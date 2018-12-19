Rand Wealth Llc increased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 13.77% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rand Wealth Llc bought 7,404 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 61,192 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.69 million, up from 53,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rand Wealth Llc who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $57.5. About 3.59M shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 4.91% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 18/04/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY TOOLS & TEST EQUIPMENT FROM TEXTRON FOR $810M; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Adds Emerson Electric, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs IPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 05/11/2018; 15/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs SIPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 05/15/2018; 17/05/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY AVENTICS; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – EMERSON EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN FISCAL 2019 AND IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CASH FLOW; 18/04/2018 – Emerson to Buy Textron Unit for $810M — Deal Digest; 17/05/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY AVENTICS FROM TRITON FOR €527M IN CASH; 29/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs IPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/29/2018; 07/03/2018 – Emerson’s Plantweb™ Digital Ecosystem Expands to Improve Enterprise-Wide Visibility into Plant Health

Gfs Advisors Llc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 3.74% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gfs Advisors Llc bought 35,830 shares as the company’s stock declined 44.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 994,108 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.22 million, up from 958,278 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gfs Advisors Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.35% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $7.59. About 194.82 million shares traded or 47.75% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 60.87% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 20/04/2018 – GE-WABTEC DEAL NOT FINALIZED, TALKS MAY STILL FALL APART; 03/04/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: Markets, GE, Cannabis; 13/04/2018 – General Electric restates its 2016 and 2017 earnings results; 16/05/2018 – GE ANNOUNCES NEW AGP ORDER W/ OHGISHMA POWER; 20/04/2018 – General Electric: Reduced Industrial Structural Costs by $805M; 20/04/2018 – Turkish Airlines chooses GE Aviation engines for new planes; 20/04/2018 – GE GE.N IN TALKS WITH POTENTIAL BUYERS OF DISTRIBUTED POWER BUSINESS, INCLUDES JENBACHER AND WAUKESHA RECIPROCATING GAS ENGINES; 27/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: GE attracts Wartsila, private equity interest for Jenbacher; 23/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Inside Deripaska’s scramble to soften Russia sanctions blow; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Loss/Shr 14c

Among 30 analysts covering Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 16 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.11, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 42 investors sold EMR shares while 430 reduced holdings.

Rand Wealth Llc, which manages about $862.40M and $893.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 2,043 shares to 41,902 shares, valued at $7.00M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 26,264 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 218,090 shares, and cut its stake in Square Inc.

Since August 14, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $9.17 million activity. Another trade for 6,409 shares valued at $475,774 was made by Pelch Steven J. on Tuesday, August 14. $616,760 worth of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) shares were sold by Karsanbhai Surendralal Lanca. MONSER EDWARD L had sold 60,000 shares worth $4.57 million.

Among 30 analysts covering General Electric Company (NYSE:GE), 12 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 15 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.56 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 0.59 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 83 investors sold GE shares while 743 reduced holdings.

Since July 24, 2018, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $5.27 million activity. Shares for $94,800 were bought by DIMITRIEF ALEXANDER. Shares for $499,200 were bought by DSOUZA FRANCISCO.

