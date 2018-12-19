Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Six Flags Operations Inc. (SIX) by 3.77% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc sold 4,623 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.35% with the market. The hedge fund held 118,161 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.25M, down from 122,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Six Flags Operations Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $56.75. About 379,699 shares traded. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 8.30% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 22/05/2018 – Six Flags: Accounting Chief Mario Centola Will Be VP of International Operations and Business Development; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags to Get Rights to Five Parks Previously Operated by Premier Parks LL; 22/03/2018 – Six Flags and Riverside Partner with Turner to Offer New Attractions; 25/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: 5 things to know about Six Flags’ new Hangover thrill ride; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – REMAIN FOCUSED ON EXCEEDING $600 MLN OF MODIFIED EBITDA IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags: 1Q Guest Spending Per Capita $46.07, Up 4% Vs. Year Ago; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags: 1Q Active Pass Base Up 10% Vs. Year Ago; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS 1Q REV. $129.0M, EST. $118.9M; 26/03/2018 – Credit Agreement Amendment Reduces Six Flags’ Borrowing Rate; 25/04/2018 – Six Flags, Universal Theme Parks See Off-Season Surge (Correct)

Fil Ltd decreased its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc Del (JEC) by 8.94% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fil Ltd sold 175,769 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.79 million shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $137.02 million, down from 1.97 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fil Ltd who had been investing in Jacobs Engr Group Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $59.06. About 448,564 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has declined 13.04% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.04% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 03/05/2018 – Jacobs Declares Quarterly Dividend; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM – PAUL JACOBS WILL NOT BE RE-NOMINATED TO QUALCOMM BOARD OF DIRECTORS AT QUALCOMM’S ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS ON MARCH 23, 2018; 30/03/2018 – Christian Bizforum: Qualcomm discussing Jacobs leaving board of directors: sources (Reuters) – Qualcomm Inc’s board of; 16/03/2018 – PAUL JACOBS SAYS IT IS “UNFORTUNATE AND DISAPPOINTING” THAT QUALCOMM BOARD IS ATTEMPTING TO REMOVE JACOBS FROM BOARD AT THIS TIME; 03/04/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC – SELECTED BY U.S. ARMY CORPS OF ENGINEERS, EUROPE DISTRICT, TO DELIVER ARCHITECTURAL AND ENGINEERING CONSULTING SERVICES; 16/03/2018 – Former Qualcomm chairman Jacobs tells board he wants to take chipmaker private; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Director Paul Jacobs will not be re-nominated to board; 29/03/2018 – Saudi Aramco Selects Jacobs for Zuluf Field Development Program; 03/04/2018 – RESONANT TO NOMINATE CONRAD, HOWE, JACK JACOBS, JOSH JACOBS; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM DIRECTOR PAUL JACOBS WON’T BE RE-NOMINATED TO QUALCOMM

Among 17 analysts covering Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. Six Flags Entertainment had 46 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Buy” on Tuesday, July 18. FBR Capital maintained the shares of SIX in report on Thursday, April 26 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, July 18 by Oppenheimer. The stock of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has “Mkt Perform” rating given on Wednesday, October 21 by FBR Capital. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, August 28 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Long-Term Buy” rating given on Tuesday, August 23 by Hilliard Lyons. As per Monday, January 8, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush. Janney Capital initiated it with “Buy” rating and $55 target in Tuesday, September 15 report. The company was downgraded on Monday, July 9 by Wells Fargo. The stock has “Buy” rating by B. Riley & Co on Thursday, April 26.

Analysts await Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $0.28 EPS, up 86.67% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.15 per share. SIX’s profit will be $23.64M for 50.67 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.16 actual EPS reported by Six Flags Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -87.04% negative EPS growth.

Fil Ltd, which manages about $67.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 903,890 shares to 2.16M shares, valued at $169.85 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 26,075 shares in the quarter, for a total of 531,450 shares, and has risen its stake in Qiagen Nv.

Among 22 analysts covering Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. had 72 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained the shares of JEC in report on Wednesday, February 7 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 29 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 3 by Goldman Sachs. The rating was initiated by Barclays Capital with “Buy” on Tuesday, December 12. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, October 23 by Robert W. Baird. Bank of America maintained the shares of JEC in report on Tuesday, August 7 with “Buy” rating. Bank of America maintained the shares of JEC in report on Thursday, February 8 with “Neutral” rating. UBS upgraded Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) rating on Monday, January 29. UBS has “Buy” rating and $82.0 target. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) rating on Wednesday, August 23. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $60.0 target. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, November 21.

Analysts await Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, up 40.26% or $0.31 from last year’s $0.77 per share. JEC’s profit will be $153.72M for 13.67 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.56% negative EPS growth.

