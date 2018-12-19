Novare Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Buckeye Partners Uts Lp (BPL) by 26.14% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Novare Capital Management Llc bought 11,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,075 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.90M, up from 42,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Novare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Buckeye Partners Uts Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.43B market cap company. The stock increased 5.11% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $28.81. About 894,244 shares traded. Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) has declined 39.26% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.26% the S&P500. Some Historical BPL News: 04/05/2018 – Buckeye Partners 1Q Rev $1.18B; 06/04/2018 – Buckeye Partners to Move Forward With Bi-Directional Laurel Service; Operational Solution Will Enhance Market Competition; 05/04/2018 – BUCKEYE REPORTS ~$80M EXPANSION OF CHICAGO COMPLEX; 06/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS – BELIEVES Bl-DIRECTIONAL SERVICE ALONG ALTOONA TO PITTSBURGH SECTION WILL NOT MATERIALLY IMPACT ORIGINAL PROJECT COSTS/TIMELINE; 16/03/2018 – Buckeye Partners Doesn’t Expect Material Impact From Recent FERC Income Tax Allowance Ruling; 23/03/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP BPL.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Investors Service Has Affirmed Ratings Of 4 Notes Issued By Bpl Mortgages S.R.L. (SME 2014); 05/04/2018 – BUCKEYE REPORTS EXECUTION OF LONG-TERM PACT WITH BP; 12/04/2018 – BPL Global Becomes Connected Energy at 37th PLMA Conference; 13/04/2018 – Tribune 242: Shell Deal To Help `Revolutionise’ Bpl

Cubic Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Company (GE) by 93.33% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubic Asset Management Llc sold 202,456 shares as the company’s stock declined 44.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,460 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $163,000, down from 216,916 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubic Asset Management Llc who had been investing in General Electric Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.72B market cap company. The stock increased 7.08% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $7.78. About 155.80 million shares traded or 18.16% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 60.87% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 05/03/2018 – Kane WU: Chinese firms prepare bids for GE lighting operations; 17/04/2018 – Engine failure causes Southwest emergency landing in Philadelphia; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Industrial Orders $27.4B, Up 10%; 27/03/2018 – GE (GE) Gains as Warren Buffett Rumors Swirl; 09/04/2018 – CAFC: OLEKSY v. GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-2225 – 2018-04-09; 30/03/2018 – Baker Hughes GE’s CEO of Australia, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea departs; 02/04/2018 – VERITAS CAPITAL TO ACQUIRE REVENUE-CYCLE, AMBULATORY CARE AND WORKFORCE MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE UNIT FROM GE HEALTHCARE FOR $1 BILLION; 17/04/2018 – Zinc and GE Digital Announce Integrated Solution for Contextual, Real-Time Communication in the Field; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – QTRLY REVENUE AND OTHER INCOME $28,660 MLN, UP 7 PCT; 12/04/2018 – GE EXPLORES HYBRID DEALS, SPINOFFS IN STRATEGIC REVIEW – WSJ, CITING

Among 18 analysts covering Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Buckeye Partners had 72 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 2 by UBS. Mizuho initiated the shares of BPL in report on Friday, September 30 with “Neutral” rating. As per Wednesday, July 11, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Hold” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, August 7. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 27 by Citigroup. DA Davidson upgraded Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) on Monday, December 14 to “Buy” rating. Suntrust Robinson initiated the shares of BPL in report on Tuesday, March 21 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Sunday, October 15. The stock has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, September 11. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) rating on Monday, May 7. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $45 target.

Since November 6, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $17,743 activity.

Novare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $695.33 million and $626.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets (VWO) by 19,112 shares to 84,028 shares, valued at $3.45 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Holdings by 7,290 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,542 shares, and cut its stake in Worldpay Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.75 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.09, from 0.66 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 34 investors sold BPL shares while 69 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 106.64 million shares or 13.15% more from 94.25 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bb&T Securities Ltd holds 0.01% or 16,179 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) for 3.23M shares. Blackhill Cap Inc stated it has 21,950 shares. Creative Planning invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Groesbeck Management Nj invested 0.29% in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Northern Trust Corporation, Illinois-based fund reported 117,170 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Llc accumulated 7,725 shares. Corecommodity Mgmt Lc stated it has 1,114 shares. The New York-based Catalyst Ltd Co has invested 0% in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Heritage Wealth holds 0% in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) or 622 shares. Jane Street Group Inc Ltd Liability Corp reported 58,630 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Leavell Investment Inc accumulated 6,920 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp has 9.23 million shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Wade G W And has 18,756 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Fiduciary Financial Svcs Of The Southwest Tx holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) for 15,985 shares.

Since July 24, 2018, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $5.27 million activity. CULP H LAWRENCE JR had bought 225,000 shares worth $2.19M on Thursday, November 1. $499,200 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by DSOUZA FRANCISCO on Wednesday, November 14.

Cubic Asset Management Llc, which manages about $573.99M and $365.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR) by 6,705 shares to 47,105 shares, valued at $5.59 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, down 33.33% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.27 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.57 billion for 10.81 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual earnings per share reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% EPS growth.