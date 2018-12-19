Aperio Group Llc decreased its stake in Whirlpool Corp (WHR) by 24.78% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aperio Group Llc sold 7,644 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,208 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.76 million, down from 30,852 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aperio Group Llc who had been investing in Whirlpool Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $111.76. About 457,556 shares traded. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has declined 31.59% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.59% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 23/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP WHR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $15.14 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Expects Completed Cost Reduction Initiatives to Deliver $150M Net Benefit in 2018; 18/04/2018 – U.S. home appliance shipments up 7.4 pct yr/yr in March – AHAM; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Sees FY Adj EPS $14.50-Adj EPS $15.50; 16/04/2018 – Whirlpool Raises Dividend to $1.15 Vs. $1.10; 09/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Whirlpool of India for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 22/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corp Hires Banks to Arrange Global Investor Call Later on Tuesday; 26/04/2018 – Cramer says Advanced Micro Devices is a buy, but Whirlpool is a sell; 08/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation enhances voice capabilities with Google Home in connected appliances; 26/04/2018 – Whirlpool: Tender Offer Scheduled to Expire on May 23

British Columbia Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Garmin Ltd (GRMN) by 38.67% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. British Columbia Investment Management Corp bought 18,233 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 65,384 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.58M, up from 47,151 at the end of the previous reported quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Garmin Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $62.74. About 866,353 shares traded. Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) has risen 5.97% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.97% the S&P500. Some Historical GRMN News: 18/04/2018 – Garmin® hosts second Connect lQ™ Developer Summit, announces Connect IQ 3.0 with new apps from Trailforks, Yelp, iHeartRadio and more; 01/05/2018 – Garmin® Health Collaborates with the University of Kansas Medical Center on Innovative Digital Health Research; 06/03/2018 – GARMIN INTERNATIONAL – FLIGHT PLANS MAY BE TRANSFERRED FROM FLTPLAN GO TO GARMIN PILOT APPLICATION FOR IOS AND ANDROID USERS; 15/03/2018 – Garmin® unveils Ultra High-Definition scanning sonar; 02/05/2018 – GARMIN RMAINTAINS 2018 FORECAST FOR REVENUE, PRO FORMA EPS; 16/05/2018 – Wirecard Joins Forces With Garmin® to Provide Garmin Smartwatch Owners a Fully Digital Payment Experience Through Its Flagship Product boon; 13/03/2018 – Nordea: Nordea rolls out payment solution for Fitbit, Garmin smartwatches; 23/05/2018 – Garmin® introduces the G3000H integrated flight deck to the Part 27 VFR/IFR turbine helicopter market; 02/05/2018 – GARMIN 1Q REV. $711M, EST. $669.0M; 03/05/2018 – Introducing inReach® Mini from Garmin®, a small but mighty two-way satellite communicator for any adventure

British Columbia Investment Management Corp, which manages about $9.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invitation Homes Inc by 24,267 shares to 69,042 shares, valued at $1.58M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 48,145 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 231,811 shares, and cut its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.09, from 1.31 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 29 investors sold GRMN shares while 107 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 78.02 million shares or 3.30% more from 75.52 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Paradigm Mngmt holds 39,100 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Com stated it has 0.22% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). 89,404 were accumulated by Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust. Sei Investments owns 20,303 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Company reported 29,109 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. The Missouri-based Stifel has invested 0.02% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Conestoga Advsrs Limited Co holds 4,570 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Gam Hldgs Ag reported 11,086 shares. 55 were reported by Smithfield Trust Company. 415 were reported by Whittier Tru Of Nevada Inc. Cibc World Mkts reported 7,018 shares. Green Square Cap Lc reported 8,393 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. First Mercantile accumulated 210 shares. Stephens Ar, a Arkansas-based fund reported 6,400 shares. Heartland Incorporated, Wisconsin-based fund reported 3,699 shares.

Since June 21, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 26 insider sales for $371.58 million activity. PEMBLE CLIFTON A had sold 15,637 shares worth $1.09M on Thursday, September 20. 3,884 shares valued at $252,460 were sold by Desbois Patrick on Thursday, July 19.

Among 16 analysts covering Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN), 3 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 19% are positive. Garmin Ltd. had 34 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, September 29 the stock rating was initiated by Sterne Agee CRT with “Neutral”. Raymond James downgraded the shares of GRMN in report on Monday, August 22 to “Mkt Perform” rating. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of GRMN in report on Thursday, February 22 with “Neutral” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) on Wednesday, November 1 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Longbow on Wednesday, August 17. JP Morgan upgraded Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) on Monday, October 19 to “Neutral” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $50 target in Thursday, July 30 report. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Tuesday, December 12 by Credit Suisse. The company was downgraded on Monday, January 18 by Credit Suisse. Longbow upgraded Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) on Wednesday, July 19 to “Buy” rating.

Since July 26, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $198,817 activity.

Aperio Group Llc, which manages about $7.06B and $22.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Veeva Sys Inc Cl A Co (NYSE:VEEV) by 3,979 shares to 19,592 shares, valued at $2.13 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lancaster Colony Corp (NASDAQ:LANC) by 2,565 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,564 shares, and has risen its stake in Shire Plc Sponsored A (NASDAQ:SHPG).

Among 12 analysts covering Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Whirlpool had 44 analyst reports since August 13, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, July 24. Longbow downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, July 24 report. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, April 24 report. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan on Tuesday, October 9 to “Neutral”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) on Thursday, December 14 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, November 28. The firm has “Neutral” rating by M Partners given on Monday, October 17. The rating was upgraded by Credit Suisse on Monday, June 4 to “Outperform”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, October 9 by RBC Capital Markets. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Top Pick” rating and $201 target in Monday, October 26 report.