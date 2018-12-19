Crescent Park Management Lp decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 5% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crescent Park Management Lp sold 17,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.99% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 328,885 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $45.75 million, down from 346,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crescent Park Management Lp who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $2.74 during the last trading session, reaching $122.57. About 1.66 million shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 57.68% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.68% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 17/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division’s Nations, Kimmel Named HBJ Healthcare Heroes; 01/05/2018 – CORRECT: HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.33, EST. $2.08; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EBITDA $2.12B, EST. $2.10B; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE STILL SEES FY REV. $45B TO $46B; 21/05/2018 – CNBC: HCA and KKR team up for Envision bid; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Hca Healthcare’s Cfr To Ba1; Outlook Stable; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Latest 1Q Includes $92 Million Tax Benefit; 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named Pres of HCA’s Far West Division; 01/05/2018 – HCA REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018; 12/04/2018 – HCA Annual Shareholders Meeting

American Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Fortinet (FTNT) by 2.48% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Capital Management Inc sold 26,095 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.02 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $94.50 million, down from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Fortinet for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $70.18. About 1.40M shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 80.35% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 80.35% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at RSA Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O – EXPECTS CAPEX TO BE $25 MLN TO $30 MLN – EXEC, CONF CALL; 03/05/2018 – Fortinet 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 04/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Now Part of IBM Security’s New X-Force Threat Management Services; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns B2 corporate family rating to Everest Bidco SAS (Exclusive Group); outlook stable; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC QTRLY DEFERRED REVENUE OF $1.40 BLN, UP 27% YEAR OVER YEAR; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fortinet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FTNT); 29/05/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Fortinet Makes Managed Security More Accessible To Small Partners With New Tier, Pricing; 22/05/2018 – Fortinet Expands Fabric-Ready Partner Program with New Fabric Connectors to Automate Security for Multi-Vendor Environments

More notable recent Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Tuesday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Materials – Nasdaq” on December 18, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Symantec Collaborates With Aon to Address Hacking Concerns – Nasdaq” published on December 14, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Big Trends to Play in 2019 – Nasdaq” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Fortinet Introduces New Security Automation Capabilities on Amazon Web Services, Expands Fortinet Security Fabric Offerings – GlobeNewswire” published on November 28, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Fortinet Secures the Global Network of DTDC Express – India’s Second Largest Express Distribution Company – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 10, 2018.

Analysts await Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) to report earnings on February, 4. They expect $0.31 EPS, up 63.16% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.19 per share. FTNT’s profit will be $52.82M for 56.60 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by Fortinet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.71% EPS growth.

American Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Graham (NYSE:GHM) by 31,100 shares to 282,863 shares, valued at $7.97M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Logmein (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 299,825 shares in the quarter, for a total of 301,815 shares, and has risen its stake in Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX).

Crescent Park Management Lp, which manages about $466.84M and $530.24M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) by 18,041 shares to 207,591 shares, valued at $47.30M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Crescent Park Management Lp, which manages about $466.84M and $530.24M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) by 18,041 shares to 207,591 shares, valued at $47.30M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Analysts await HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $2.58 EPS, up 21.70% or $0.46 from last year’s $2.12 per share. HCA’s profit will be $887.94M for 11.88 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.16 actual EPS reported by HCA Healthcare, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.44% EPS growth.

More notable recent HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Safe Haven Stocks for a Treacherous Market – Investorplace.com” on December 19, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Tommy Frist Jr., Milton Johnson help open HCA-funded zoo hospital – Nashville Business Journal” published on December 05, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Health insurers/healthcare providers in the red premarket after court ruling on Obamacare – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Texas Judgeâ€™s Ruling on Obamacare Torpedoes Hospital Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “HCA’s West Houston Medical Center completes surgical suite expansion – Houston Business Journal” with publication date: December 19, 2018.