: November 16, 2018.

It closed at $85.86 lastly. It is down 15.51% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.51% the S&P500. Some Historical DIT News: 31/05/2018 – AMCON EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AMINU ISMAIL TELLS REPORTERS; 18/04/2018 – Amcon Distributing 2Q EPS 49c; 18/04/2018 AMCON Distributing Company Reports Fully Diluted Earnings Per Share of $0.49 for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 04/05/2018 – LSV Asset Management Exits Position in Amcon Distributing; 24/04/2018 – AMCON DISTRIBUTING REPLENISHED SHRS AUTHORIZED FOR BUYBACK; 24/04/2018 – Amcon Distributing Declares Dividend of 18c; 23/04/2018 – DJ AMCON Distributing Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DIT); 31/05/2018 – NIGERIA’S AMCON PLANS TO SELL AERO UNIT THIS YEAR: DIRECTOR

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Southern regions of the United States. The company has market cap of $53.01 million. It operates through two divisions, Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food. It has a 15.96 P/E ratio. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and chilled products, and institutional foodservice products.

Willis Investment Counsel holds 0.14% of its portfolio in AMCON Distributing Company for 22,922 shares. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc owns 9,200 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in the company for 54 shares. The United Kingdom-based Barclays Plc has invested 0% in the stock. Blackrock Inc., a New York-based fund reported 113 shares.

Analysts await Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $0.67 earnings per share, up 15.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.58 per share. EMR’s profit will be $419.52M for 21.96 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by Emerson Electric Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.72% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.11, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 42 investors sold EMR shares while 430 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 424.46 million shares or 1.26% less from 429.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase & owns 1.22 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Toth Advisory invested in 0.03% or 1,570 shares. Somerville Kurt F accumulated 0.23% or 14,863 shares. Moreover, Signaturefd Limited Liability Company has 0.06% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 8,033 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands accumulated 40,200 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Greatmark Investment Prtnrs owns 74,129 shares or 1.79% of their US portfolio. Bryn Mawr Tru Com, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 45,747 shares. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Limited Co holds 6,173 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Fdx Advsrs invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Verity Asset Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 3,855 shares. Nordea Investment Ab invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Abner Herrman Brock Limited Liability Co has invested 1.62% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Jefferies Ltd Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 89,447 shares. Zwj Counsel invested 0.04% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Fdx Advisors Inc increased T Mobile Us Inc Com (NYSE:TMUS) stake by 6,359 shares to 17,038 valued at $1.20 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Ebay Inc Com (NASDAQ:EBAY) stake by 31,482 shares and now owns 78,298 shares. Nvidia Corp Com (NASDAQ:NVDA) was raised too.

Among 10 analysts covering Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Emerson Electric had 12 analyst reports since July 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Monday, November 12. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Friday, August 10. The company was maintained on Monday, September 24 by Barclays Capital. Deutsche Bank maintained Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) on Thursday, July 12 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) earned “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Tuesday, August 14. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $85 target in Thursday, August 9 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, August 30 by UBS. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, December 17 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, October 4 by Bank of America.

More notable recent Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Emerson Electric: How To Improve The Odds – Seeking Alpha” on December 18, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dividend Stock Analysis: Emerson Electric – Seeking Alpha” published on December 14, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “Emerson Electric (EMR) Acquires Advanced Engineering Valves – StreetInsider.com” on December 12, 2018. More interesting news about Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Does ABB’s 4% Dividend Yield Make It a Stock to Buy Now? – The Motley Fool” published on December 11, 2018 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Best Buy, Emerson Electric, Genpact, IBM, Lululemon, Manchester United, Sherwin-Williams, SCANA and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Since August 14, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $9.17 million activity. The insider Pelch Steven J. sold 6,409 shares worth $475,774. 9,070 shares were sold by Karsanbhai Surendralal Lanca, worth $616,760 on Wednesday, November 28. MONSER EDWARD L also sold $4.57 million worth of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) shares. On Tuesday, August 14 DELLAQUILA FRANK J sold $3.51 million worth of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) or 47,530 shares.