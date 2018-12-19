Whitnell & Co increased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 12.74% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitnell & Co bought 29,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 256,549 shares of the company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.58M, up from 227,549 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitnell & Co who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $14.16. About 1.87 million shares traded or 167.86% up from the average. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has declined 5.37% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.37% the S&P500.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 27.37% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co bought 2,842 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.66% with the market. The hedge fund held 13,227 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.19 million, up from 10,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 12.03% or $22.26 during the last trading session, reaching $162.75. About 14.96 million shares traded or 668.94% up from the average. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 19.38% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FDX SEES EXPRESS ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN 9.9%-10.4% THIS QTR; 20/03/2018 – KSAT 12: BREAKING: Press conference expected around 9:30 a.m. outside FedEx facility in Schertz; 26/04/2018 – FedEx Office Survey Reveals Enduring Preference for Printed Materials in Today’s Increasingly Digital Environment; 20/03/2018 – FedEx Office Expands, Will Add 500 New Locations in Walmart Stores Nationwide; 19/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF FEDEX RETURNS TECHNOLOGY; 20/03/2018 – FDX: WILL RECOVER BY 4TH QTR TNT VOLUME LOST AFTER CYBERATTACK; 18/03/2018 – FedEx Follows Amazon Into the Robotic Future; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX OFFICE – EXPANDS, WILL ADD 500 NEW LOCATIONS IN WALMART STORES NATIONWIDE; 20/03/2018 – WETM-TV: BREAKING: Package bomb explodes at FedEx in Texas; 1 hurt; 20/03/2018 – KVUE News: Bomb found at FedEx near airport possibly linked to Austin explosions, sources say:

Since December 17, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $148,900 activity.

Whitnell & Co, which manages about $1.15B and $253.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN) by 5,501 shares to 1,500 shares, valued at $90,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $900.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 19,802 shares to 50,660 shares, valued at $1.79M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 3,189 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,704 shares, and cut its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI).

Since September 19, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $55,968 activity. $281,124 worth of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) shares were sold by EDWARDSON JOHN A.