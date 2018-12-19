Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Ratings Coverage

Among 5 analysts covering Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Iron Mountain had 5 analyst reports since August 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, October 30 by Barclays Capital. As per Friday, October 26, the company rating was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus. See Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) latest ratings:

20/11/2018 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Neutral New Target: $34 Initiates Coverage On

30/10/2018 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $37 New Target: $36 Maintain

26/10/2018 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Old Target: $39 New Target: $34 Downgrade

20/09/2018 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Buy New Target: $52 Initiates Coverage On

10/08/2018 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Underweight New Target: $25 Initiates Coverage On

The stock increased 0.35% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $34.03. About 551,596 shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 15.03% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.03% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q Net $45M; 12/03/2018 S&PGR Rts Iron Mountain’s Prpsd $500M Trm Ln ‘BB’; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO RESULT IN MODEST AFFO DILUTION OF APPROXIMATELY 0.5% IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – Iron Mountain Closes on USD 700 Million Syndicated Term Loan B Facility, and Iron Mountain Australia Upsizes AUD Syndicated Ter; 30/05/2018 – ASX ALERT-IRON MOUNTAIN ACQUIRES DUTCH EVOSWITCH DATA CENTER BUSINESS-IRM.N; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain: Deal Provides 11 Megawatts of Existing Data Center Capacity; 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN CLOSES ON USD 700M SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN BUYS DUTCH EVOSWITCH DATA CENTER BUSINESS FOR; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q EBITDA $343M; 10/04/2018 – Iron Mountain Introduces Iron Cloud for Video, a Secure and Scalable Cloud-based Solution for Managing Video Content

More notable recent Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Tremendous Dividend Stocks to Buy for the Long Run – The Motley Fool” on December 16, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Best ETFs for 2019: Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF Preps for 5G – Investorplace.com” published on December 18, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “Iron Mountain (IRM), QualX and TDEC Secure $30M Contract to Support US Army War College Digital Transformation Efforts – StreetInsider.com” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Carbonite and Iron Mountain Expand Strategic Partnership – GlobeNewswire” published on November 29, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Iron Mountain declares $0.611 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 25, 2018.

Iron Mountain Incorporated, a real estate investment trust, provides storage and information management services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company has market cap of $9.74 billion. It operates through North American Records and Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, and Other International Business divisions. It has a 42.33 P/E ratio. The firm provides storage and information management services for physical records and other media, such as microfilm and microfiche, master audio and videotapes, film, X-rays, and blueprints, including healthcare information services, vital records services, and service and courier operations, as well as the collection, handling, disposal of sensitive documents for corporate customers; and information destruction services, information governance and digital solutions, and fulfillment and technology escrow services.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.34, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 26 investors sold Iron Mountain Incorporated shares while 120 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 241.45 million shares or 2.25% more from 236.12 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Paloma Prtnrs Management accumulated 8,210 shares. Missouri-based Parkside Fincl Bank And Trust has invested 0% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Guardian Life Insur Of America has invested 0% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Cetera Advsr Ltd Llc, Colorado-based fund reported 10,968 shares. Azimuth Cap Limited Liability Company reported 86,335 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. 18,500 are owned by Goodwin Daniel L. Ameritas Prtn stated it has 5,271 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Smithfield Tru Com has invested 0% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Dubuque Fincl Bank Communication holds 0% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) for 176 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Royal Savings Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 2,461 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd, Connecticut-based fund reported 79,892 shares. Camelot Portfolios Lc reported 27,260 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Honeywell Interest invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM).

Since July 3, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $123,602 activity. Brown Stuart B sold 1,750 shares worth $61,915. 1,765 shares valued at $61,687 were sold by RAKOWICH WALTER C on Tuesday, July 3.

Gary Barnette, Chief Scientific Officer of Veru Inc is the insider, we want to report about today. Mr. Gary submitted a report with the SEC informing the public of a deal for 100,000 shares of the stock exchange listed company, the one he is an insider in. At the time of the transaction, the average stock market price of Veru Inc was $1.5, making the insider investment worth $146,160 U.S. Dollars. The regulatory filing shows that Gary Barnette now possess roughly 0.16% of the Illinois-based company’s market cap (share price times the number of shares outstanding)

Analysts await Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) to report earnings on January, 1. They expect $-0.09 earnings per share, up 10.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.1 per share. After $-0.15 actual earnings per share reported by Veru Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% EPS growth.

Veru Inc., a medical therapeutics company, develops, makes, and markets consumer health care products. The company has market cap of $87.04 million. The companyÂ’s pharmaceuticals product portfolio includes Tamsulosin delayed release sachet that is under bioequivalence study for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia; MSS-722, a fixed ratio of trans- and cis-clomiphene citrate isomers, which is under the Phase II clinical trial to treat male infertility caused by testicular dysfunction; APP-944, a zuclomiphene citrate that is under the Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hot flashes in men on prostate cancer hormonal therapies; and APP-111, an oral tubulin targeting chemotherapy, which is under the preclinical study to treat metastatic prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers, as well as APP-111/112 oral agents that target colchicine binding site of tubulin for the treatment of gout and familial mediterranean fever. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides consumer health and medical devices, including PREBOOST benzocaine wipes for premature ejaculation; and FC2, which is female disposable contraceptive device, as well as FC2 Female Condom for unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, including HIV/AIDS and the Zika virus.

More notable recent Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Veru Reports Strong Net Revenues and Gross Profit for Fiscal 2018 Fourth-Quarter – Nasdaq” on December 13, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Veru to Report Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Results, Host Conference Call on December 13th – Nasdaq” published on December 06, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for December 13, 2018 : CIEN, VERU – Nasdaq” on December 12, 2018. More interesting news about Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Veru Announces First Patient Dosed in Bioequivalence Clinical Trial for Combination Tadalafil â€“ Finasteride Tablet for Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia – Nasdaq” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Veru Inc. (VERU) CEO Mitchell Steiner on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 13, 2018.

The stock decreased 2.80% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1.39. About 87,160 shares traded. Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) has risen 39.00% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.00% the S&P500. Some Historical VERU News: 06/03/2018 VERU SAYS ON MARCH 5, ENTERED INTO CREDIT AGREEMENT FOR SYNTHETIC ROYALTY FINANCING TRANSACTION – SEC FILING; 16/03/2018 – Veru Announces Presentation of Data Demonstrating Efficacy of VERU-111 in a Taxane Resistant Human Prostate Cancer Model at the; 21/04/2018 – DJ Veru Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VERU); 17/05/2018 – Veru Announces Publication of Data from Three Cancer Studies as Part of the Upcoming American Society of Clinical Oncology Ann; 17/05/2018 – Veru Announces Publication of Data on Oral VERU-111 in Prostate Cancer in Connection With the 2018 Amer Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 17/05/2018 – Veru Announces Publication of Data on Oral VERU-111 in Prostate Cancer in Connection with the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 22/03/2018 – FDA Grants Fee Waiver for Tamsulosin DRS New Drug Application; 06/03/2018 – VERU INC – IN CONNECTION WITH CREDIT AGREEMENT, VERU AND SWK FUNDING ALSO ENTERED INTO A RESIDUAL ROYALTY AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF MARCH 5, 2018; 16/03/2018 – Veru Announces Presentation of Data Demonstrating Efficacy of VERU-111 in a Taxane Resistant Human Prostate Cancer Model at the 2018 Annual EAU Congress; 16/03/2018 – VERU CITES VERU-111 FOR PROSTATE CANCER EFFICACY DATA