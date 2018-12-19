Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc decreased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 16.48% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc sold 27,221 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 137,989 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.17M, down from 165,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $65.01. About 2.23 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 11.83% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Operating Income $1.04B; 15/03/2018 – Fitch: Target’s Outlook Has Been Revised to Stable From Negative; 23/05/2018 – Target: Strongest Quarterly Traffic Performance in More Than 10 Years; 15/03/2018 – COO Mulligan Disposes 892 Of Target Corp; 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q Traffic Rose 3.2%; 30/05/2018 – Pura Naturals Announces Additional Staff Appointments in Sales and Marketing; 28/03/2018 – Toys R Us stores set to be bid on by Target, Big Lots and Aldi, among others; 06/03/2018 – TARGET RAISING MINIMUM HOURLY WAGE TO $12 IN 2018; 06/03/2018 – Target to Update More Than 300 Stores Around the Country; 23/03/2018 – THERE IS NO TRUTH TO REPORT ON TARGET CORP AND KROGER CO MULLING MERGER

Adams Express Company increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 65.12% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Express Company bought 246,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 625,300 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $30.42M, up from 378,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Express Company who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $44.69. About 9.97M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 25.29% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 30/05/2018 – Inteleca Announces Launch of New eCommerce Platform Featuring Major Technology Brands Including Cisco, Juniper Networks, Extrem; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Non-GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 63.9% and 62.9%, Respectively; 27/03/2018 – MEDIA-Cisco plans to sell networking software separate from hardware – The Information; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Revenue Up 4% to 6% Yr Over Yr; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Charges of Up to $50M Under Restructuring That Started in 3; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: So far, more than 95% of the routers have returned to the normal attack and resumed service. – ! $CSCO; 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q ADJ EPS 66C, EST. 65C; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Rev $12.46B; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ALJ SUPPORTED SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES CONCERNING ‘668 PATENT PENDING COMPLETION OF CISCO’S APPEALS OF DECISION; 18/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. companies with exposure to Russia

Among 32 analysts covering Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT), 13 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 16 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Target Corporation had 110 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was initiated by Guggenheim on Friday, September 30 with “Neutral”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, June 20 by Jefferies. The stock of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Thursday, November 19. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, August 17 by Deutsche Bank. The firm earned “Strong-Buy” rating on Tuesday, September 8 by Vetr. The rating was maintained by Telsey Advisory Group on Thursday, November 17 with “Outperform”. The firm has “Positive” rating given on Wednesday, January 10 by Susquehanna. Nomura maintained Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) rating on Thursday, May 19. Nomura has “Neutral” rating and $75 target. As per Wednesday, August 9, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. On Thursday, August 20 the stock rating was maintained by M Partners with “Neutral”.

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc, which manages about $395.97 million and $538.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Union Co (NYSE:WU) by 219,560 shares to 553,556 shares, valued at $10.55M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Occidental Pete (NYSE:OXY) by 4,224 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,366 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX).

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on March, 5. They expect $1.51 EPS, up 10.22% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.37 per share. TGT’s profit will be $787.96M for 10.76 P/E if the $1.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.53% EPS growth.

Adams Express Company, which manages about $2.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 25,400 shares to 25,100 shares, valued at $5.63M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 243,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,900 shares, and cut its stake in Tetra Tech Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 53 investors sold CSCO shares while 728 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 525 raised stakes. 3.15 billion shares or 3.12% less from 3.26 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 4,368 shares. Hugh Johnson Advisors Limited Com invested 0.38% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Private Capital Advsrs owns 182,750 shares or 2.1% of their US portfolio. Verity Verity Ltd reported 2.86% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Amer Registered Inv Advisor owns 33,731 shares. Guinness Asset Limited has 4.39% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 498,701 shares. Acg Wealth holds 116,067 shares or 0.75% of its portfolio. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj has invested 0.92% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). New York-based Richard Bernstein Advsr Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.48% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Macnealy Hoover Inv Incorporated reported 12,950 shares. 155,388 are owned by Columbia Asset Mgmt. Moreover, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Limited Liability Corporation has 1.3% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Lingohr And Partner Asset Mngmt Gmbh has invested 0.74% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Texas-based Avalon Ltd has invested 1.58% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Whitnell And Co holds 0.54% or 27,986 shares.

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 9 sales for $27.41 million activity. Another trade for 63,050 shares valued at $3.00 million was sold by Goeckeler David. 70,000 Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) shares with value of $3.32M were sold by Kramer Kelly A.. BHATT PRAT sold 33,950 shares worth $1.52 million. On Friday, November 23 CHANDLER MARK D sold $196,324 worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 4,373 shares. Tan Irving sold $1.36 million worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Monday, December 3. 217,420 shares valued at $10.28M were sold by Robbins Charles on Monday, September 17.

Among 39 analysts covering Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 72% are positive. Cisco Systems Inc. had 183 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Friday, November 3. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy” on Thursday, February 15. Piper Jaffray maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Thursday, August 13 with “Buy” rating. As per Thursday, November 16, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, June 13. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, August 4 by Zacks. On Thursday, November 15 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Hold” on Friday, July 21. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy” on Thursday, June 29. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, November 29 by Robert W. Baird.