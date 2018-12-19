Fred Alger Management Inc decreased its stake in Costar Group Inc (CSGP) by 99.27% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fred Alger Management Inc sold 27,533 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.72% with the market. The institutional investor held 203 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $85,000, down from 27,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc who had been investing in Costar Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.66B market cap company. The stock increased 3.23% or $10.87 during the last trading session, reaching $347.68. About 109,328 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 24.42% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.42% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 23/04/2018 – COSTAR GROUP INC CSGP.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $7.44 TO $7.64; 15/05/2018 – CoStar Group: Playboy Moving Headquarters to Westwood; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2Q Adjusted Ebitda $66 Million to $70 Million; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR GROUP RAISES YEAR GUIDANCE; 24/05/2018 – CoStar Group: CoStar Exclusive: Madison Marquette, PMRG Merging; 22/04/2018 – DJ CoStar Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSGP); 28/03/2018 – CoStar at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 30/04/2018 – CoStar Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP Securities for May. 2; 23/05/2018 – LIDA OPTICAL & ELECTRONIC 002189.SZ SAYS IT PLANS TO BUY PHOTONICS FIRM HENAN COSTAR GROUP CO FOR 518.1 MLN YUAN VIA SHARE ISSUE; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR 1Q REV. $274M, EST. $270.6M

Shah Capital Management decreased its stake in Vitamin Shoppe Inc (VSI) by 2.13% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shah Capital Management sold 91,142 shares as the company’s stock declined 54.98% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.18 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $41.82 million, down from 4.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shah Capital Management who had been investing in Vitamin Shoppe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.79M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $5.31. About 69,122 shares traded. Vitamin Shoppe, Inc. (NYSE:VSI) has risen 64.44% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.44% the S&P500. Some Historical VSI News: 23/04/2018 – Vitamin Shoppe: Four Current Directors (Other Than Colin Watts) Will Not Stand for Reelection; 09/05/2018 – VITAMIN SHOPPE INC – SEES FY 2018 COMP SALES OF NEGATIVE LOW TO MID SINGLE DIGITS; 27/03/2018 – Vitamin Shoppe Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Vitamin Shoppe, Surmodics, Spark Therapeutics, QUANTENNA COMMS, Westinghouse Air Br; 18/05/2018 – Vitamin Shoppe Announces Chief Financial Officer Resignation; 18/05/2018 – Vitamin Shoppe Promotes Bill Wafford as New Chief Financial Officer; 23/04/2018 – VITAMIN SHOPPE INC – BOARD MAY ALSO APPOINT TWO ADDITIONAL INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS AT A LATER DATE; 19/03/2018 – Shah Capital Management Reports 16.9% Stake in Vitamin Shoppe; 19/03/2018 – Vintage Capital Management Reports 14.8% Stake in Vitamin Shoppe; 23/04/2018 – Vitamin Shoppe: Himanshu H. Shah, Sing Wang and Melvin L. Keating Will Join Board Immediately

Analysts await Vitamin Shoppe, Inc. (NYSE:VSI) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $-0.29 earnings per share, down 70.59% or $0.12 from last year’s $-0.17 per share. After $0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Vitamin Shoppe, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -825.00% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) to report earnings on February, 20. They expect $2.29 earnings per share, up 118.10% or $1.24 from last year’s $1.05 per share. CSGP’s profit will be $83.40M for 37.96 P/E if the $2.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.98 actual earnings per share reported by CoStar Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.66% EPS growth.

Fred Alger Management Inc, which manages about $21.12B and $26.63 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 4,608 shares to 12,230 shares, valued at $1.77 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) by 59,733 shares in the quarter, for a total of 221,535 shares, and has risen its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW).