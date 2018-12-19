Franklin Resources Inc increased Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) stake by 13827.43% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Franklin Resources Inc acquired 3.59M shares as Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI)’s stock declined 18.87%. The Franklin Resources Inc holds 3.61 million shares with $308.80M value, up from 25,932 last quarter. Nxp Semiconductors N V now has $21.46 billion valuation. The stock decreased 5.71% or $4.4 during the last trading session, reaching $72.61. About 3.27 million shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has declined 33.99% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.99% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 12/04/2018 – QUALCOMM QCOM.O : CITIGROUP SAYS ASSUMING COST SYNERGIES OF $500 MLN, NXP ACQUISITION COULD EVENTUALLY DRIVE EPS ACCRETION OF ROUGHLY 44% OR $1.52; 28/03/2018 – NXP and AliOS Partner for New In-Vehicle Experiences; 28/05/2018 – IBT: Qualcomm To Meet China Regulators In Push To Clear $44 Billion NXP deal: Sources; 28/03/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm face MOFCOM meeting delay, sources say [16:09 BST28 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 18/04/2018 – Qualcomm’s $44 Billion Purchase of NXP Has ‘Hard to Resolve’ Issues: China; 27/04/2018 – Qualcomm Extends Cash Tender Offer for All Outstanding Shrs of NXP to May 11; 02/05/2018 – NXP SEMI 1Q EPS 17C; 15/05/2018 – UBS Adds Aptiv, Cuts UBS, Buys More NXP Semi: 13F; 08/03/2018 – Qualcomm Raises Dividend, Reminds Investors of NXP Deal — Barron’s Blog; 02/05/2018 – NXP SEMI 1Q EPS 17C, EST. $1.67

Among 4 analysts covering MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. MKS Instruments had 6 analyst reports since June 20, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, October 25 with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Tuesday, September 25 with “Buy”. Citigroup maintained MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) rating on Friday, July 13. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $122 target. The company was maintained on Monday, July 30 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Benchmark with “Buy” on Thursday, June 21. See MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) latest ratings:

25/10/2018 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $135 New Target: $112 Maintain

25/09/2018 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $118 New Target: $101 Maintain

30/07/2018 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $122 New Target: $118 Maintain

13/07/2018 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $130 New Target: $122 Maintain

21/06/2018 Broker: Benchmark Rating: Buy New Target: $140.0000 Maintain

20/06/2018 Broker: DA Davidson Rating: Buy New Target: $125.0000

Among 15 analysts covering NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. NXP Semiconductors had 19 analyst reports since July 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Tuesday, October 23. SunTrust upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Friday, July 27 report. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $125 target in Friday, September 7 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) rating on Friday, November 2. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $75 target. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Friday, July 27 with “Neutral”. The stock of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 27 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, October 3. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $105 target in Thursday, July 26 report. The stock of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) earned “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Friday, July 27. The company was maintained on Friday, July 27 by BMO Capital Markets.

Franklin Resources Inc decreased Brookfield Renewable Partner (BEP) stake by 15,135 shares to 766,100 valued at $23.20 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced G1 Therapeutics Inc stake by 115,010 shares and now owns 1.16M shares. Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) was reduced too.

The stock decreased 4.12% or $2.73 during the last trading session, reaching $63.59. About 375,651 shares traded. MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) has declined 29.54% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.54% the S&P500. Some Historical MKSI News: 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments 1Q Net $105.1M; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments 1Q EPS $1.90; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments Sees 2Q Rev $550M-$590M; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments 1Q Rev $554.3M; 23/04/2018 – DJ MKS Instruments Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MKSI); 24/04/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS 1Q ADJ. NET REV. $554M, EST. $530.8M; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.09-Adj EPS $2.36; 24/04/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.09 TO $2.36, EST. $2.06; 10/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DIV; 28/03/2018 – MKS Instruments Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.11, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 49 investors sold MKS Instruments, Inc. shares while 121 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 48.04 million shares or 1.53% less from 48.79 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Strategic Global Advisors Limited Liability Corporation reported 10,000 shares. First Financial Bank Of Hutchinson owns 0.2% invested in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) for 4,344 shares. Oppenheimer And owns 2,567 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Skylands Ltd Company invested in 1.1% or 106,575 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 2,349 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Llc reported 50,007 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Com invested in 0% or 319 shares. Systematic Fin L P stated it has 214,309 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 219,485 shares. Assetmark invested 0% of its portfolio in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). Swiss Financial Bank owns 95,300 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Loomis Sayles & Communications L P, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 224,326 shares. Sei invested 0.03% in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 239,219 shares. Zebra Ltd Llc has 0.28% invested in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI).

Since September 4, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $64,651 activity. Mora Elizabeth sold 375 shares worth $34,688.

MKS Instruments, Inc. provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, control, power, deliver, monitor, and analyze critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.43 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Vacuum & Analysis and Light & Motion. It has a 8.8 P/E ratio. The Vacuum & Analysis segment provides analytical and control solutions products, including gas analyzers, automation control products, IO modules, automation software, data analytics software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; and materials delivery solutions products comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide clients with precise control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.