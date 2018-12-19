Among 8 analysts covering Procter \u0026 Gamble (NYSE:PG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Procter \u0026 Gamble had 15 analyst reports since July 9, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 20 by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, December 10. Deutsche Bank maintained The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) rating on Wednesday, August 1. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $84 target. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, October 22 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Wednesday, August 1. Deutsche Bank maintained The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) rating on Thursday, August 16. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $85 target. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Outperform” on Monday, October 22. As per Friday, December 14, the company rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley. On Monday, October 22 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, October 23. See The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) latest ratings:

14/12/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $91 New Target: $106 Upgrade

13/12/2018 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy New Target: $108 Upgrade

10/12/2018 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $99 New Target: $104 Maintain

23/10/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $85 New Target: $91 Maintain

22/10/2018 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $82 New Target: $87 Maintain

22/10/2018 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $93 New Target: $99 Maintain

22/10/2018 Broker: Macquarie Research Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $86 New Target: $92 Maintain

04/10/2018 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $82 New Target: $89 Maintain

20/09/2018 Broker: Atlantic Securities Rating: Overweight New Target: $94 Initiates Coverage On

16/08/2018 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Hold Old Target: $84 New Target: $85 Maintain

First Pacific Advisors Llc increased Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Sp Adr (BABA) stake by 1925.66% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. First Pacific Advisors Llc acquired 42,846 shares as Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Sp Adr (BABA)’s stock declined 3.15%. The First Pacific Advisors Llc holds 45,071 shares with $7.43 million value, up from 2,225 last quarter. Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Sp Adr now has $351.38B valuation. The stock decreased 2.98% or $4.2 during the last trading session, reaching $136.62. About 22.50M shares traded or 8.14% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 13.21% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 09/05/2018 – Alibaba Acquires Pakistan-based E-commerce Site Daraz Group — MarketWatch; 23/03/2018 – Poland – Factors to Watch March 23; 06/03/2018 – China Wants Tech Darlings Like Alibaba and Tencent to List at Home; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba, Cainiao Lead $1.4 Billion Spend on Delivery-Firm Stake; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba buys Rocket Internet’s Pakistan ecommerce platform Daraz; 07/05/2018 – BABA: It’s said that police are investigating bribery of #Alibaba staff. Some are taking bribes via #btc #eth; 05/04/2018 – First Class of Asian Entrepreneurs Graduates from UNCTAD and Alibaba Business School’s eFounders Fellowship Program; 15/05/2018 – Alibaba and Tencent ease newbies aside to maintain lead in China; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba is working on a Chinese-language device to rival Amazon’s Echo, The Information reported; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding 4Q EPS 46c

First Pacific Advisors Llc decreased Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) stake by 3,321 shares to 521,919 valued at $48.51M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) stake by 63,213 shares and now owns 5.31M shares. Cision Ltd Shs was reduced too.

Among 13 analysts covering Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alibaba Group Holding had 19 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, August 24 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Friday, August 24. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, August 27 by Barclays Capital. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, October 10 report. Raymond James maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) on Thursday, August 16 with “Strong Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Argus Research given on Friday, August 24. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 10 by Raymond James. As per Friday, November 2, the company rating was maintained by SunTrust. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, October 12 by UBS. The company was maintained on Tuesday, November 13 by M Partners.

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Alibaba Makes A Strong Move – Seeking Alpha” on December 18, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Alibaba-backed bike-share considers bankruptcy – Seeking Alpha” published on December 19, 2018, Fool.com published: “Alibabaâ€™s Revenue Growth, Almost Too Good to Be True, Hits a Slight Rough Patch – The Motley Fool” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Alibaba: Lose-Lose Outcome – Seeking Alpha” published on December 14, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Alibaba: Investors Come To Their Senses – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to clients in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company has market cap of $227.69 billion. The companyÂ’s Beauty segment offers hair care products, including conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments; and skin and personal care products, such as antiperspirant and deodorant, personal cleansing, and skin care products. It has a 23.87 P/E ratio. It markets its products under Head & Shoulders, Pantene, Rejoice, Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, and SK-II brands.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 37 investors sold The Procter & Gamble Company shares while 756 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.41 billion shares or 1.36% less from 1.43 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Caz Lp stated it has 10,750 shares or 2.44% of all its holdings. Cullen Frost Bankers has 0.48% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 186,159 shares. Dorsey And Whitney Tru Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 66,526 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Com, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 708,892 shares. Vantage Investment Limited Liability holds 5,677 shares. De Burlo Inc has 0.19% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 12,068 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.07% or 62,372 shares. Reliance Com reported 2,874 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers Limited Liability Co holds 30,280 shares. Warren Averett Asset Limited Liability Corp accumulated 15,326 shares. Autus Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.23% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Norman Fields Gottscho Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 8,374 shares. Kcm Investment Advsr Ltd invested in 0.94% or 196,470 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv has 0% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Wendell David holds 1.29% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 99,467 shares.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Morgan Stanley sees upside for Procter & Gamble – Seeking Alpha” on December 14, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Former P&G CEO to help lead $1B tech firm with major Cincinnati operation – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on November 26, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “P&G stock hits record high; is it time to buy or sell? – Cincinnati Business Courier” on November 19, 2018. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Proctor & Gamble Stock Is Out Over Its Skis As Investors Got Defensive – Investorplace.com” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Former P&G manager hired as CFO of Airbnb – Cincinnati Business Courier” with publication date: November 27, 2018.