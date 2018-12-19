First Citizens Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (PH) by 85.55% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co sold 11,041 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.32% with the market. The hedge fund held 1,865 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $343,000, down from 12,906 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Parker Hannifin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $148.41. About 991,582 shares traded. Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has declined 18.31% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PH News: 30/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin: Terms of Transaction Not Disclosed; 26/04/2018 – PARKER 2018 FULL YEAR EARNINGS GUIDANCE INCREASED; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP PH.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $9.95 TO $10.15 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 07/03/2018 Parker Reviews Win Strategy™ Successes and Announces New Financial Targets at New York Investor Meeting; 19/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Raises Dividend to 76c Vs. 66c; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN SEES FY ADJ EPS $9.95 TO $10.15, EST. $9.97; 18/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin: Global Facet Filtration Business Has About 260 Employees; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN 3Q ADJ EPS $2.80, EST. $2.63; 19/04/2018 – PARKER RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 76C/SHR VS 66C/SHR

Gam Holding Ag increased its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (HDS) by 23.35% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gam Holding Ag bought 9,560 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,507 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.16M, up from 40,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gam Holding Ag who had been investing in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $37.14. About 1.35 million shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has declined 1.99% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.99% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 01/05/2018 – HD Supply Title Sponsor of 2018 Shepherd’s Men Run; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY 4Q ADJ EBITDA $152M, EST. $141.5M; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.99 TO $3.21; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC – PRELIMINARY NET SALES IN FEB 2018 WERE ABOUT $391 MLN; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrds HD Supply Inc. To ‘BB+’; Otlk Stbl; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O FY SHR VIEW $2.88, REV VIEW $5.44 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $44; 25/04/2018 – CONSUM PROD SFTY: HD SUPPLY RECALLS CEILING FANS DUE TO IMPACT; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY – PRELIMINARY NET SALES IN FEB WERE ABOUT $391 MLN, WHICH REPRESENTS AVERAGE DAILY SALES GROWTH OF ABOUT 11.7 PCT; 19/04/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS- ON APRIL 18, BOARD ACCEPTED BETSY S. ATKINS’S RESIGNATION AND REDUCED SIZE OF BOARD FROM 9 TO 8 EFFECTIVE WITH HER RESIGNATION

More notable recent HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Earnings Reaction History: HD Supply Holdings, Inc., 63.6% Follow-Through Indicator, 5.8% Sensitive – Nasdaq” on December 04, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “More on HD Supply’s FQ3 – Seeking Alpha” published on December 04, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “HD Supply Holdings (HDS) Tops Q3 EPS by 1c, Revenues Beat; Raises FY18 Guidance Mid-Point – StreetInsider.com” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Herman Miller, Inc. (MLHR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 29, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on November 28, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Delcath Announces 4th Independent Safety Review of Registration Trial Data for Metastatic Ocular Melanoma: Recommended Continuation with no Trial Modification – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Gam Holding Ag, which manages about $2.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA) by 10,388 shares to 15,720 shares, valued at $826,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 17,318 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,985 shares, and cut its stake in Nevro Corp.

Among 21 analysts covering HD Supply Holdings (NASDAQ:HDS), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. HD Supply Holdings had 66 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, October 15 by Goldman Sachs. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of HDS in report on Tuesday, December 5 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Thursday, March 15. The company was initiated on Tuesday, March 22 by Sterne Agee CRT. As per Wednesday, June 7, the company rating was downgraded by Drexel Hamilton. On Wednesday, August 16 the stock rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Neutral”. On Tuesday, December 20 the stock rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight”. The stock of HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, March 21. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Tuesday, September 15. The stock of HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, October 2 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.06, from 1.16 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold HDS shares while 116 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 169.25 million shares or 0.48% less from 170.07 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Thompson Invest Management accumulated 116,059 shares or 0.89% of the stock. California Employees Retirement owns 547,722 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 20,336 shares. Aviance Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Ajo Lp stated it has 0.94% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). First Republic Invest Mngmt holds 287,824 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. 108,023 were accumulated by Mrj Cap Incorporated. Wedge Cap Mgmt L LP Nc reported 16,497 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). 21,301 were reported by Tudor Investment Et Al. Hightower Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has 0.03% invested in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) for 60,000 shares. Massachusetts-based Baldwin Brothers Ma has invested 0% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Moreover, Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.34% invested in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) for 1.30M shares. Sandy Spring Bank & Trust accumulated 89,749 shares.

More news for Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) were recently published by: Nasdaq.com, which released: “Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Resolute Forest Products, The Goldman Sachs Group, Humana, WEX, Parker-Hannifin, and Shoe Carnival â€” Fundamental Analysis, Key Performance Indications – Nasdaq” on November 30, 2018. Gurufocus.com‘s article titled: “It’s Time to Take a Look at Caterpillar – GuruFocus.com” and published on December 14, 2018 is yet another important article.

Analysts await Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 12.56% or $0.27 from last year’s $2.15 per share. PH’s profit will be $320.29M for 15.33 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.84 actual earnings per share reported by Parker-Hannifin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.79% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.22, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 35 investors sold PH shares while 201 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 98.95 million shares or 1.02% less from 99.98 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The Vermont-based Manchester Management Limited Com has invested 0.03% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Huntington Bank has invested 0.43% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Fil Ltd reported 4 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Raab And Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Limited Co has 0.01% invested in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) for 150 shares. Hirtle Callaghan invested in 0.02% or 1,100 shares. Bluecrest Cap Mgmt Limited has invested 0.02% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Sta Wealth Mngmt holds 0.24% or 4,148 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Limited reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Sva Plumb Wealth Lc stated it has 1,746 shares. 300 are held by Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability Company. Boston Common Asset Mngmt Lc owns 6,481 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0.02% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Decatur Incorporated holds 41,986 shares or 1.78% of its portfolio. Carderock Cap reported 0.45% stake.

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $704,241 activity. 2,400 shares were sold by Bowman William R, worth $420,864.