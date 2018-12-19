First Trust Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Douglas Dynamics Inc (PLOW) by 19.4% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Trust Advisors Lp sold 18,503 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 76,893 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.38M, down from 95,396 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Trust Advisors Lp who had been investing in Douglas Dynamics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $788.86 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $34.75. About 86,977 shares traded. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) has declined 5.11% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.11% the S&P500.

Capital Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 5.1% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Advisors Llc sold 1,902 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,360 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.38 million, down from 37,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $146.93. About 3.62 million shares traded or 57.05% up from the average. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 10.53% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.53% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY COAL REVENUE $434 MLN VS $420 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Announces Blockchain in Transport Alliance Membership; 03/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern multi-state safety train tour underway; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $192 FROM $186; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Tops Views, Increases Buyback Program — Earnings Review; 22/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 10/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern is a company moving forward, CEO tells shareholders; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – INCREASING EXPECTED ANNUAL SHARE REPURCHASES TO $1.5 BLN FOR 2018; 01/05/2018 – CFO Earhart Gifts 175 Of Norfolk Southern Corp

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.01, from 1.27 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 11 investors sold PLOW shares while 35 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 19.45 million shares or 10.36% less from 21.70 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Since August 17, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 selling transactions for $1.13 million activity. Janik James L sold $1.12M worth of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) on Tuesday, September 4. Shares for $40,775 were bought by Young Robert J.

First Trust Advisors Lp, which manages about $85.44 billion and $53.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 65,650 shares to 339,529 shares, valued at $20.88M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Robert Half Intl Inc (NYSE:RHI) by 52,545 shares in the quarter, for a total of 275,485 shares, and has risen its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH).

Analysts await Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) to report earnings on February, 25. They expect $0.57 EPS, up 14.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.5 per share. PLOW’s profit will be $12.94M for 15.24 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by Douglas Dynamics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.55% EPS growth.

Capital Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Ibonds Dec 2022 by 15,256 shares to 338,880 shares, valued at $8.25M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sector Spdr Engy Select (XLE) by 125,607 shares in the quarter, for a total of 430,336 shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen Floating Rate (JRO).

Since August 13, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $6.41 million activity. $5.85M worth of stock was sold by Squires James A on Monday, August 13. Another trade for 801 shares valued at $138,216 was sold by Wheeler Michael Joseph.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.12, from 0.8 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 32 investors sold NSC shares while 354 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 187.99 million shares or 3.43% less from 194.66 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.