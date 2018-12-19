Convergence Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (CNP) by 24.92% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Convergence Investment Partners Llc sold 45,502 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 137,125 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.79M, down from 182,627 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Convergence Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Centerpoint Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $28.59. About 1.82 million shares traded. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) has declined 1.39% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.39% the S&P500. Some Historical CNP News: 08/05/2018 – Marathon Texas City, Texas refineries restoring production; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint, Vectren See Merger Closing by 1Q of 2019; 19/05/2018 – CenterPoint Energy Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for May. 23-24; 05/04/2018 – CENTERPOINT SEEN AS LEADING CONTENDER FOR VECTREN: DEALREPORTER; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Centerpoint Energy Inc. Rating Outlook To Negative; Ratings Affirmed; 24/04/2018 – S&PGR Puts CenterPoint Energy And Subs Rtgs On Watch Negative; 05/04/2018 – CenterPoint actively pursuing Vectren; 24/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms CenterPoint Energy’s Long-Term IDR at ‘BBB’; Revises Outlook to Stable from Positive; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint to Buy Vectren in $27b Valued Deal; 13/03/2018 – Vectren draws three suitors in second round

Shufro Rose & Co Llc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 9.56% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shufro Rose & Co Llc bought 2,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,159 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.50 million, up from 28,439 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shufro Rose & Co Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 8.36% or $15.47 during the last trading session, reaching $169.54. About 10.58 million shares traded or 443.87% up from the average. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 19.38% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 26/03/2018 – FedEx Reserves 20 Tesla Semi Trucks — MarketWatch; 21/03/2018 – RPT-FedEx to scan every parcel at two Texas facilities after blast; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CONFIRMS PACKAGE DETONATED AT SAN ANTONIO SITE; 20/03/2018 – Correct: FedEx 3Q Adj EPS $3.72, Not $2.30; 20/03/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: BREAKING: APD and federal investigators say packages at FedEx facilities located today connected to; 16/04/2018 – FEDEX CORP – DUCKER’S SUCCESSOR WILL BE NAMED LATER; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CEO `CONCERNED’ ABOUT INCREASED PROTECTIONIST TARIFFS; 07/05/2018 – FedEx Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – KCEN News: Bomb found at FedEx near airport linked to Austin explosions; 20/03/2018 – FedEx: Expanding After Pilot Program in 47 Walmart Locations in Six States

Analysts await CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $0.32 EPS, down 3.03% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.33 per share. CNP’s profit will be $160.38M for 22.34 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by CenterPoint Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.95% negative EPS growth.

Among 15 analysts covering CenterPoint (NYSE:CNP), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. CenterPoint had 46 analyst reports since August 11, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was reinitiated by JP Morgan with “Neutral” on Thursday, June 29. The stock of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, August 14 by Credit Suisse. As per Sunday, September 10, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. SunTrust downgraded CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) on Monday, January 11 to “Neutral” rating. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, April 10 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, March 7 by SunTrust. The company was maintained on Friday, November 6 by Macquarie Research. The rating was downgraded by Guggenheim to “Neutral” on Monday, December 4. The rating was upgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Buy” on Monday, May 7. RBC Capital Markets downgraded the shares of CNP in report on Thursday, March 16 to “Sector Perform” rating.

More recent CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “8 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday – Benzinga” on December 14, 2018. Also Prnewswire.com published the news titled: “CenterPoint Energy declares fourth quarter common stock dividend of $0.2875, Series A Preferred Stock dividend of $32.1563 and Series B Preferred Stock dividend of $17.5000 – PRNewswire” on December 12, 2018. Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 14, 2018 – Benzinga” with publication date: December 14, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Among 38 analysts covering FedEx (NYSE:FDX), 26 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 68% are positive. FedEx had 131 analyst reports since August 14, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, March 21. The stock of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) earned “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, December 14. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $190 target in Thursday, September 17 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of FDX in report on Thursday, June 2 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, March 21 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Friday, November 2. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, September 21 report. The stock of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 17 by Standpoint Research. Credit Suisse maintained FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) on Tuesday, March 15 with “Outperform” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) on Tuesday, September 18 with “Equal-Weight” rating.

More notable recent FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Credit Suisse sees FedEx as oversold ahead of earnings – Seeking Alpha” on December 12, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Wall Street set to open higher, Fed meeting eyed – StreetInsider.com” published on December 19, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “FedEx: Amazon Air Fears Are Already Priced In – Seeking Alpha” on December 12, 2018. More interesting news about FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Analyst: FedEx, UPS surcharge increases to play ‘big role in the future of free shipping’ – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Movers 12/18: (ADRO) (JBL) Higher; (SURF) (MU) (FDX) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: December 18, 2018.