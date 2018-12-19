From December 18-19 Karatgold coin (KBC) has moved up more than 7.89%

It was good day for Karatgold coin (KBC), as it jumped by $0.001143186 or 7.89%, touching $0.015623542. Global Crypto Analysts believe that Karatgold coin (KBC) is looking for the $0.0171858962 goal. According to 9 analysts could reach $0.0270894141693487. The highest price was $0.015623542 and lowest of $0.013718232 for December 18-19. The open was $0.014480356. It last traded at HitBTC exchange. Aproximately 19,997 KBC worth $256 was traded.

For a month, Karatgold coin (KBC) tokens went up 54.69% from $0.0101 for coin. For 100 days KBC is up 2.92% from $0.01518. It traded at $0.00 (non existent) 200 days ago. Karatgold coin (KBC) has 12.00B coins mined with the market cap $187.48M. It has 12.00 billion coins in circulation. It was founded on 09/07/2018. The Crypto KBC has proof type and operates under algorithm.

Karatgold coin is an Ethereum-based payment gateway backed by physical gold.