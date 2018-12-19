Altarock Partners Llc decreased its stake in O’reilly Auto Parts (ORLY) by 5.84% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altarock Partners Llc sold 19,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 313,629 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $108.93 million, down from 333,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altarock Partners Llc who had been investing in O’reilly Auto Parts for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $2.96 during the last trading session, reaching $347.06. About 169,470 shares traded. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 38.06% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 30/04/2018 – Gaming group Rank names John O’Reilly as new chief; 04/04/2018 – O’Reilly’s Secret Settlements Over Sex Harassment Become Public; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – SEES FY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $15.30 TO $15.40; 22/04/2018 – DJ O’Reilly Automotive Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ORLY); 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive Sees FY18 EPS $15.30-EPS $15.40; 28/03/2018 – Envision Bank Appoints Paul O’Reilly as VP/Residential Lending Manager; 16/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: O’Reilly Auto May Benefit, Industry Rises This Quarter; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $490 MLN TO $520 MLN; 20/03/2018 – O’Reilly and Intel Announce Lineup for Artificial Intelligence Conference, New York 2018; 26/04/2018 – O’Reilly Auto Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Fragasso Group Inc decreased its stake in V F Corp (VFC) by 78% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fragasso Group Inc sold 12,964 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,657 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $305,000, down from 16,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fragasso Group Inc who had been investing in V F Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $73.92. About 602,523 shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 6.15% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 24/05/2018 – Monetate Names Dave Swarthout as Data Protection Officer; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp. Earnings Beat Consensus — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in VF; 04/05/2018 – VF TRANSITION PERIOD ADJ. EPS CONT OPS 67C WITH 3C DEAL EFFECT; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP QTRLY REVENUE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS INCREASED 22 PERCENT (UP 17 PERCENT CURRENCY NEUTRAL) TO $3.0 BLN; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $3.48 TO $3.53; 07/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $79; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Vf Holding Corp.’s (“Vertafore”) B3 Cfr On Dividend Recap, Outlook Stable; 14/03/2018 – VF Corporation Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Altra®, an Athletic and Performance-Based Lifestyle Footwear Brand,; 14/03/2018 – VF REPORTS PACT TO BUY ALTRA®, AN ATHLETIC & PERFORMANCE-BASED

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 39 investors sold ORLY shares while 234 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 63.30 million shares or 2.03% less from 64.62 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. London Of Virginia holds 0.64% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) for 237,568 shares. Veritable Lp has invested 0.02% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 469 shares. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Limited Liability invested 1.75% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Fort Washington Inv Advisors Oh owns 1,940 shares. Welch Forbes Limited Liability holds 255,676 shares. Focused Wealth Mgmt Inc invested 0% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Jane Street Group Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Nippon Life Glob Americas has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Exane Derivatives reported 0% stake. Skytop Cap Ltd Co invested 0.7% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Amalgamated Bankshares has 12,075 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv invested in 0.03% or 21,175 shares. Akre Mngmt Lc owns 1.89M shares for 7.65% of their portfolio. Advisor Ptnrs Ltd Liability, a California-based fund reported 1,926 shares.

Among 27 analysts covering O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY), 16 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. O’Reilly Automotive had 92 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) earned “Buy” rating by Sterne Agee CRT on Monday, January 25. Jefferies maintained the shares of ORLY in report on Monday, September 11 with “Buy” rating. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Overweight” on Friday, October 19. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, June 20 by Susquehanna. The firm has “Buy” rating by Gabelli given on Friday, April 15. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, June 26 report. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $375 target in Friday, October 26 report. Northcoast upgraded O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) on Tuesday, July 18 to “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Thursday, October 11. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Thursday, October 25 with “Neutral”.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 selling transactions for $30.23 million activity. OREILLY DAVID E sold $8.82 million worth of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) on Tuesday, August 14. LAURO JEFFREY ALAN had sold 12,526 shares worth $4.40M. 5,000 O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) shares with value of $1.65 million were sold by WOOTEN ROSALIE OREILLY. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $1.50 million was sold by FLETCHER JEREMY ADAM. OREILLY LAWRENCE P sold $5.47M worth of stock. 400 shares were sold by MURPHY JOHN RAYMOND, worth $132,513 on Thursday, August 23.

