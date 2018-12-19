First Citizens Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 26.45% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co sold 2,434 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.59% with the market. The hedge fund held 6,767 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.53M, down from 9,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $4.17 during the last trading session, reaching $266.77. About 13.70M shares traded or 7.32% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 45.63% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 18/03/2018 – Bruce: China’s Netflix to seek at least $8 billion value in IPO; 13/04/2018 – Comcast will add Netflix to cable bundles in U.S; 19/03/2018 – `Netflix for Oil’ Setting Stage for $1 Trillion Battle Over Data; 16/04/2018 – Netflix shows it still has plenty of growth left in the U.S; 06/03/2018 – Tech Today: Broadcom Rising, Another Netflix Target Hike, Bully for Micron — Barron’s Blog; 22/05/2018 – Netflix And Music?; 11/04/2018 – NETFLIX’S OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 08/03/2018 – Obama may be on Netflix soon, according to a report; 26/03/2018 – Finland’s Hatch plans Netflix-style streaming for mobile games; 22/03/2018 – Turkey moves to supervise online content, tightens grip on media

Whitnell & Co decreased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (JWN) by 78.57% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitnell & Co sold 5,501 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $90,000, down from 7,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitnell & Co who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.15% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $46.79. About 2.15 million shares traded. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has risen 9.03% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 01/05/2018 – AMC, Nordstrom Rack, Ulta Beauty Added to The Vineyards at Porter Ranch; 25/03/2018 – Nordstrom will bring a consignment shoe brand into its first stand-alone men’s location, opening next month in New York; 17/05/2018 – Nordstrom Reports Weaker Same-Store Sales Growth, Net Sales Increase; 17/05/2018 – NORDSTROM 1Q EPS 51C, EST. 43C; 05/03/2018 – Nordstrom rejects initial takeover offer from Nordstrom family for $50 per share; 08/03/2018 – NORDSTROM CLOSED DEALS TO BUY BEVYUP& MESSAGEYES; 21/03/2018 – Stadium Goods to Open Store Inside Nordstrom; 22/03/2018 – WWD [Reg]: Nordstrom Family Leaves Buyout Door Open, Slightly; 05/03/2018 – Nordstrom’s Spurned $8.4 Billion Buyout Sends Family Scrambling; 05/03/2018 – NORDSTROM – CO’S SPECIAL COMMITTEE REVIEWED THE PROPOSAL AND HAS DETERMINED THAT “PRICE PROPOSED IS INADEQUATE”

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on January, 28. They expect $0.24 earnings per share, down 41.46% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.41 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $104.66M for 277.89 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -73.03% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.11, from 1.31 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 69 investors sold NFLX shares while 325 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 333 raised stakes. 313.38 million shares or 0.16% less from 313.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Winslow Evans And Crocker has 1,362 shares. 5.19 million are held by Geode Capital Ltd. 1832 Asset Mgmt L P, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 285,897 shares. Cutter & Brokerage Inc holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 1,900 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability Corporation invested in 50 shares or 0% of the stock. Eulav Asset Management invested in 0.93% or 58,000 shares. Arcadia Mngmt Mi accumulated 11,566 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 84,709 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability, Arizona-based fund reported 7,594 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & owns 295 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Northern Trust accumulated 4.69 million shares or 0.43% of the stock. Ballentine Lc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Moreover, Highland Capital Limited Company has 0.32% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 11,838 shares. Telos Cap Management Inc invested in 0.22% or 1,863 shares. Commonwealth Bank Of reported 684 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 34 selling transactions for $193.79 million activity. On Monday, September 24 HASTINGS REED sold $36.78M worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 99,883 shares. $255,115 worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) was sold by BARTON RICHARD N. HALEY TIMOTHY M also sold $7.36 million worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) on Tuesday, October 16. $4.20M worth of stock was sold by Bennett Kelly on Wednesday, October 31. HYMAN DAVID A had sold 38,976 shares worth $14.47 million. SARANDOS THEODORE A also sold $40.10 million worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) on Monday, July 23.

