Northcoast Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 38.39% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northcoast Asset Management Llc sold 200,883 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 322,362 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $22.90M, down from 523,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northcoast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $61.08. About 3.63M shares traded or 0.10% up from the average. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 16.75% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.75% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – QTRLY SHR $1.22; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.88B :PGR US; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.22; 18/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS PROGRESSIVE’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: PROGRESSIVE 1Q EPS $1.22; 14/03/2018 – Progressive February Net Premiums Written $2.7; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.20B :PGR US; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL COMBINED RATIO 89.9% :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $7.97B; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net $718M

First National Bank Sioux Falls decreased its stake in Us Bancorp (USB) by 93.25% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Sioux Falls sold 53,790 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,895 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $205,000, down from 57,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls who had been investing in Us Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $47.26. About 10.18M shares traded or 24.68% up from the average. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has declined 7.87% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 25/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Streamlines Automated Insurance Payment Process with Enservio’s Paysurance®; 18/04/2018 – Fitch: U.S. Bancorp’s 1Q18 Bottom Line Results Aided by Tax Reform; 06/03/2018 – Jensen Investment Management Announces New Shareholder Shannon Contreras; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Net $1.68B; 04/05/2018 – US Bancorp Announces Retirements of Chief Risk Officer P.W. Parker and Chief Human Resources Officer Jennie Carlson; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $341M, EST. $351.9M; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Noninterest Income $2.27B; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $341M; 18/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp’s 1st-qtr profit rises 13.7 pct; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s confirms ratings on 65 tranches in 33 structured note transactions

Among 21 analysts covering Progressive (NYSE:PGR), 11 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 52% are positive. Progressive had 83 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Friday, September 14 with “Neutral”. The rating was upgraded by Sandler O’Neill on Tuesday, March 21 to “Buy”. The stock of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, October 17. The stock has “Hold” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, May 5. Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, November 7 report. The company was maintained on Monday, September 18 by Credit Suisse. FBR Capital upgraded The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) rating on Tuesday, December 11. FBR Capital has “Buy” rating and $81 target. Citigroup maintained The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) on Friday, October 12 with “Neutral” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 12 by Citigroup. Barclays Capital maintained The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) on Friday, August 11 with “Underweight” rating.

Northcoast Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Emu Index (EZU) by 761,818 shares to 771,745 shares, valued at $31.65M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) by 1,594 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,447 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr S&P Midcap 400 Inde (IJH).

Since July 17, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $10.44 million activity. On Thursday, July 19 Broz Steven sold $137,724 worth of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) or 2,300 shares. $817,362 worth of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) was sold by Griffith Susan Patricia. Sauerland John P sold $711,960 worth of stock or 12,000 shares. The insider Murphy John Jo sold 7,503 shares worth $452,296. Shares for $3.40 million were sold by Barbagallo John A.

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, up 25.32% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.79 per share. PGR’s profit will be $577.27 million for 15.42 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.57 actual earnings per share reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.94% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.32, from 1.39 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 217 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 447.91 million shares or 0.37% less from 449.60 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership accumulated 2.10 million shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 217,275 shares. Eagle Asset owns 1.02M shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust has 0.12% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Hennessy Advsr Inc reported 63,100 shares. Whittier Tru Company Of Nevada Inc accumulated 500 shares. Fred Alger Mgmt owns 2.16 million shares. Beck Mack And Oliver Ltd Liability Corporation holds 25,796 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Moreover, Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has 0.16% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 443,849 shares. Shelton Capital Mgmt holds 0.02% or 4,123 shares in its portfolio. Guardian Trust Com reported 0% stake. Prudential Public Limited Co holds 0% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 9,328 shares. Ariel Invs Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.72% or 916,909 shares. Swiss Commercial Bank holds 2.41M shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Sei Investments Com has invested 0.4% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR).

Since July 19, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 7 selling transactions for $16.82 million activity. On Monday, July 23 Elmore John R. sold $3.05 million worth of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) or 58,924 shares. $821,375 worth of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) shares were sold by DOLAN TERRANCE R. CECERE ANDREW had sold 183,374 shares worth $9.71 million. OMALEY DAVID B had sold 10,902 shares worth $585,001.

Among 34 analysts covering U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB), 13 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 17 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. U.S. Bancorp had 100 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, April 4 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, July 27 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Monday, November 28. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Thursday, June 8. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $5900 target in Wednesday, April 18 report. Edward Jones downgraded U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) on Tuesday, April 3 to “Hold” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Rafferty given on Thursday, April 20. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, September 8 by Deutsche Bank. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $48 target in Wednesday, October 7 report. Robert W. Baird upgraded the shares of USB in report on Monday, March 26 to “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.05, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 419 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 362 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 0.23% more from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. America First Invest Advsr Ltd Llc reported 37,320 shares stake. 4.96M were reported by Dimensional Fund Advsrs L P. Farmers And Merchants Investments Incorporated owns 1.61% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 446,924 shares. Illinois-based Nadler Financial Grp has invested 0.05% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Boys Arnold And Inc reported 0.43% stake. Azimuth Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.02% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested in 24,266 shares. Basswood Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1.15M shares or 2.78% of the stock. First Commercial Bank Sioux Falls has invested 0.67% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Lbmc Advisors Limited Liability Com invested in 7,086 shares. Capstone Investment Advsr Limited Com reported 0.01% stake. Community Bancorp Na, New York-based fund reported 53,410 shares. Bankshares Of Hawaii has invested 0.16% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 2.57 million shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Monarch Inc has 88,743 shares for 1.7% of their portfolio.

Analysts await U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings on January, 16. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 20.45% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.88 per share. USB’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 11.15 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by U.S. Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.