Gemmer Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Harris Corporation (HRS) by 5573.15% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gemmer Asset Management Llc bought 8,304 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.00% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,453 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.43M, up from 149 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gemmer Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Harris Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $2.77 during the last trading session, reaching $140.18. About 499,140 shares traded. Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS) has risen 0.17% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical HRS News: 24/04/2018 – Trump plans to nominate Admiral Harry Harris as ambassador to South Korea ahead of North Korea summit: NBC News, citing; 02/05/2018 – Harris Corp 3Q Adjusted Earnings Up 21%, Narrows FY Guidance; 12/04/2018 – U.S. Sen Hatch: Hatch, Harris Call on Sessions, DOJ to Stop Blocking Medical Marijuana Research; 22/03/2018 – Harris Corporation Awarded $161 Million F/A-18 Electronic Warfare System Contract; Recognized for 20 years of 100% On-Time Deliveries; 22/03/2018 – Harris Corp Awarded $161M F/A-18 Electronic Warfare System Contract; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Harris Corp’s Proposed Unsecured Notes ‘BBB-‘; 13/03/2018 – Sen. Harris: At Judiciary Hearing, Harris Highlights Importance of FOIA and Open Government Data; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Kamala Harris Puts Skills as Former Attorney General to Use; 24/05/2018 – Kaiser Permanente, Artist M.l.A, Jim Harris, Headline Inaugural Tulip Next-Gen Blockchain Conference June 7-8, 2018 in San Francisco; 15/03/2018 – JDog Welcomes Suzanne Harris as Chief Marketing Officer

Tiverton Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 69.83% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiverton Asset Management Llc bought 12,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.14% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,887 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.42M, up from 18,187 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiverton Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $32.64. About 760,313 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 19.59% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.59% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 03/05/2018 – AIR LEASE – EXTENDED MATURITY DATE OF SUBSTANTIAL MAJORITY OF REVOLVING COMMITMENTS FROM MAY 5, 2021 TO MAY 5, 2022; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: JETS BOUND FOR CHINA WOULDN’T BE SUBJECT TO TARIFFS; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE WOULD CONSIDER ASSET PURCHASES FROM OTHER LESSORS; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CHAIRMAN STEVEN UDVAR-HAZY COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 20/04/2018 – DJ Air Lease Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AL); 10/05/2018 – Air Lease 1Q Net $110.7M; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – REVENUE OF $381 MLN FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, UP 5.8%; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP. CONCLUDES QUARTERLY EARNINGS WEBCAST; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: BOEING’S PROPOSED 797 ISN’T AFFECTING A321NEO DEMAND; 10/05/2018 – AL SEES `MAJOR’ SUPPLY CHAIN CONSTRAINTS FOR BOEING, AIRBUS

More notable recent Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Despite Air Force Concerns, Pentagon Says Space Force Is Affordable – The Motley Fool” on November 23, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “E-warfare and robots: Harris Corp.’s $125M R&D investment will create high-wage jobs here – Orlando Business Journal” published on December 10, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “7 things to know today and Disney’s limited-time foodie experiences for December – Orlando Business Journal” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Deal of fortune: Why Harris Corp. and L3 Technologies are going all in on $33.5B merger – Orlando Business Journal” published on November 29, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Florida launch: SpaceX to send Lockheed-built satellite up with Harris Corp. tech – Orlando Business Journal” with publication date: December 13, 2018.

Among 13 analysts covering Harris (NYSE:HRS), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 92% are positive. Harris had 47 analyst reports since August 10, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, January 30 by Jefferies. The rating was initiated by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Monday, October 12. JP Morgan maintained Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS) on Wednesday, November 1 with “Overweight” rating. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, January 31 report. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Buy” rating and $17500 target in Tuesday, May 22 report. Seaport Global Securities initiated the shares of HRS in report on Monday, November 7 with “Buy” rating. The rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital to “Overweight” on Tuesday, November 13. The stock of Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Monday, October 12. The stock has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, September 8. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, February 3 by RBC Capital Markets.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $19.39 million activity. Another trade for 26,311 shares valued at $4.28M was sold by ZOISS EDWARD J. FOX SHELDON J sold $7.47 million worth of stock. $3.03 million worth of stock was sold by Taylor Todd A. on Tuesday, September 4. $3.99 million worth of Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS) was sold by Young Christopher D. on Wednesday, September 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 42 investors sold HRS shares while 204 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 96.73 million shares or 2.18% less from 98.88 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Wetherby Asset Mngmt holds 0.04% or 1,888 shares in its portfolio. Brinker Cap accumulated 21,410 shares. Ubs Asset Americas owns 414,832 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 700 are held by Webster State Bank N A. Iberiabank accumulated 1,754 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Bb&T Secs Ltd owns 63,992 shares. Carret Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 13,251 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt has invested 0.21% in Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS). Stephens Mngmt Grp Limited Liability Co, Texas-based fund reported 215,136 shares. 114,974 are held by Mitsubishi Ufj And Banking. Moreover, State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has 0.09% invested in Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS). Stadion Money Management Lc invested in 7,961 shares. Richard C Young & Co Limited invested 2.83% in Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS). 5,805 were reported by Fort Limited Partnership. Neville Rodie And Shaw has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS).

Among 13 analysts covering Air Lease (NYSE:AL), 10 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 77% are positive. Air Lease had 50 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, November 2 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, July 17 by RBC Capital Markets. Cowen & Co maintained Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) rating on Friday, August 4. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $4500 target. As per Thursday, October 19, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. On Friday, August 7 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Monday, December 28 by Credit Suisse. On Monday, July 10 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy”. As per Friday, September 29, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, August 15 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Monday, November 13.

Tiverton Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Bancorp/Mn (NYSE:USB) by 11,000 shares to 61,299 shares, valued at $3.24M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 17,504 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,343 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 21 investors sold AL shares while 86 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 88.88 million shares or 2.10% more from 87.05 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Whittier Co owns 5,513 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 1.16 million shares. Alyeska Inv Group Ltd Partnership invested in 0.09% or 157,747 shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt Lp reported 941,542 shares. Vontobel Asset Mgmt holds 0.33% or 941,334 shares in its portfolio. Needham Investment Management Ltd Com reported 98,500 shares or 1.36% of all its holdings. Wellington Mngmt Gp Llp has invested 0.04% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Jbf Cap has 2,000 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board reported 18,648 shares. Raymond James Fincl Service Advsrs holds 0% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 8,680 shares. Blackrock Incorporated owns 4.02 million shares. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Liability Co reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 35,585 shares. 10,000 were reported by Assets Investment Management. Bank Of Montreal Can owns 5,120 shares.