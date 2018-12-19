Financial Counselors Inc increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT) by 40.79% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Counselors Inc bought 41,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 143,559 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.36M, up from 101,969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Counselors Inc who had been investing in Goodyear Tire & Rubber for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.94% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $21.22. About 870,809 shares traded. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) has declined 31.07% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical GT News: 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire Backs 2018 Segment Operating Income View of $1.8B-$1.9B, Excluding TireHub Transition; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – NO CASH WILL BE EXCHANGED BETWEEN PARTIES AS PART OF DEAL; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q Original Equipment Unit Volume Fell 4%; 25/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO QTRLY TIRE UNIT VOLUMES TOTALED 39 MLN, DOWN 2.5 PCT; 24/05/2018 – Goodyear Recognized by Subaru for Excellent Performance; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – TOTAL ESTIMATED FAIR VALUE OF JV IS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $600 MLN; 17/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ATDI RATINGS UNDER REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE; 16/04/2018 – Goodyear, Bridgestone Join Forces to Form U.S. National Tire Distributor; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q Americas Tire Unit Volume Fell 3%; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER SAYS CO & BRIDGESTONE AMERICAS ANNOUNCED DEAL TO FORM A 50/50 JV – SEC FILING

Cubic Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Whirlpool Corp (WHR) by 16.6% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubic Asset Management Llc bought 6,705 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 47,105 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.59 million, up from 40,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubic Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Whirlpool Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $114.41. About 273,594 shares traded. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has declined 31.59% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.59% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 24/04/2018 – Nidec accelerates M&A with $1bn purchase of Whirlpool unit; 16/04/2018 – Whirlpool is Presenting #SensingYourWorld Campaign at Fuorisalone; 23/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP – EXPECTS FULL-YEAR EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $12.30 TO $13.30 ON A GAAP BASIS; 30/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation Announces Final Results Of Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer; 06/03/2018 – Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience Coming to Middlefield Sears Hometown Store; 24/04/2018 – NIDEC TO ACQUIRE WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION’S COMPRESSOR BUSINESS; 24/04/2018 – Nidec To Acquire Whirlpool Corporation’s Compressor Business; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool 1Q Adj EPS $2.81; 08/05/2018 – WHIRLPOOL OF INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 913.8M RUPEES; EST. 892M; 08/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corp Enhances Voice Capabilities With Google Home in Connected Appliances

Among 12 analysts covering Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Whirlpool had 44 analyst reports since August 13, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) earned “Neutral” rating by M Partners on Monday, October 17. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Wednesday, April 4 by Goldman Sachs. The company was upgraded on Monday, June 4 by Credit Suisse. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral” on Tuesday, October 9. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Thursday, June 1. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, July 24 by Longbow. The stock of Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) earned “Hold” rating by Gabelli on Monday, September 12. RBC Capital Markets maintained Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) on Monday, October 26 with “Top Pick” rating. The rating was downgraded by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, November 28 to “Neutral”. Bank of America downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $183.0 target in Tuesday, October 24 report.

More notable recent Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 28, 2018 – Benzinga" on November 28, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: "15 Winning Stocks to Buy in 2019 (That Were Losers in 2018) – Investorplace.com" published on December 14, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: "Whirlpool (WHR) Chairman Jeff M. Fettig to Retire; CEO Marc Bitzer to Succeed – StreetInsider.com" on December 17, 2018.

Among 14 analysts covering Goodyear Tire (NASDAQ:GT), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Goodyear Tire had 46 analyst reports since October 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, March 1 by Standpoint Research. The company was maintained on Sunday, January 28 by Jefferies. The stock of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 20 by Jefferies. On Thursday, June 1 the stock rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, April 26 by JP Morgan. The stock has “Hold” rating by Berenberg on Friday, August 31. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Wednesday, November 14. The stock of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) earned “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, November 9. Jefferies downgraded the shares of GT in report on Friday, February 24 to “Hold” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) on Thursday, April 7 to “Overweight” rating.

More notable recent The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Victoria Gold's Nugget Zone Discovery Hole Returns 101.5m of 0.57 g/t Au from Surface including 10.1m of 2.79 g/t Au, Dublin Gulch, Yukon – Nasdaq" on December 03, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: "Player Reunion to Highlight Goodyear Wingfoots 100th Anniversary – PRNewswire" published on December 11, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: "GT Gold Extends High-Grade Porphyry Mineralization to Surface at Saddle North – Nasdaq" on December 13, 2018.

