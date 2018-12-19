Federated Investors Inc decreased Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (GPK) stake by 8.62% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Federated Investors Inc sold 73,369 shares as Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (GPK)’s stock declined 20.86%. The Federated Investors Inc holds 777,494 shares with $10.89M value, down from 850,863 last quarter. Graphic Packaging Hldg Co now has $3.25 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $10.48. About 5.91M shares traded or 10.51% up from the average. Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) has declined 26.63% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GPK News: 23/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging Declares Dividend of 7.5c; 08/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 26/04/2018 – GRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING CO GPK.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $18; 02/04/2018 Graphic Packaging International’s Pacific Rim President Takashi Sugiyama to Retire; Kaeko Gondo Appointed President; 23/04/2018 – DJ Graphic Packaging Holding Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPK); 02/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 9; 23/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging Declares Quarterly Dividend

MATEON THERAPEUTICS INC (OTCMKTS:MATN) had an increase of 1800% in short interest. MATN’s SI was 1,900 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 1800% from 100 shares previously. The stock decreased 13.04% or $0.015 during the last trading session, reaching $0.1. About 51,152 shares traded or 40.21% up from the average. Mateon Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MATN) has 0.00% since December 19, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Mateon Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of vascular disrupting agents for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.14 million. The Company’s principal clinical stage product includes fosbretabulin tromethamine, a reversible tubulin binding agent, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating recurrent ovarian cancer; and in Phase II clinical trial for treating neuroendocrine tumors. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also develops OXi4503 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial stage for treating patients with relapsed or refractory acute myelogenous leukemia or myelodysplastic syndromes.

Federated Investors Inc increased Mosaic Co New (NYSE:MOS) stake by 52,044 shares to 56,077 valued at $1.82 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Advanced Drain Sys Inc Del (NYSE:WMS) stake by 136,949 shares and now owns 486,418 shares. Vishay Intertechnology Inc (NYSE:VSH) was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Graphic Packaging Holding had 6 analyst reports since July 16, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, October 11, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. On Wednesday, July 25 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Monday, July 16 with “Buy”. On Thursday, October 25 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”. Bank of America maintained Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) rating on Wednesday, July 25. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $16.5 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.18, from 0.98 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 25 investors sold GPK shares while 76 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 312.49 million shares or 5.11% more from 297.29 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp reported 1.95 million shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.03% or 1.58 million shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 54,770 shares. 6.98M were reported by Arrowmark Colorado Limited Liability Corporation. Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership holds 346,927 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Aperio Grp Inc Llc stated it has 61,576 shares. Howe Rusling owns 196 shares. Monarch Prtnrs Asset Limited Liability Co reported 0.92% stake. Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 1.34 million shares stake. Century Cos Inc reported 16.24M shares. Ascend Cap Ltd Liability Com stated it has 4.18% of its portfolio in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK). Jhl Cap Grp Inc Ltd Liability reported 0.83% in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0.01% in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK). Tributary Limited Com has 0.15% invested in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK). Icon Advisers accumulated 242,144 shares.

Analysts await Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $0.19 EPS, up 11.76% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.17 per share. GPK’s profit will be $58.98 million for 13.79 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by Graphic Packaging Holding Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.64% negative EPS growth.