Among 59 analysts covering Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), 42 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 15 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Netflix had 299 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan on Tuesday, July 18. The stock of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, October 18 by Goldman Sachs. Pivotal Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $145 target in Tuesday, April 19 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of NFLX in report on Tuesday, October 18 with “Outperform” rating. Credit Suisse maintained Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) on Monday, April 18 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 23 by Raymond James. Pacific Crest maintained Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) rating on Tuesday, July 19. Pacific Crest has “Overweight” rating and $125 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bernstein given on Friday, March 9. As per Wednesday, June 27, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $139 target in Thursday, April 7 report.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What’s Next for Netflix (NFLX) Stock as Streaming Competition Heats Up? – Nasdaq” on November 27, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “NXST vs. NFLX: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” published on December 18, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Netflix Email Scam: Beware This Notice About Updating Payment Details – Yahoo! Finance News” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Netflix: 3 Reasons To Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on November 29, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cable Stocks Rose as Streaming Stocks Fell – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 05, 2018.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $900.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 1,133 shares to 5,532 shares, valued at $6.60 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 7,113 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,072 shares, and has risen its stake in Snap On Inc (NYSE:SNA).

More notable recent Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Raytheon, S&P Global, Teledyne Technologies, Nordstrom, Charles River Laboratories International, and US Silica â€” Discovering Underlying Factors of Influence – GlobeNewswire” on December 07, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “No, Department Stores Aren’t Facing an Inventory Glut – The Motley Fool” published on December 09, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Earnings And Holidays May Not Help Retail – Seeking Alpha” on November 20, 2018. More interesting news about Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “American Airlines, Morgan Stanley, Nordstrom, Gold: ‘Fast Money’ Picks For December 13 – Benzinga” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “This week in NYC funding news: ShopKeep, Jaanuu, BlockFiâ€‹, Vroom – New York Business Journal” with publication date: December 14, 2018.

Since June 28, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 selling transactions for $32.86 million activity. Nordstrom James F JR had sold 37,880 shares worth $1.99 million. Another trade for 118,161 shares valued at $6.38 million was sold by NORDSTROM ERIK B. On Monday, September 10 the insider Deputy Christine sold $759,745. NORDSTROM BLAKE W sold $7.83M worth of stock or 127,251 shares. Worzel Ken had sold 75,800 shares worth $4.99M. NORDSTROM PETER E also sold $6.29M worth of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) on Monday, July 9.

Investors sentiment is 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is the same, as 34 investors sold JWN shares while 171 reduced holdings. only 82 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 95.92 million shares or 9.54% more from 87.57 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Broadview Advisors Limited Liability invested 1.86% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Exane Derivatives stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Tiaa Cref Investment Limited Liability Com invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Merriman Wealth Management Limited Liability Corporation, Washington-based fund reported 5,560 shares. State Street Corporation reported 0.03% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Hsbc Public Limited Com has 249,358 shares. 324 were accumulated by Guardian Life Insurance Of America. Btim holds 0.13% or 156,800 shares. Asset Mgmt One Ltd, Japan-based fund reported 217,486 shares. Avalon Glob Asset Mngmt Lc reported 2.07% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp holds 4,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 6,404 are held by Company Bankshares. Coatue Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 9,185 shares. First Hawaiian Bank owns 0.01% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 1,897 shares. 26,030 were reported by Rowland And Invest Counsel Adv.

Among 33 analysts covering Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWN), 9 have Buy rating, 6 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 27% are positive. Nordstrom Inc. had 140 analyst reports since August 14, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Friday, August 12 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, November 10 by Cowen & Co. The company was maintained on Friday, August 17 by UBS. On Friday, August 14 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy”. The rating was reinitiated by Goldman Sachs on Friday, October 23 with “Neutral”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Susquehanna on Tuesday, January 23. The company was maintained on Friday, November 13 by Topeka Capital Markets. The stock of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, November 10 by UBS. On Monday, November 13 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”. Northcoast downgraded the stock to “Sell” rating in Monday, March 7 report.

Analysts await Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) to report earnings on March, 7. They expect $1.47 earnings per share, up 22.50% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.2 per share. JWN’s profit will be $245.96M for 7.96 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by Nordstrom, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 119.40% EPS growth.