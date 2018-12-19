Focused Investors Llc increased its stake in Bank Of America Corporation (BAC) by 12.53% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Investors Llc bought 410,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.68 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $108.53M, up from 3.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Investors Llc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.19B market cap company. The stock increased 2.51% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $25.08. About 43.87M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 13.97% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/03/2018 – MOVES-Bank of America’s EMEA head to leave -memo; 26/04/2018 – REG-Merrill Lynch SA Annual Financial Report; 18/05/2018 – SINGAPORE’S UOB IS SAID TO END BUSINESS OF PROVIDING FOREIGN CURRENCY BANKNOTES TO LENDERS IN TAIWAN FROM JUNE 18; 11/05/2018 – NORTH SEA MIDSTREAM SAID TO BE ADVISED BY BANK OF AMERICA; 20/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA – CUSTOMERS CAN NOW ADD MULTIPLE CREDIT AND DEBIT CARDS TO THEIR PAYPAL ACCOUNT DIRECTLY FROM BANK’S MOBILE BANKING APP; 25/05/2018 – BAML Global Interest Rate Forecasts as of May 25 (Table); 18/04/2018 – BAML names new head of EMEA business; 10/05/2018 – Charles River Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 05/04/2018 – BOFA FINANCE: PRICING OF CASH-SETTLED EQUITY-LINKED NOTES; 14/05/2018 – NuVasive Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

F&V Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Corning Inc (GLW) by 41.46% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. F&V Capital Management Llc sold 121,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 172,105 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.08M, down from 293,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. F&V Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Corning Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $31.15. About 1.30 million shares traded. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has risen 0.09% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GLW News: 09/03/2018 – Corning Announces High-Fiber-Count Rapid Installation Ribbon Cable; 24/04/2018 – Corning Expects 2018 LCD Glass Market Volume Growth to Be in the Mid-Single-Digit Percentages; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – IMPROVEMENTS IN LCD GLASS PRICING ARE EXPECTED TO CONTINUE THROUGHOUT 2018; 10/05/2018 – Artemis Adds Annaly, Exits Corning, Cuts Equifax: 13F; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – QTRLY SPECIALTY MATERIALS SEGMENT NET SALES WERE $ 278 MLN VS $300 MLN; 29/05/2018 – Corning Wins Data Center Solutions Award for Sixth Consecutive Year; 02/04/2018 – Corning Named 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year; 24/04/2018 – Gorilla Glass maker Corning reports quarterly loss; 04/04/2018 – Corning to Construct High-Volume Manufacturing Facility for Valor Glass; 06/03/2018 Corning and AUO Launch Solar Panel Project to Generate Green Power

Focused Investors Llc, which manages about $2.82 billion and $2.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corporatio (NYSE:UTX) by 2,400 shares to 775,900 shares, valued at $108.48M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Target Corp. (NYSE:TGT) by 5,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.47 million shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH).

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Bank of America CMO talks logo change, new marketing campaign – Charlotte Business Journal” on November 19, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “2 Big-Bank Stocks We’re Watching Right Now – The Motley Fool” published on December 12, 2018, Fool.com published: “3 Value Stocks to Absolutely Love During This Correction – The Motley Fool” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: SPY, IWM, AMZN, BA – Investorplace.com” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Bank of America to get a new Dallas market president – Dallas Business Journal” with publication date: November 20, 2018.

Analysts await Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, up 16.33% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.49 per share. GLW’s profit will be $456.15 million for 13.66 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Corning Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.76% EPS growth.

More notable recent Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Corning: Overcoming Headwinds In Display And Mobile – Seeking Alpha” on November 28, 2018, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Deutsche Bank Reveals Top Data Networking Picks for 2019 – 24/7 Wall St.” published on December 19, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Corning: A Unique Company Playing In Multiple Growth Markets – Seeking Alpha” on November 28, 2018. More interesting news about Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Research Report Identifies Corning, The Boeing, NV5 Global, Centene, Twenty-First Century Fox, and The Kraft Heinz with Renewed Outlook â€” Fundamental Analysis, Calculating Forward Movement – GlobeNewswire” published on December 06, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “20 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: November 23, 2018.

