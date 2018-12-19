First Trust Bank Ltd increased its stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (ARCO) by 15.34% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Trust Bank Ltd bought 76,492 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.05% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 574,979 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.59 million, up from 498,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Trust Bank Ltd who had been investing in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $8.01. About 80,305 shares traded. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) has declined 13.33% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCO News: 09/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings 1Q EPS 6c; 22/05/2018 – ARCOS DORADOSREPORTS SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM OF UP TO US$60M; 09/05/2018 – ARCOS DORADOS HOLDINGS INC – EXCLUDING VENEZUELA, QTRLY SYSTEMWIDE COMPARABLE SALES ROSE 9.8% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 16/04/2018 – SALESFORCE TO POWER PERSONALIZED CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT FOR ARCOS; 27/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for TE Connectivity, CNH Industrial N.V., Proteostasis Therapeutics, Qudian In; 27/03/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Investor Day Rescheduled for April 12, 2018 in New York, NY; 14/03/2018 Arcos Dorados Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – REG-VINCI : Financing deal for ARCOS, which holds the concession for the A355 motorway; 16/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 30; 21/03/2018 – ARCOS DORADOS HOLDINGS INC – COMPANY EXPECTS TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE BETWEEN $200 MLN AND $230 MLN FOR 2018

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Republic Svcs Inc (RSG) by 64.94% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Planning Corp bought 9,259 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,517 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.71M, up from 14,258 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Planning Corp who had been investing in Republic Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $73.68. About 340,492 shares traded. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 13.83% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.83% the S&P500. Some Historical RSG News: 18/04/2018 – This Earth Day, Take #1MORE Step to Being a Better Recycler; 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Republic Services’ $800M Sr Unscrd Nts ‘BBB+’; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Net $237.9M; 26/03/2018 – The City Of Maywood Files Lawsuit Against Its Contracted Waste Hauler Consolidated Disposal Service, LLC And Republic Services, Inc; 22/05/2018 – Republic Services’ Chuck Serianni Named 2018 Financial Executive of the Year by the Financial Executives International; 21/04/2018 – DJ Republic Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RSG); 03/05/2018 – Republic Services Recorded Aggregate Accrual of $47M Relating to Outstanding Legal Proceedings as of March 31 — Filing; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES REPUBLIC SERVICES’ SR UNSECURED RATING TO; 03/05/2018 – FITCH RTS REPUBLIC SERVICES’ PROPOSED 10-YEAR SR UNSEC NTS; 20/04/2018 – Republic Services Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average

More notable recent Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Arcos Dorados 2018 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on November 14, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Arcos Dorados Stock Gained 14% Last Month – The Motley Fool” published on December 04, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Announces Share Repurchase Program of up to US$60 Million – Business Wire” on May 22, 2018. More interesting news about Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) were released by: Zacks.com and their article: “Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) Enters Oversold Territory – Zacks.com” published on March 28, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Arcos Dorados: Diversify Your Fixed Income Portfolio With Short Exposure To Latin American Fast Food (4% Yield) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 06, 2017.

Among 4 analysts covering Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. had 6 analyst reports since August 12, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley on Monday, October 24 to “Overweight”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, August 12 by Bank of America. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, April 11. On Monday, August 28 the stock rating was upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”. The stock of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Monday, December 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.13, from 0.92 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 24 investors sold RSG shares while 198 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 181.80 million shares or 4.50% less from 190.37 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Zacks Inv Management stated it has 170,544 shares. Stratos Wealth Ltd reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Goldman Sachs Grp, New York-based fund reported 1.91M shares. Da Davidson & Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). First Fin Corp In accumulated 2,500 shares. 2,078 were accumulated by Morgan Dempsey Capital Limited Liability Com. 1.32M are owned by Td Asset Management. Gulf Intll Savings Bank (Uk) Ltd reported 0.06% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). 21,100 were reported by Arrowstreet Capital Partnership. Axa stated it has 0.05% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Jennison Assoc Limited Liability holds 52,515 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Smithfield Trust has 17,494 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Chemical Bancorp holds 5,125 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Ledyard Natl Bank invested in 400 shares or 0% of the stock. Asset One Company Ltd owns 404,562 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.

Sigma Planning Corp, which manages about $1.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (SLQD) by 30,793 shares to 39,610 shares, valued at $1.97M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 14,316 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,100 shares, and cut its stake in Energy Transfer Partners Lp.

Among 16 analysts covering Republic Services (NYSE:RSG), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. Republic Services had 48 analyst reports since August 19, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital downgraded the shares of RSG in report on Wednesday, March 1 to “Equal-Weight” rating. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of RSG in report on Monday, February 12 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was initiated by Sterne Agee CRT on Tuesday, March 22 with “Neutral”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, August 17 by Bank of America. Bank of America maintained Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) on Monday, February 5 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 11 by Raymond James. As per Monday, November 2, the company rating was maintained by Imperial Capital. On Thursday, October 5 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) on Tuesday, July 18 with “Buy” rating. The rating was downgraded by Zacks to “Buy” on Thursday, August 27.