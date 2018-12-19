Freestone Capital Holdings Llc increased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) stake by 21.47% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc acquired 3,221 shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)’s stock declined 10.86%. The Freestone Capital Holdings Llc holds 18,222 shares with $2.06M value, up from 15,001 last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co now has $332.69B valuation. The stock increased 1.54% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $100.06. About 10.03M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.12% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.12% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 21/05/2018 – Resolute Energy at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – ITV PLC ITV.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 200P FROM 185P; 07/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 04/05/2018 – JPMORGAN GLOBAL APRIL COMPOSITE PMI AT 53.8 VS 53.3 LAST MONTH; 11/05/2018 – Altice USA To Participate in the 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 14/05/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES AUSTRALIA LTD. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘A+’; 24/04/2018 – MORGAN ADVANCED MATERIALS PLC MGAMM.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 345P FROM 335P; 17/04/2018 – Wells Fargo loses steam in commercial lending as rivals pounce; 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding & Building Products Conference to Be Webcast Live; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Names J.P. Morgan’s Weinstein Sr VP of Strategy

Mawer Investment Management Ltd increased Trimas Corp (TRS) stake by 105.23% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Mawer Investment Management Ltd acquired 187,770 shares as Trimas Corp (TRS)’s stock declined 11.67%. The Mawer Investment Management Ltd holds 366,210 shares with $11.13M value, up from 178,440 last quarter. Trimas Corp now has $1.24B valuation. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $27.02. About 52,044 shares traded. TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS) has risen 3.07% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TRS News: 26/04/2018 – TriMas Reaffirms 2018 Outlook; 23/03/2018 – TriMas Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – TRIMAS SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.60 TO $1.75, EST. $1.67; 26/04/2018 – TriMas 1Q Net $24.3M; 26/04/2018 – TRIMAS CORP – EXPECTS 2018 ORGANIC SALES WILL INCREASE ABOUT 3% COMPARED TO 2017; 26/04/2018 – TriMas 1Q Adj EPS 41c; 26/04/2018 – TRIMAS 1Q ADJ EPS 41C, EST. 38C; 26/04/2018 – TRIMAS REAFFIRMS FULL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK; 26/04/2018 – TRIMAS CORP – REAFFIRMING FULL YEAR OUTLOOK PROVIDED IN FEBRUARY; 15/03/2018 TriMas Aerospace Receives Supplier Award From Airbus

Since August 30, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $155,423 activity. Zalupski Robert J also sold $155,423 worth of TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS) on Thursday, August 30.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd decreased Westpac Banking Corp (NYSE:WBK) stake by 46,023 shares to 58,541 valued at $1.17 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) stake by 52,599 shares and now owns 615,358 shares. Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.14, from 1.16 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 9 investors sold TRS shares while 44 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 44.21 million shares or 0.72% more from 43.89 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Tru Advsr Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS). Keybank National Association Oh holds 43,675 shares. 1.03 million were accumulated by State Street Corporation. Panagora Asset Management holds 0.02% of its portfolio in TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS) for 205,795 shares. Vanguard Gru holds 0% in TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS) or 3.97M shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Ltd Company reported 0% of its portfolio in TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS). Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership owns 158,170 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Com Can holds 0% or 6,790 shares in its portfolio. Kennedy Management accumulated 0.05% or 89,053 shares. Comerica Fincl Bank has 0.08% invested in TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS). 15,318 are owned by First Mercantile Tru Communications. Advisory Rech Inc accumulated 1.46M shares. State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 74,067 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has invested 0% of its portfolio in TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS). Northern Tru has 0% invested in TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 37 investors sold JPM shares while 755 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 1.12% less from 2.34 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Compton Cap Ri invested 3.53% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 30,012 were reported by Smithfield. Coldstream Capital Mngmt reported 0.45% stake. Edge Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 2.21% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Gateway Advisers Ltd Liability accumulated 1.83M shares or 1.73% of the stock. Kistler holds 16,340 shares or 0.76% of its portfolio. 252,928 are owned by Heritage Invsts Mgmt. Acropolis Investment Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.17% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Crestwood Advisors Limited Liability Co owns 9,484 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Odey Asset Management Group Limited holds 0.4% or 41,940 shares in its portfolio. Eagle Asset holds 0.77% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 1.41M shares. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc has 0.06% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Telos Capital Mgmt Inc reported 19,617 shares. Shine Investment Advisory owns 3,759 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Pinnacle Associates owns 1.07% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 457,616 shares.

Since July 23, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $3.38 million activity. Shares for $125,281 were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L. Another trade for 30,725 shares valued at $3.50M was sold by Smith Gordon.

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc decreased Pacific Coast Oil Tr (NYSE:ROYT) stake by 333,293 shares to 11,604 valued at $32,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced Grupo Aeroportuario Ctr Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) stake by 26,272 shares and now owns 119,527 shares. Equinor Asa was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. JPMorgan Chase had 5 analyst reports since July 16, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, July 16 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”. On Wednesday, September 26 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. The company was upgraded on Thursday, July 19 by DZ Bank. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $128 target in Friday, December 7 report. The company was maintained on Monday, September 17 by Bank of America.