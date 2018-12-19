New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD) by 2.97% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Teachers Retirement System sold 8,907 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 291,489 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $48.69 million, down from 300,396 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Air Products & Chemicals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $157.74. About 694,196 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has declined 2.42% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.42% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 02/04/2018 – Air Products’ Texas Plant Onstream Adds Hydrogen Supply to Gulf Coast Pipeline Network; 08/05/2018 – Air Products at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.80-Adj EPS $1.85; 08/03/2018 – Air Products Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Air Products Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS INCREASED SUPPLY CAPACITY OF ITS GULF COAST HYDROGEN PIPELINE SUPPLY NETWORK BY APPROXIMATELY 40 MLN STANDARD CUBIC FEET PER DAY; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q EPS $1.89; 21/05/2018 – Winton Adds Flir, Exits CF Industries, Cuts Air Products: 13F; 28/03/2018 – Air Products Granted Investment License for New Industrial Gases Technology Center Serving Saudi Arabia, Middle East; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS

Maltese Capital Management Llc increased its stake in First Finl Bancorp Oh (FFBC) by 3.47% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maltese Capital Management Llc bought 23,778 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 709,119 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $21.06M, up from 685,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maltese Capital Management Llc who had been investing in First Finl Bancorp Oh for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $23.94. About 224,394 shares traded. First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) has declined 8.83% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FFBC News: 09/04/2018 – Triumph Bancorp Expects First Bancorp Deal to Close During 3Q; 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH BANCORP INC – SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO ACQUIRE FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO, INC. AND SOUTHERN COLORADO CORP; 29/05/2018 – First Financial Bancorp Completes Final Step in Strategic Merger; 19/04/2018 – Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. Announces Agreement To Purchase First Bank Of Charleston; 19/04/2018 – PREMIER FINANCIAL BANCORP INC – DEAL FOR $32.00 PER FIRST BANK SHARE; 28/03/2018 – QATAR FIRST BANK FY LOSS 269.2M RIYALS; 19/04/2018 – First Fincl Bancorp Ohio 1Q Net $30.5M; 26/04/2018 – First National Bank Alaska Declares Dividend for Second Quarter 2018; 19/04/2018 – Premier Financial Bancorp: First Bank Will Be Merged Into Premier Bank; 19/04/2018 – PREMIER FINANCIAL BANCORP INC – FIRST BANK WILL BE MERGED INTO PREMIER BANK, INC., A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF PREMIER

Among 22 analysts covering Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD), 18 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive. Air Products & Chemicals had 70 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Monday, December 5 by Citigroup. On Friday, July 27 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, August 14 by BMO Capital Markets. As per Monday, August 28, the company rating was maintained by Argus Research. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 11 by Citigroup. As per Tuesday, November 7, the company rating was maintained by Susquehanna. On Monday, January 29 the stock rating was downgraded by J.P. Morgan to “Hold”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Monness Crespi & Hardt on Wednesday, December 21. Credit Suisse reinitiated it with “Outperform” rating and $161 target in Thursday, March 24 report. HSBC upgraded Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) on Monday, November 13 to “Buy” rating.

Analysts await Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings on January, 25. They expect $1.87 earnings per share, up 4.47% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.79 per share. APD’s profit will be $410.56 million for 21.09 P/E if the $1.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.00 actual earnings per share reported by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.50% negative EPS growth.

New York State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $42.67 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dte Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 17,618 shares to 306,648 shares, valued at $33.46M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI) by 7,317 shares in the quarter, for a total of 211,033 shares, and has risen its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc Com (NYSE:KEYS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.29, from 1.35 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 38 investors sold APD shares while 279 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 182.35 million shares or 0.57% less from 183.38 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Axa invested 0.03% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Drexel Morgan & stated it has 0.29% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Macquarie Limited owns 63,552 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 363,121 are owned by Rothschild & Co Asset Mgmt Us. Savant Ltd Liability Com reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Inc Ks holds 16,708 shares. Sterling Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 60,314 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Weiss Multi owns 0.07% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 15,700 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 175,000 shares. Bragg invested in 30,934 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag invested in 0.09% or 813,574 shares. Abner Herrman Brock Limited Co reported 9,845 shares. Beaumont Ltd Com holds 0.02% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) or 1,303 shares. Mariner Limited Liability Co has invested 0.04% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Moody Bank & Trust Tru Division holds 23,980 shares.

Since November 12, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $3.20 million activity.

Among 13 analysts covering First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 23% are positive. First Financial Bancorp had 45 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wood given on Monday, October 22. As per Friday, April 20, the company rating was maintained by Stephens. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, May 18 by DA Davidson. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, October 23 report. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, September 7 with “Hold”. The stock of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) earned “Hold” rating by Piper Jaffray on Tuesday, July 25. FIG Partners upgraded the shares of FFBC in report on Friday, February 9 to “Buy” rating. The stock of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, October 20 by RBC Capital Markets. On Monday, April 23 the stock rating was downgraded by Hilliard Lyons to “Neutral”. As per Tuesday, January 2, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital.

Maltese Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.71B and $1.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arrow Finl Corp (NASDAQ:AROW) by 13,355 shares to 9,345 shares, valued at $346,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 365,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 296,200 shares, and cut its stake in Meridian Corporation.

Since July 10, 2018, it had 27 buys, and 1 insider sale for $45,151 activity. Another trade for 214 shares valued at $6,189 was made by Berta Vince on Thursday, October 11. OBRIEN THOMAS MURRAY had bought 214 shares worth $6,189 on Thursday, October 11. 141 First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) shares with value of $4,078 were bought by kramer william j. $11,162 worth of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) was bought by olszewski richard e on Tuesday, July 10. 408 First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) shares with value of $12,974 were bought by Neighbours John T. 268 shares were bought by Booth Cynthia O, worth $8,522 on Tuesday, July 10.