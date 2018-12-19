From December 18-19 Bee Token (BEE) has went up more than 15.03%

Bee Token (BEE) had a good 24 hours as the cryptocurrency jumped $0.000521306399999999 or 15.03% trading at $0.0039893548. According to Cryptocoin Analysts, Bee Token (BEE) eyes $0.00438829028 target on the road to $0.00903551538282279. BEE last traded at Ethermium exchange. It had high of $0.0039914484 and low of $0.003360228 for December 18-19. The open was $0.0034680484.

Bee Token (BEE) is down -27.58% in the last 30 days from $0.005509 per coin. Its down -45.31% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.007294 and the annual trend is down. 200 days ago BEE traded at $0.04913. BEE has 500.00 million coins mined giving it $1.99M market cap. Bee Token maximum coins available are 500.00 million. BEE uses algorithm and proof type. It was started on 28/09/2017.

Beenest is a home-sharing platform powered by the Bee Token (BEE) that aims to make the bridge between guests and hosts without any commission. The platform is build on top of set Bee Protocols ( Ethereum protocols) that can support other future sharing economy dApps. Moreover, the platform will feature a secure payment system with two authentication P2P entities, a decentralized arbitration system, and a reputation system based on the Ethereum blockchain.

The Bee token (BEE) will be used as the access token to the platform services and also to reward the network users.