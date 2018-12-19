King Wealth Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 8.57% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Wealth Management Group Llc sold 9,465 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 100,957 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $15.15 million, down from 110,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $297.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $134.76. About 3.99 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 23.77% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.77% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 10/04/2018 – German Embassy Opens Visa Application Centre in Bahrain in Partnership With VFS Global; 21/05/2018 – U.K. IS APPLYING RETROACTIVE CHECKS ON VISA APPLICATIONS; 28/03/2018 – Most Non-EU Lawyers Earn Too Little to Secure U.K. Work Visa; 09/04/2018 – CHILE TO CREATE VISA FROM STUDENTS FROM TOP UNIVERSITIES; 09/04/2018 – CHILE TO DEMAND TOURIST VISA FROM HAITIANS ENTERING COUNTRY; 30/03/2018 – Visa Announces Resignation of Gary A. Hoffman From the Board of Directors; 28/03/2018 – VISA INC V.N : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $143; 19/04/2018 – New Mexico AG: AG Balderas Announces Settlement with Visa & MasterCard Over Excessive Credit & Debit Card Fees – April 19, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Visa Sees Fiscal 2018 Net Revenue Growth Low Double Digits on Nominal Basis; 19/04/2018 – RUSSIA SAYS U.S. USING VISA `BLOCKADE’ TO EXERT PRESSURE: IFX

First Interstate Bank increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 40.1% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Interstate Bank bought 3,985 shares as the company's stock rose 5.87% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 13,923 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.92M, up from 9,938 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Interstate Bank who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $345.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $128.98. About 8.97 million shares traded or 0.86% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 3.75% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500.

First Interstate Bank, which manages about $474.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 74,923 shares to 100,515 shares, valued at $7.24 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6,765 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 108,901 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since August 27, 2018, it had 3 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $79.44 million activity. The insider MULCAHY ANNE M bought $100,050. Shares for $24.41 million were sold by Fasolo Peter. PRINCE CHARLES bought $268,731 worth of stock or 2,000 shares. $1.23M worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was sold by Kapusta Ronald A. $38.60M worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was sold by Gorsky Alex on Friday, November 16. Sneed Michael E also sold $4.41M worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 14.81% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.08 per share. V’s profit will be $2.73 billion for 27.17 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.21 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.48% EPS growth.

