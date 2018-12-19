Wcm Investment Management decreased its stake in Flir Sys Inc (FLIR) by 23.67% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wcm Investment Management sold 17,701 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 57,089 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.51M, down from 74,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wcm Investment Management who had been investing in Flir Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.98B market cap company. The stock increased 2.98% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $43.22. About 482,033 shares traded. FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) has declined 4.63% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FLIR News: 01/05/2018 – FLIR Introduces Saros, FLIR’s Next-Generation Outdoor Perimeter Security Camera Line for Commercial Businesses; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems 1Q Adj EPS 48c; 25/04/2018 – FLIR Systems to pay $30 mln to settle U.S. allegations -State Dept; 09/05/2018 – SourceSecurity: FLIR introduces Saros outdoor perimeter security camera for commercial businesses; 25/04/2018 – FLIR SYSTEMS INC – BOARD APPROVED EXTENSION OF JIM CANNON’S EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT THROUGH APRIL 2022; 25/04/2018 – STATE DEPT. CONCLUDES $30M SETTLEMENT W/ FLIR SYSTEMS; 04/05/2018 – Lorex Launches New CAT6 Underground 10Gbps Cable; 25/04/2018 – FLIR SYSTEMS INC FLIR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.76 BLN TO $1.79 BLN; 18/04/2018 – FLIR Systems Completes Strategic Investment in DroneSense; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems 1Q Net $39.2M

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc increased its stake in Fedex Corporation (FDX) by 7% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc bought 10,508 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 160,614 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $38.67 million, up from 150,106 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 8.73% or $16.15 during the last trading session, reaching $168.86. About 10.18M shares traded or 423.44% up from the average. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 19.38% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – gpbnews: BREAKING: A package destined for Austin, Texas, exploded at a FedEx distribution facility near San Antonio. At leas…; 26/03/2018 – FedEx: Tesla Trucks to Be Operated by FedEx Freight; 20/03/2018 – KCTV5 News: BREAKING: The @FBI says a suspicious package at the FedEx shipping center near the Austin airport “contained explos; 20/03/2018 – FOX 5 DC: #BREAKING: (AP) — FBI says suspicious package at FedEx shipping center near Austin airport “contained explosive; 10/05/2018 – FedEx Releases 2018 Global Citizenship Report; 26/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – FULLY-ELECTRIC TRUCKS, WHICH ARE SCHEDULED TO BEGIN PRODUCTION IN 2019, WILL BE OPERATED BY FEDEX FREIGHT, ITS LESS-THAN-TRUCKLOAD UNIT; 21/05/2018 – 16th annual FedEx/St. Jude Angels & Stars gala brings a night of 50’s-era style and classic Miami glamour to South Florida and; 20/03/2018 – NBC Montana: BREAKING OVERNIGHT: A package destined for an address in Austin exploded inside a FedEx distribution facility; 20/03/2018 – FDX SAYS IT’S WORKING WITH LAW ENFORCEMENT LOOKING INTO BLAST; 20/03/2018 – FedEx earnings beat: $3.72 per share, vs expected EPS of $3.11

Among 38 analysts covering FedEx (NYSE:FDX), 26 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 68% are positive. FedEx had 131 analyst reports since August 14, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 21 by Stephens. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, September 18. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of FDX in report on Wednesday, September 21 with “Outperform” rating. On Friday, September 15 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, June 7. The stock of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 21 by Susquehanna. The stock of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, December 13 by JP Morgan. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, June 6 by Seaport Global. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Monday, December 14 with “Outperform”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, November 30 by BMO Capital Markets.

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc, which manages about $2.46 billion and $2.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) by 22,980 shares to 320,461 shares, valued at $34.72 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell Int’l (NYSE:HON) by 13,547 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 301,313 shares, and cut its stake in Mellanox Technologies (Is) (NASDAQ:MLNX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.18, from 1.11 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 42 investors sold FDX shares while 362 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 183.43 million shares or 1.65% less from 186.50 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Steinberg Asset Mngmt reported 12,375 shares. First Manhattan reported 0.82% stake. Palladium Prtnrs Limited Liability has invested 0.67% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Bush Odonnell Advsrs Incorporated reported 12,085 shares or 4.46% of all its holdings. Capstone Investment Advisors Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 4,157 shares. Huber Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested 1.46% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Sigma Planning Corp holds 0.17% or 12,123 shares. 8,053 are owned by Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt. Salem Counselors owns 0.01% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 434 shares. Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust has invested 0.08% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Ccm Investment Advisers Ltd Company invested in 43,278 shares. Afam Cap holds 31,500 shares. 43,567 were accumulated by Norinchukin Comml Bank The. Employees Retirement Of Texas stated it has 82,800 shares. Olstein Cap Management Limited Partnership reported 0.93% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX).

Since September 19, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $55,968 activity. EDWARDSON JOHN A sold $281,124 worth of stock or 1,160 shares.

Analysts await FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $0.60 EPS, up 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. FLIR’s profit will be $83.00 million for 18.01 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by FLIR Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.26% EPS growth.

Wcm Investment Management, which manages about $11.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Versum Matls Inc by 138,928 shares to 204,098 shares, valued at $7.35M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sp Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) by 60,909 shares in the quarter, for a total of 273,271 shares, and has risen its stake in Steris Plc.

Since July 19, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 selling transactions for $8.08 million activity. DUCHENE TODD M sold $62,950 worth of stock. Shares for $2.67M were sold by FRANK JEFFREY on Friday, September 7.