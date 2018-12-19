Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Cvs Corp (CVS) by 268.22% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought 4,321 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,932 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $467,000, up from 1,611 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management who had been investing in Cvs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $90.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $70.01. About 4.06M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has risen 3.17% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 25/04/2018 – CVS Health Releases 11th Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Cvs’ Proposed Senior Unsecured Notes Baa1; Remains On Review For Downgrade; 23/04/2018 – Glenview’s Robbins says talk of Amazon’s entering pharma is overblown; 13/04/2018 – CVS Hires Doctor From Health Startup in Sign of Medical Ambition; 07/05/2018 – Fred’s to Sell Specialty Pharmacy Unit for $40M to CVS; 08/05/2018 – Buoy Health and CVS Health Provide Easy Access to Affordable Care; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Three and Upgrades One Class of GMAC 1999-C2; 23/04/2018 – Maryland DoE: MSDE DORS and CVS Health to Honor First Graduates of Retail Training Program; 06/04/2018 – Rep. Smith: Rep. Smith Delivers Tax Cuts, Wage Increases for CVS Employees; 19/04/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Launches First Campaign Featuring Unaltered Beauty Imagery

First Quadrant LP decreased its stake in Procter Gamble Co The (PG) by 26.53% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Quadrant LP sold 21,329 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.93% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 59,060 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.92 million, down from 80,389 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Quadrant LP who had been investing in Procter Gamble Co The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $92.96. About 3.44 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 3.25% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.25% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 10/04/2018 – P&G DECLARES DIV BOOST; 06/04/2018 – Can P&G Still Be Saved? — Barrons.com; 09/04/2018 – P&G to Bring Ad Holding Company Rivals Together to Form New Creative Agency; 08/05/2018 – Forum Systems Named Gold Winner in Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY BEAUTY SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED FIVE PERCENT; 09/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE REPORTS $1.25B DEBT TENDER OFFER; 19/04/2018 – P&G INVESTOR CALL BEGINS; 19/04/2018 – Merck’s CEO Stefan Oschmann on Procter & Gamble To Acquire Consumer Health Business – Call Transcript; 14/03/2018 – OBJ LTD OBJ.AX – REGAINS RIGHTS TO SUB-CATEGORIES IN AMENDED AGREEMENT WITH PROCTER & GAMBLE; 22/05/2018 – P&G SAYS EXPECTS TO PAY ~$1.40B FOR THE ACCEPTED TENDER OFFER

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Former P&G president to help lead health care firm – Cincinnati Business Courier” on November 27, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “P&G hailed for innovative products for sensitive skin – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on November 20, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “Former P&G manager hired as CEO of manufacturing firm – Cincinnati Business Courier” on November 21, 2018. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Procter & Gamble (PG) to Acquire People of Color-Focused Walker & Company Brands – StreetInsider.com” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “P&G stock hits record high; is it time to buy or sell? – Cincinnati Business Courier” with publication date: November 19, 2018.

Among 25 analysts covering Proctor & Gamble (NYSE:PG), 10 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 1.68% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.19 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.01 billion for 19.21 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.04% EPS growth.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 sales for $6.93 million activity.

