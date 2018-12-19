Fusion (FSN) raised to $0.52461045 during a day

Fusion (FSN) had a good 24 hours as the cryptocurrency jumped $0.0483483 or 10.15% trading at $0.52461045. According to Top Crypto Experts, Fusion (FSN) eyes $0.577071495 target on the road to $1.55809498298693. FSN last traded at Bibox exchange. It had high of $0.59493525 and low of $0.46998315 for December 18-19. The open was $0.47626215. About 981 FSN worth $468 traded hands.

Fusion (FSN) is down -26.34% in the last 30 days from $0.7122 per coin. Its down -35.94% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.8189 and the annual trend is down. 200 days ago FSN traded at $6.02. FSN has 57.34M coins mined giving it $30.08M market cap. Fusion maximum coins available are 57.34 million. FSN uses algorithm and proof type. It was started on 20/01/2018.

Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain.