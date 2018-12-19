Blackrock Enhanced Government Fund Inc (EGF) investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 0.25, from 1.5 in 2018Q2. The ratio increased, as 7 investment professionals increased or started new stock positions, while 4 sold and reduced positions in Blackrock Enhanced Government Fund Inc. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 4.14 million shares, up from 4.11 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Blackrock Enhanced Government Fund Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 2 Increased: 5 New Position: 2.

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc decreased Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) stake by 9.24% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc sold 616,312 shares as Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)’s stock declined 15.50%. The Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc holds 6.06M shares with $169.06 million value, down from 6.67 million last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now has $15.24 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $23.24. About 3.92 million shares traded. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has declined 18.22% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FITB News: 24/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – AT QTR-END TIER 1 RISK BASED CAPITAL RATIO OF 11.95 PCT VS 11.90 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 22/05/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates MB Financial, Inc. Acquisition; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Reviews Mb Financial’s Ratings For Upgrade Based On Planned Acquisition By Fifth Third; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD TO ADD 2 MB MEMBERS TO BOARD EXPANDING SIZE TO 14; 24/04/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp 1Q Noninterest Income $909M; 07/03/2018 – Fifth Third Signs Power Purchase Agreement to Achieve 100 % Renewable Power; 30/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bank Establishes Strategic Relationship with Intellect; 21/03/2018 – CommonBond Secures $50M Series D Equity Round, Led by Fifth Third Bancorp; 08/05/2018 – FINRA – FOUND FIFTH THIRD FAILED TO COMPLY WITH A TERM OF 2009 SETTLEMENT WITH FINRA; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp-MB Financial Merger Will Result in a Total Chicago Deposit Market Shr of 6.5%

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.38, from 1.2 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 35 investors sold FITB shares while 226 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 517.00 million shares or 4.96% less from 544.00 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ledyard Bancorp has 0.07% invested in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Foster And Motley invested in 38,711 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Smithfield invested 0% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Susquehanna Intll Group Inc Llp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Cubic Asset Management Ltd Llc owns 19,910 shares. Mcf Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 3,771 shares in its portfolio. The Tennessee-based Capwealth Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0.57% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 473,495 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Limited reported 0.02% stake. 115,227 were reported by Shelton Management. Triangle Wealth Mngmt reported 9,100 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Massachusetts Fincl Services Communication Ma holds 3.03M shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund holds 0.08% or 12,587 shares. First Hawaiian Financial Bank reported 2,242 shares. Hl Financial Services Limited Company owns 57,394 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Fifth Third Bancorp had 8 analyst reports since July 20, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Wedbush on Tuesday, September 4 to “Outperform”. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, September 18 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) rating on Tuesday, December 11. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $30 target. Wedbush maintained Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) rating on Friday, July 20. Wedbush has “Neutral” rating and $32 target. The stock of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Friday, July 20. BMO Capital Markets maintained Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) rating on Monday, July 23. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $32 target. Nomura upgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $29 target in Wednesday, October 24 report. The stock of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, October 24 by BMO Capital Markets.

Analysts await Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $0.67 EPS, up 28.85% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.52 per share. FITB’s profit will be $439.28 million for 8.67 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by Fifth Third Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.69% EPS growth.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The company has market cap of $67.82 million. It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It has a 176.59 P/E ratio. The fund invests in fixed income markets.

The stock increased 0.34% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $12.89. About 2,329 shares traded. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (EGF) has declined 3.34% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.34% the S&P500.