Holderness Investments Company increased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) stake by 30.76% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Holderness Investments Company acquired 3,735 shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)’s stock declined 10.86%. The Holderness Investments Company holds 15,876 shares with $1.79 million value, up from 12,141 last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co now has $331.00 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $99.55. About 13.46 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.12% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.12% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 04/05/2018 – JPMORGAN GLOBAL APRIL COMPOSITE PMI AT 53.8 VS 53.3 LAST MONTH; 02/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s top blockchain executive Amber Baldet to leave for own startup; 04/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 11/05/2018 – SendGrid Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 11/05/2018 – COCA COLA HBC AG CCH.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 2500P FROM 2400P; 18/04/2018 – Juniper Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 23/05/2018 – SAP SE SAPG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 115 EUROS FROM 105 EUROS; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Sees 2018 Effective Income Tax Rate About 20%; 21/03/2018 – Saudi Grand Tour to Include Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, JPMorgan; 09/05/2018 – BRAZIL BRL COULD REACH 3.65/USD BY ELECTION: JPMORGAN

First Eagle Investment Management Llc decreased Huntsman Corp (HUN) stake by 3.09% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. First Eagle Investment Management Llc sold 49,141 shares as Huntsman Corp (HUN)’s stock declined 35.22%. The First Eagle Investment Management Llc holds 1.54M shares with $41.99 million value, down from 1.59 million last quarter. Huntsman Corp now has $4.50B valuation. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $18.86. About 1.26 million shares traded. Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) has declined 38.58% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.58% the S&P500. Some Historical HUN News: 23/05/2018 – Huntsman’s Board Approves Increase to Share Repurchase Authorization up to $1 Billion; Huntsman also Announces a New $1.2 Billion Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility; 01/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN 1Q REV. $2.30B, EST. $2.16B; 01/05/2018 – Huntsman Group 1Q Net Profit More Than Triples; 23/04/2018 – Huntsman Completes the Purchase of Demilec; 13/03/2018 – Huntsman: Paying $350M in All-Cash Transaction for Demile; 15/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN TO SPEND $2B `WAR CHEST’ ON M&A OR BUYBACKS; 01/05/2018 – Huntsman Sees Long-Term Adj Effective Tax Rate 23%-25%; 13/03/2018 – HUNTSMAN BUYS DEMILEC FOR $350M IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION; 30/05/2018 – Robb Report: Pierre Lagrange Has Teamed Up with Sotheby’s to Bring the World of Huntsman to Life; 13/03/2018 – Huntsman Acquires Demilec, A Leading North American Spray Polyurethane Foam Insulation Manufacturer

Another recent and important Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Tracking Alex Roepers’ Atlantic Investment Management Portfolio – Q3 2018 Update – Seeking Alpha” on November 23, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.33, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 34 investors sold HUN shares while 94 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 175.95 million shares or 0.20% less from 176.31 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Smith Asset Grp LP has 0% invested in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) for 1,520 shares. 8.56 million are held by Comml Bank Of Mellon. Quantbot Technology Ltd Partnership has 0.47% invested in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Gideon Advsrs stated it has 13,362 shares. Putnam Invests Limited reported 497,353 shares. Wilen Corporation owns 381,775 shares. Captrust Fincl accumulated 499 shares or 0% of the stock. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability owns 153,000 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 38,980 were reported by Numerixs Inv Techs. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Verity Asset reported 11,210 shares. Murphy Cap stated it has 13,750 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) for 53,367 shares. Sit Investment Assocs reported 0% stake. Moreover, Prudential Public Ltd Co has 0.02% invested in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN).

Analysts await Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) to report earnings on February, 22. They expect $0.59 EPS, down 22.37% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.76 per share. HUN’s profit will be $140.62M for 7.99 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by Huntsman Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -29.76% negative EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Huntsman (NYSE:HUN), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Huntsman had 11 analyst reports since July 11, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Citigroup on Monday, October 1 to “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Friday, November 2. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, October 31 by Nomura. On Wednesday, October 31 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. On Thursday, November 1 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Underweight”. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, December 3 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. On Wednesday, July 11 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, October 15 by Nomura.

Since October 31, 2018, it had 7 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $812,830 activity. Another trade for 7,321 shares valued at $172,044 was made by Aggarwal Rohit on Thursday, November 8. STRYKER DAVID M bought $37,600 worth of Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) on Thursday, December 6. $279,195 worth of Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) was bought by Huntsman Peter R on Thursday, December 6. Douglas Sean bought $161,027 worth of stock or 7,500 shares.

First Eagle Investment Management Llc increased Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) stake by 187,875 shares to 3.33M valued at $307.64 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Wheaton Precious Metals Corp stake by 1.03M shares and now owns 28.16M shares. Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) was raised too.

Since July 23, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $3.38 million activity. On Friday, October 19 HOBSON MELLODY L bought $125,281 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 1,150 shares. On Monday, July 23 Smith Gordon sold $3.50M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 30,725 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold JPM shares while 755 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 1.12% less from 2.34 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Btim holds 1.14M shares or 1.77% of its portfolio. Trillium Asset Management Ltd invested 0.06% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). New Jersey-based Palisade Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation Nj has invested 0.74% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Oakworth Capital Inc has invested 2.57% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 10,575 were reported by Riverbridge Prtn Ltd. Toronto Dominion Bankshares holds 0.51% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 2.47 million shares. Icon Advisers reported 217,432 shares. Florida-based Cypress Gru has invested 1.89% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Holderness Invests has invested 0.81% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Strategic Wealth Advisors Grp Ltd Co has invested 0.35% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Nomura has 0.04% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 99,954 shares. Vantage Limited Liability Company holds 4,361 shares. Jbf reported 0.25% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Trustco Natl Bank N Y holds 34,362 shares or 4.2% of its portfolio. Zwj Investment Counsel has invested 2.49% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Among 5 analysts covering JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. JPMorgan Chase had 5 analyst reports since July 16, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, September 17 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by DZ Bank given on Thursday, July 19. The company was maintained on Wednesday, September 26 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, December 7 by Credit Suisse. BMO Capital Markets maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) rating on Monday, July 16. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $118 target.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “JPMorgan Chase: Packing My Bags – Seeking Alpha” on December 12, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “JPMorgan Chase & Co. declares $0.80 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on December 11, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “Wednesdayâ€™s Vital Data: Oracle, Boeing and JPMorgan – Investorplace.com” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “JPMorgan Stock Faces Steeper Declines – Seeking Alpha” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan Chase Declares Common Stock Dividend – Business Wire” with publication date: December 11, 2018.