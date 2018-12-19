Equitec Proprietary Markets Llc increased its stake in Express Scripts Hldg Co (Put) (ESRX) by 313.75% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Equitec Proprietary Markets Llc bought 75,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.50% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 99,300 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.43M, up from 24,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets Llc who had been investing in Express Scripts Hldg Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.63B market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $96.93. About 6.95M shares traded or 69.06% up from the average. Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) has risen 42.43% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ESRX News: 14/03/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS HOLDING CO – CANCELLATION DUE TO RECENT ANNOUNCEMENT THAT CIGNA AND EXPRESS SCRIPTS HAVE ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT AND PLAN OF MERGER; 06/03/2018 Express Scripts Awarded National Recognition for Fighting the Opioid Epidemic; 08/03/2018 – Cigna announced it planned to acquire Express Scripts; 10/05/2018 – Innovative Value-based SafeGuardRx® Program Delivers Better Care at Lower Cost for Express Scripts’ Patients and Plan Sponsors; 09/03/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS HOLDING SAYS IF MERGER AGREEMENT WITH CIGNA TERMINATED UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, THEN CO MUST PAY CIGNA FEE OF $1.6 BLN – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna is close to buying Express Scripts; 08/03/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS HOLDING CO – CIGNA AIMS TO ACHIEVE DEBT-TO-CAPITALIZATION RATIO IN 30’S WITHIN 18 TO 24 MONTHS AFTER TRANSACTION CLOSES; 08/03/2018 – CIGNA EXPECTS 2021 EARNINGS OF $20 TO $21 PER SHARE, UP FROM TARGET OF $18 PER SHARE, DUE TO EXPRESS SCRIPTS DEAL; 08/03/2018 – Cigna To Buy Express Scripts For $67 Billion — MarketWatch; 08/03/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS HOLDING CO – CIGNA EXPECTS TO HAVE A DEBT-TO-CAPITALIZATION RATIO OF ABOUT 49% FOLLOWING ACQUISITION

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 4.72% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc sold 160 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,232 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.47 million, down from 3,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $770.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $24.18 during the last trading session, reaching $1575.66. About 3.04 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 30/04/2018 – Chico’s FAS to offer Chico’s Brand Apparel and Accessories on Amazon; 14/05/2018 – Pentagon Defends Cloud Contract Rivals Call a Lock for Amazon; 08/03/2018 – Uber has hired a top Amazon voice exec as head of product as Daniel Graf departs Assaf Ronen has been running the e-commerce giant’s voice shopping efforts; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – ENTERED AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT TO EXTEND TERM OF AGREEMENT TO APRIL 27, 2021; 15/03/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed; 17/04/2018 – Brad Haynes: SCOOP: Amazon in talks with airline Azul for Brazil deliveries. Great reporting by @G_Slattery. The latest in a; 26/03/2018 – Casino’s Monoprix teams up with Amazon for grocery delivery; 06/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Acting Chairman Buerkle and Staff Meeting with Representatives from Amazon; 21/03/2018 – Uber has withdrawn a job offer to a top Amazon exec after discovering a discrepancy Amazon’s voice-shopping VP, Assaf Ronen, was set to replace Daniel Graf as product head; 14/03/2018 – Ayla Networks COO to Speak at IoT Asia on Business Models and Ecosystems

Among 25 analysts covering Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX), 6 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 16 Hold. Therefore 24% are positive. Express Scripts had 73 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, November 1 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) earned “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, January 9. As per Wednesday, March 15, the company rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 8 by Jefferies. The stock of Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) earned “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Wednesday, January 13. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, July 26 by Oppenheimer. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, September 18 by Credit Suisse. As per Monday, October 5, the company rating was maintained by Leerink Swann. The stock of Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, August 29 by Jefferies. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, July 27 by Barclays Capital.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.69 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.09, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 62 investors sold ESRX shares while 398 reduced holdings. 117 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 458.93 million shares or 0.78% less from 462.54 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Parkside Fin National Bank has 7,504 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Trust Department Mb Bank N A, a Illinois-based fund reported 2,660 shares. Bowling Port Management Limited Liability holds 0.19% or 13,957 shares. Whitnell And Co holds 1.74% or 46,311 shares in its portfolio. Paloma Partners Management stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX). Rfg Advisory Gp Ltd Company has invested 0.07% in Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX). Tdam Usa owns 0.17% invested in Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) for 32,971 shares. Tennessee-based Martin & Inc Tn has invested 1.77% in Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX). Twin Securities invested in 11% or 258,187 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.15% or 19,994 shares. Lenox Wealth Mngmt Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) for 749 shares. Mason Street Limited Liability Company reported 79,037 shares. North Star Asset Mgmt has 17,583 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Carroll Financial Assocs invested in 3,109 shares. Wetherby Asset Management stated it has 17,694 shares.

