Gator Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Nmi Hldgs Inc (NMIH) by 38.24% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gator Capital Management Llc sold 64,181 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 103,675 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.35M, down from 167,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gator Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nmi Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.49% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $16.8. About 498,339 shares traded or 41.49% up from the average. NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) has risen 4.20% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.20% the S&P500. Some Historical NMIH News: 03/04/2018 – National MI Named to Fortune’s List of Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance; 24/05/2018 – NMI HOLDINGS INC – ALSO ENTERED INTO A THREE-YEAR, $85 MLN SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 10/05/2018 – National Ml Celebrates 5th Anniversary by Ringing Closing Bell at NASDAQ; 20/04/2018 – DJ NMI Holdings Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NMIH); 15/05/2018 – National Ml to Host Women’s Mortgage Leadership Roundtable in New England; 01/05/2018 – NMI HOLDINGS 1Q REV. $59.6M, EST. $58.7M; 30/04/2018 – New Collaboration between NMI and Paysafe Provides Partners and Merchants with Significant International Reach and Capabilities; 23/05/2018 – NMI Holdings Presenting at Conference May 31; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s upgrades National Mortgage Insurance Corporation to Baa3; outlook stable; 21/05/2018 – National Ml Launches Rate GPS Risk-Based Pricing

Black Creek Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 4.88% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Creek Investment Management Inc sold 1.74M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.54% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 33.98M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $288.52 million, down from 35.73M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.22. About 8.76 million shares traded or 2.44% up from the average. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has declined 2.63% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK 4Q INTEREST INCOME 142.6B RUPEES; 28/03/2018 – Times of India: ICICI Bank board backs CEO amid nepotism rumours; 12/04/2018 – SEBI SPOKESMAN DIDN’T IMMEDIATELY RESPOND TO QUERY ON ICICI; 25/05/2018 – ICICI Bank, CEO receive notice from capital markets regulator over Videocon loans; 16/04/2018 – Moneycontrol.in: ICICI matter: Finance Ministry looking at BBB member Pradeep Kumar’s stint at Avista Advisory; 15/04/2018 – Mint: RBI scrutiny in 2016 found no ‘quid pro quo’ in ICICI Bank loans to Videocon; 29/03/2018 – RBI – IMPOSES MONETARY PENALTY OF 589 MILLION RUPEES ON ICICI BANK LTD; 23/05/2018 – ICICI BANK SAYS DIDN’T RECEIVE NOTICE FROM SEBI ON COMPLIANCE; 24/05/2018 – The Print: CBI officer probing Nirav Modi & ICICI-Videocon cases moved back to home cadre Tripura; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS SAYS CO’S DRILLDOWN LIST DECREASED FROM 440.65 BLN RUPEES AT MARCH 31, 2016 TO 47.28 BLN RUPEES AT MARCH 31, 2018

Analysts await NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) to report earnings on February, 21. They expect $0.47 EPS, up 113.64% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.22 per share. NMIH’s profit will be $31.17M for 8.94 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by NMI Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.17% EPS growth.

Among 13 analysts covering NMI Holdings (NASDAQ:NMIH), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. NMI Holdings had 39 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, February 19 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 19 by Compass Point. Keefe Bruyette & Woods downgraded the shares of NMIH in report on Monday, July 17 to “Hold” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Tuesday, September 5. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 30 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, August 2 by Deutsche Bank. As per Wednesday, May 2, the company rating was maintained by Compass Point. The stock of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, October 25. The stock has “Buy” rating by Susquehanna on Tuesday, April 10. BTIG Research maintained the shares of NMIH in report on Tuesday, May 1 with “Buy” rating.

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 selling transactions for $7.64 million activity. Leatherberry William J also sold $269,775 worth of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) on Friday, June 22. The insider Pollitzer Adam sold 22,564 shares worth $499,010. Shares for $1.62M were sold by Merkle Claudia J on Wednesday, September 5. $398,555 worth of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) was sold by Jones James G on Tuesday, August 21.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.20, from 1.29 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 24 investors sold NMIH shares while 39 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 58.97 million shares or 1.97% more from 57.83 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Wellington Limited Liability Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 3.49M shares. Driehaus Cap Lc owns 370,398 shares. Jpmorgan Chase &, a New York-based fund reported 154,004 shares. Capital Fund Management Sa invested in 23,100 shares or 0% of the stock. Guggenheim Ltd Company reported 58,282 shares. Federated Investors Pa holds 182,844 shares. 96,265 were reported by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. Florida-based Raymond James Advisors has invested 0% in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH). 40,266 were reported by Manufacturers Life Company The. Stifel invested in 0.03% or 523,011 shares. Moreover, Sg Americas Securities Limited Company has 0% invested in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH). Sheets Smith Wealth Management holds 0.1% or 21,299 shares. Old West Inv Ltd holds 1.23% or 131,173 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag has 142,588 shares. First Business Services has invested 0.04% in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH).

More notable recent NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “National MI Now Integrated Into Compass Analytics Pricing Engine – GlobeNewswire” on November 13, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “National MI Announces Pricing of Insurance-Linked Notes Transaction – GlobeNewswire” published on July 19, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “NMI Holdings Refinances $150 Million Term Loan and Enters Into $85 Million Revolving Credit Facility – GlobeNewswire” on May 24, 2018. More interesting news about NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Initiate Coverage On NMI Holdings With Buy Rating, Taking Back The Mortgage Insurance Industry – Seeking Alpha” published on November 28, 2017 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “National MI to Host Mortgage Leadership Roundtable in Tempe, AZ – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 17, 2018.

Gator Capital Management Llc, which manages about $113.87 million and $95.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ubs Group Ag (NYSE:UBS) by 152,700 shares to 169,200 shares, valued at $2.66M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Black Creek Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.97B and $3.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Borgwarner Inc (NYSE:BWA) by 813,389 shares to 4.79M shares, valued at $205.10M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Varex Imaging Corp by 232,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.40M shares, and has risen its stake in Pitney Bowes Inc (NYSE:PBI).

Another recent and important ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) news was published by Benzinga.com which published an article titled: “31 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on December 12, 2018.