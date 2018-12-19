Rfg Advisory Group Llc increased Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) stake by 63.33% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Rfg Advisory Group Llc acquired 8,434 shares as Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)’s stock rose 7.67%. The Rfg Advisory Group Llc holds 21,751 shares with $1.16M value, up from 13,317 last quarter. Verizon Communications Inc now has $234.02B valuation. The stock increased 1.77% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $56.63. About 5.61 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 15.57% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.57% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 13/03/2018 – Triton Digital® Expands Canadian Sales Team to Further Accelerate the Digital Audio Industry Throughout the Region; 12/05/2018 – Verizon customers can donate to support Hawaii disaster relief efforts with text-to-donate campaign; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: AT&T CEO calls hiring Michael Cohen a “big mistake”; 15/05/2018 – Verizon to speak at J.P. Morgan conference May 16; 23/04/2018 – Tech Today: An eSim Conspiracy? Defending Verizon, Cheering Okta — Barron’s Blog; 03/04/2018 – Oath Names Joanna Lambert General Manager of Finance and Tech; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON – HAS DELIVERED A NOTICE OF REPURCHASE WITH RESPECT TO ITS FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEBRUARY 21, 2025; 03/05/2018 – Verizon: Hldrs Elect All 11 Directors, Vote in Favor of Two Management Proposals; 12/03/2018 – Data breach victims can sue Yahoo in the United States -judge; 10/04/2018 – Ransomware still a top cybersecurity threat, warns Verizon 2018 Data Breach Investigations Report

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased V F Corp (VFC) stake by 4.55% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund sold 4,400 shares as V F Corp (VFC)’s stock declined 15.26%. The Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund holds 92,393 shares with $8.63 million value, down from 96,793 last quarter. V F Corp now has $29.35B valuation. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $73.96. About 614,880 shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 6.15% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 05/04/2018 – VF Corp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ VF Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VFC); 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Sees FY19 Adj EPS $3.48-Adj EPS $3.53; 07/05/2018 – VF Corporation Named to CR Magazine’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 28/03/2018 – Steve Murray Named VP, Strategic Projects at VF Corp; 14/03/2018 – VF CORP – TERMS OF AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 19/03/2018 – Large retailers urge Trump against China tariffs; 04/05/2018 – VF TRANSITION PERIOD ADJ. EPS CONT OPS 67C WITH 3C DEAL EFFECT; 04/05/2018 – VF TRANSITION PERIOD REV. CONT OPS $3.0B; 30/04/2018 – VF COMPLETES SALE OF NAUTICA BRAND TO AUTHENTIC BRANDS GROUP,

Since July 26, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $11.04 million activity. $404,580 worth of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) was sold by BAILEY KEVIN on Monday, August 27. 25,232 V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) shares with value of $2.33M were sold by McNeill Bryan H. Shares for $2.74M were sold by Roe Scott A. on Thursday, July 26. $496,622 worth of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) shares were bought by CHUGG JULIANA L. MEAGHER LAURA C had sold 69,357 shares worth $6.45 million. 5,000 V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) shares with value of $393,250 were bought by Carucci Richard.

Analysts await V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) to report earnings on February, 15. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 7.92% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.01 per share. VFC’s profit will be $432.52 million for 16.96 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual earnings per share reported by V.F. Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.78% negative EPS growth.

More recent V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dividend Champion Spotlight: V.F. Corporation – Seeking Alpha” on November 22, 2018. Also Investorplace.com published the news titled: “5 Must-See Stock Trades for Monday – Investorplace.com” on November 30, 2018. Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “VF Corporation Announces Company Name for Jeanswear Business Following Planned Separation: Kontoor Brands, Inc. – Business Wire” with publication date: December 06, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.05, from 0.95 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold VFC shares while 293 reduced holdings.

Among 13 analysts covering VF (NYSE:VFC), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 77% are positive. VF had 19 analyst reports since June 21, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) earned “Outperform” rating by Cowen & Co on Friday, September 14. The stock of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, July 17 by Credit Suisse. The stock of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, July 23 by Credit Suisse. The stock of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, July 16 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Monday, July 23. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, July 17 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, July 23 with “Neutral”. Wedbush upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, October 23 report. The stock of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, October 17 by Buckingham Research. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, September 13.

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased Agnc Invt Corp stake by 25,800 shares to 189,749 valued at $3.54 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) stake by 97,527 shares and now owns 262,613 shares. Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) was raised too.

Rfg Advisory Group Llc decreased Spdr Index Shs Fds (GMM) stake by 78,060 shares to 31,174 valued at $1.09 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Spdr Series Trust (LAG) stake by 48,749 shares and now owns 437,966 shares. Ishares Tr (STIP) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.21, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 40 investors sold VZ shares while 569 reduced holdings.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Buy Verizon For The Retirement Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” on November 27, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Verizon -2% on downgrade, “priced at a premium” – Seeking Alpha” published on December 12, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “The Telecom Sector: JPMorgan Downgrades Verizon (NYSE:VZ), Upgrades AT&T (NYSE:T) – Benzinga” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Verizon’s Voluntary Layoffs: What You Need To Know (NYSE:VZ) – Benzinga” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “12/6/18: Verizon declares quarterly dividend NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 06, 2018.

Among 7 analysts covering Verizon (NYSE:VZ), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. Verizon had 9 analyst reports since June 21, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $53 target in Wednesday, July 25 report. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, October 24 report. As per Thursday, June 21, the company rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, December 3 by JP Morgan. Moffett Nathanson downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, September 4 report. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, September 4. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, October 24. As per Wednesday, December 12, the company rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley.