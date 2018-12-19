Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund (GGM) investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 0.69, from 0.6 in 2018Q2. The ratio has improved, as 9 funds started new or increased holdings, while 7 trimmed and sold stock positions in Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund. The funds in our database now possess: 550,678 shares, up from 415,614 shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of funds holding Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 6 Increased: 5 New Position: 4.

Fragasso Group Inc decreased Cbs Corp New (CBS) stake by 80.18% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Fragasso Group Inc sold 17,556 shares as Cbs Corp New (CBS)’s stock declined 9.86%. The Fragasso Group Inc holds 4,340 shares with $247,000 value, down from 21,896 last quarter. Cbs Corp New now has $17.22 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $46. About 2.52 million shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has declined 13.01% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 09/04/2018 – Viacom Is Said to Want CBS to Raise Bid by More Than 20 Percent; 30/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in a new complaint. Via @edmundlee:; 24/05/2018 – SCRIPPS RENEWS CBS AFFILIATION PACT IN NASHVILLE; 19/04/2018 – CBS Investors Can Proceed With Suit Over Bonuses (Correct); 08/05/2018 – DUTCH APRIL CPI +0.9 PCT Y/Y AFTER +1.0 PCT IN MARCH – CBS; 13/04/2018 – Not Sure That a CBS/Viacom Merger Makes Sense, Says Michael Cuggino (Video); 04/05/2018 – Shari Redstone has offered CBS CEO Leslie Moonves to drop her demands for Viacom CEO Bob Bakish to be his No. 2 following a merger as long as Bakish sits on the combined company’s board; 11/04/2018 – CBS expected to make another offer soon; 07/05/2018 – CBS Corp, Charter Deal Includes Continued Retransmission Consent of CBS-owned Television Stations; 16/05/2018 – Redstone family say CBS plan ‘invalid’ as courtroom showdown looms

The stock increased 0.22% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $18.46. About 57,871 shares traded or 101.87% up from the average. Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund (GGM) has declined 9.64% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.64% the S&P500.

Bb&T Securities Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund for 36,172 shares. Oppenheimer & Co Inc owns 9,640 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sigma Planning Corp has 0.01% invested in the company for 10,579 shares. The Virginia-based Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc has invested 0.01% in the stock. Bank Of America Corp De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 13,205 shares.

Fragasso Group Inc increased Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) stake by 9,126 shares to 35,866 valued at $2.44M in 2018Q3. It also upped Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) stake by 6,321 shares and now owns 25,169 shares. Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) was raised too.

Since June 25, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 sales for $3.99 million activity. Ambrosio Anthony G had sold 15,679 shares worth $878,521.

Among 7 analysts covering CBS (NYSE:CBS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. CBS had 7 analyst reports since June 28, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, July 31 to “Market Perform”. The stock of CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) earned “Hold” rating by Argus Research on Tuesday, August 7. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of CBS in report on Monday, October 15 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was initiated by Goldman Sachs with “Hold” on Thursday, November 29. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, September 11 by UBS.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.03, from 0.89 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 39 investors sold CBS shares while 213 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 231.79 million shares or 9.85% more from 211.00 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 36,562 are owned by Brinker Inc. Kistler owns 4,363 shares. Citigroup Inc owns 0% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 3 shares. Lateef Inv Mgmt Lp owns 413,479 shares. Jefferies Grp Lc has 0.01% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 27,203 shares. Moreover, Condor Management has 0.28% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Weiss Multi owns 85,000 shares. First Tru Advisors LP stated it has 5,138 shares. King Luther Capital Management Corp reported 4,425 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Klingenstein Fields Communications Ltd Liability Co owns 461,575 shares. Contrarius Mngmt holds 0.18% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 70,660 shares. The Montana-based Da Davidson And has invested 0.02% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Premier Asset Limited Liability Co accumulated 213,395 shares. Westchester Capital Mngmt Ltd Co has 0.08% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 35,306 shares. Kings Point Cap Mgmt has 706 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.