Equitec Proprietary Markets Llc, which manages about $224.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rockwell Collins Inc (Call) (NYSE:COL) by 15,300 shares to 14,500 shares, valued at $2.04M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intrexon Corp (Call) (NYSE:XON) by 34,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,300 shares, and cut its stake in Express Scripts Hldg Co (NASDAQ:ESRX).

More notable recent Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cigna to Take Over Express Scripts (ESRX) for $67 Billion – Nasdaq” on March 12, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After Hours Most Active for Nov 20, 2018 : GE, QCOM, QQQ, MSFT, ESRX, CMCSA, F, DWDP, ZNGA, HBI, HAL, WMB – Nasdaq” published on November 20, 2018, Gurufocus.com published: “Health Care Stocks May Be Safe Haven in Event of Market Downturn – GuruFocus.com” on November 27, 2018. More interesting news about Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tracking Larry Robbins’ Glenview Capital Management Portfolio – Q3 2018 Update – Seeking Alpha” published on November 24, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Healthcare And Biotechnology Dashboard – Update – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 11, 2018.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 22 sales for $92.11 million activity. $3.28 million worth of stock was sold by Jassy Andrew R on Wednesday, August 15. $3.09 million worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) was sold by WILKE JEFFREY A. BEZOS JEFFREY P also sold $5.31 million worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares. $2.31 million worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares were sold by STONESIFER PATRICIA Q. Olsavsky Brian T sold $3.21 million worth of stock or 2,030 shares. Blackburn Jeffrey M had sold 2,054 shares worth $3.90M on Wednesday, August 15.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Compton Mgmt Ri invested in 1,396 shares. Milestone Gru stated it has 0.08% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Syntal Cap Ptnrs Lc owns 215 shares. Wagner Bowman Mgmt holds 0.43% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 891 shares. Forbes J M & Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 1.87% or 4,397 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board reported 359,162 shares or 1.33% of all its holdings. B And T Capital Dba Alpha Capital, Texas-based fund reported 2,511 shares. King Wealth, a New York-based fund reported 4,811 shares. Bancshares Of Mellon Corp owns 4.00M shares or 2.06% of their US portfolio. Arete Wealth Advisors Limited, Illinois-based fund reported 1,406 shares. Edgemoor Inv Advsr has invested 0.11% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Aimz Advisors Llc stated it has 129 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Anchor Capital Advsrs Limited Liability holds 260 shares. Concorde Asset Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.84% or 432 shares. Hilton Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 1.98% or 6,625 shares in its portfolio.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.83 billion and $3.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bb&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) by 6,293 shares to 310,346 shares, valued at $15.07 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bhp Billiton Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 7,955 shares in the quarter, for a total of 138,305 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase And Company (NYSE:JPM).

Among 56 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 53 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 95% are positive. Amazon.com had 330 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Buy” rating by Nomura on Tuesday, May 3. On Friday, October 27 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Friday, July 29 by Benchmark. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Thursday, March 15 with “Buy” rating. On Friday, July 29 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Outperform”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 16 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, September 14. The company was maintained on Tuesday, January 30 by Monness. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, December 8 by Pacific Crest. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, September 2 by Monness Crespi & Hardt.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $5.48 EPS, up 153.70% or $3.32 from last year’s $2.16 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.68B for 71.88 P/E if the $5.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.75 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.70% negative EPS growth.