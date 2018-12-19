Federated Investors Has Raised Its Micron Technology (MU) Holding; Mattel (MAT) Shorts Decreased By 3.26%

Federated Investors Inc increased Micron Technology Inc (MU) stake by 2576.46% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Federated Investors Inc acquired 1.42 million shares as Micron Technology Inc (MU)’s stock declined 22.49%. The Federated Investors Inc holds 1.48 million shares with $66.72 million value, up from 55,111 last quarter. Micron Technology Inc now has $35.55B valuation. The stock decreased 8.12% or $2.77 during the last trading session, reaching $31.34. About 94.08 million shares traded or 187.46% up from the average. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 19.44% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 15/05/2018 – MICRON SOLUTIONS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.06; 23/03/2018 – Tech Today: Cutting Micron, Waiting for Dropbox, Scrutinizing Facebook — Barron’s Blog; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q Adj EPS $2.82; 16/05/2018 – Micron at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $54; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Technology’s Cfr To Ba1, Outlook Positive; 06/04/2018 – Micron Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – MICRON SOLUTIONS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.13; 19/03/2018 – TOKYO — Chinese memory chip manufacturers pose no serious threat yet to established players, Micron Technology CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said, citing high barriers to entry for aspiring global suppliers; 11/04/2018 – S&P Raises Corporate Credit Rating on Micron Technology to ‘BB+’ From ‘BB’

Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) had a decrease of 3.26% in short interest. MAT’s SI was 59.23 million shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 3.26% from 61.23 million shares previously. With 3.18M avg volume, 19 days are for Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT)’s short sellers to cover MAT’s short positions. The SI to Mattel Inc’s float is 17.28%. The stock decreased 5.43% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $10.27. About 5.87M shares traded or 34.89% up from the average. Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) has declined 16.18% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MAT News: 25/04/2018 – Spin Master Sues Mattel for Patent Infringement on Patents Relating to Award-Winning Bakugan® Toy; 19/04/2018 – Mattel: Georgiadis to Pursue New Opportunity in Technology Sector; 07/05/2018 – MATTEL INC – BOARD HAS APPROVED REDUCING AUTHORIZED NUMBER OF DIRECTORS FROM NINE TO SEVEN EFFECTIVE AS OF THE 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s: Mattel’s Credit Metrics Will Remain Weak Over the Next 12-18 Mos; 26/04/2018 – Toymaker Mattel’s first-quarter sales beat lowered estimates; 25/04/2018 – SPIN MASTER – SUED MATTEL IN CONNECTION WITH MATTEL’S SALE AND MARKETING OF ITS MECARD BRANDED TOYS; 14/03/2018 – Mattel Nominates New Board Members; 30/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Dollar recovery seen as an earnings risk on horizon; 25/04/2018 – SPIN MASTER SUES MATTEL FOR PATENT INFRINGEMENT ON PATENTS RELA; 21/05/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Mattel Inc. Snr Unscd Notes Rtg To ‘B+’ (RR: ‘5’)

Among 7 analysts covering Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. Mattel had 10 analyst reports since June 28, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) rating on Tuesday, July 10. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $16 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Wednesday, August 8. The firm has “Underperform” rating by DA Davidson given on Thursday, June 28. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Tuesday, December 4. As per Thursday, August 16, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The company was maintained on Wednesday, November 14 by Barclays Capital. Citigroup maintained Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) on Tuesday, October 30 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, October 26 by DA Davidson. The stock has “Neutral” rating by DA Davidson on Friday, July 27. As per Thursday, August 2, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies.

More notable recent Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “MAT or JAKK: Which Toymaker Has Better Chances of Survival? (revised) – Nasdaq” on November 28, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Will Cost Saving Initiatives Drive Mattel (MAT) Q3 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on October 23, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: PYPL, CRM, MAT – Nasdaq” on November 19, 2018. More interesting news about Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Will Dismal Sales & Margins Hurt Mattel’s (MAT) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is Mattel (MAT) Up 7.9% Since Its Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 28, 2018.

Mattel, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets a range of toy products worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.55 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: North America, International, and American Girl. It currently has negative earnings. It offers dolls and accessories, vehicles and play sets, and games and puzzles under the Mattel Girls & Boys brands, including Barbie, Monster High, Ever After High, Polly Pocket, DC Super Hero Girl, Disney Classics, Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, DC Comics, WWE Wrestling, Minecraft, Max Steel, Little Mommy, BOOMco., and Toy Story.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.26, from 0.69 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 29 investors sold Mattel, Inc. shares while 108 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 400.82 million shares or 0.66% less from 403.50 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cibc World Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) for 48,507 shares. Amp Investors holds 0.01% or 97,639 shares in its portfolio. Proshare Ltd Liability holds 0% or 37,305 shares in its portfolio. Royal London Asset Ltd holds 0% or 134,836 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Exane Derivatives has 0% invested in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). 2.22 million were accumulated by Schwab Charles Investment Mngmt. Amica Retiree Trust invested in 0.02% or 1,426 shares. Da Davidson & invested 0.02% in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Jane Street Group Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Ckw Fincl Grp Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) for 1,700 shares. Moreover, Caledonia (Private) Invests Pty Limited has 0.56% invested in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) for 2.27M shares. Credit Suisse Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 1.49M shares. Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0.01% in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) or 164,495 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Limited Partnership has invested 0.05% in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Stratos Wealth Partners Limited holds 835 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $7.60 million activity. SWITZ ROBERT E also sold $5.40M worth of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) shares. Another trade for 40,000 shares valued at $2.20 million was sold by Thorsen Steven L. JR.

Federated Investors Inc decreased Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) stake by 94,217 shares to 301,637 valued at $58.14M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Cimpress N V stake by 20,397 shares and now owns 75,020 shares. Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) was reduced too.

Among 19 analysts covering Micron (NASDAQ:MU), 12 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Micron had 26 analyst reports since June 20, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, June 21 with “Sell”. Robert W. Baird downgraded the stock to “Underperform” rating in Tuesday, November 20 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, September 12 by Goldman Sachs. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $90 target in Thursday, June 21 report. The stock of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) earned “Buy” rating by Nomura on Friday, September 21. The rating was downgraded by Susquehanna to “Neutral” on Tuesday, October 23. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Friday, September 21. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 20 by J.P. Morgan. The stock of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, December 10 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Tuesday, June 26.