Analysts await O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $3.75 earnings per share, up 29.31% or $0.85 from last year’s $2.9 per share. ORLY’s profit will be $300.39 million for 23.14 P/E if the $3.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.50 actual earnings per share reported by O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “FTC, DVMT, ORLY, BURL: ETF Outflow Alert – Nasdaq” on November 27, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Office Depot, Inc. (ODP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 21, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on November 20, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “O’Reilly (ORLY) to Benefit From Aggressive Store Openings – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2018. More interesting news about O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “General Motors to Lay Off & Halt Production in North America – Nasdaq” published on November 27, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY) Q3 Earnings: Is a Beat Likely? – Nasdaq” with publication date: October 22, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.05, from 0.95 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 37 investors sold VFC shares while 293 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 386.23 million shares or 0.26% more from 385.25 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Twin Mngmt has 0.03% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 7,720 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Communication reported 23,518 shares. Moreover, Sequoia Fin Lc has 0.02% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Company Of Vermont holds 0.09% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 11,907 shares. Everett Harris Ca holds 0.84% or 359,663 shares in its portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, a Germany-based fund reported 45,057 shares. First Citizens Savings Bank And Trust invested 0.26% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Meiji Yasuda Life Ins stated it has 22,572 shares. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt stated it has 4.32 million shares or 3.45% of all its holdings. Huntington Commercial Bank reported 0.23% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Cwm Ltd reported 215 shares. Amalgamated Commercial Bank invested in 47,085 shares. 699,402 are held by Natixis. Lowe Brockenbrough And Communications invested in 0.36% or 27,420 shares. Jaffetilchin Inv Ptnrs Ltd Liability invested in 0.1% or 4,993 shares.

Among 33 analysts covering V.F. Corp (NYSE:VFC), 21 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. V.F. Corp had 130 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) earned “Outperform” rating by Macquarie Research on Friday, February 19. The firm has “Hold” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Thursday, January 12. On Monday, August 14 the stock rating was maintained by Susquehanna with “Buy”. On Monday, September 25 the stock rating was downgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets to “Sector Weight”. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Monday, August 14 with “Buy”. On Tuesday, July 17 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, January 26 report. The stock of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, January 3 by PiperJaffray. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, July 23 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Hold” rating by Cowen & Co given on Monday, February 5.

Since July 26, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $11.04 million activity. BAILEY KEVIN sold 4,400 shares worth $404,580. Shares for $6.45 million were sold by MEAGHER LAURA C on Tuesday, August 14. Shares for $2.74M were sold by Roe Scott A. on Thursday, July 26. Carucci Richard also bought $393,250 worth of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) on Wednesday, October 24. $2.33 million worth of stock was sold by McNeill Bryan H on Monday, August 20.

Analysts await V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) to report earnings on February, 15. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 7.92% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.01 per share. VFC’s profit will be $432.53 million for 16.95 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual EPS reported by V.F. Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.78% negative EPS growth.

Fragasso Group Inc, which manages about $853.06 million and $413.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) by 32,076 shares to 70,034 shares, valued at $1.43M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (USMV) by 22,249 shares in the quarter, for a total of 108,674 shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

More recent V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dividend Champion Spotlight: V.F. Corporation – Seeking Alpha” on November 22, 2018. Also Investorplace.com published the news titled: “5 Must-See Stock Trades for Monday – Investorplace.com” on November 30, 2018. Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “VF Corporation Announces Company Name for Jeanswear Business Following Planned Separation: Kontoor Brands, Inc. – Business Wire” with publication date: December 06, 2018 was also an interesting one.