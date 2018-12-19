Loudon Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 15.74% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc bought 6,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.14% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 46,814 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.66M, up from 40,449 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $64.06. About 13.78 million shares traded or 4.65% up from the average. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 10.74% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 02/05/2018 – 2 Black Men Arrested at Starbucks Reach Agreement With Philadelphia; 17/04/2018 – New York Post: Starbucks has a latte to learn; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: North Korea says may reconsider summit with Trump; 02/05/2018 – Starbucks: Agreement Stems From the Events in Philadelphia on April 12; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Starbucks closing stores for anti-bias training; 26/04/2018 – SBUX SEES MODERATE DECLINE IN FY18 OPERATING MARGIN; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks manager who called police on two black men has left the company; 26/04/2018 – SBUX NOT SEEING COMP SALES IMPACT FROM PHILADELPHIA ARRESTS; 03/05/2018 – Starbucks COO: Philly arrest video alarming, but not hurting hiring efforts; 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP – REITERATES COMMITMENT TO RETURN $15 BLN TO SHAREHOLDERS THROUGH NEXT THREE YEARS

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in General Motors (GM) by 10% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc sold 32,755 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.62% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 294,642 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.92 million, down from 327,397 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Motors for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $34.93. About 11.63M shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has declined 18.09% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 03/04/2018 – Greenlight Capital’s largest disclosed long positions at the time of the letter were AerCap, Bayer, Brighthouse Financial, General Motors and gold; 02/05/2018 – General Motors Recognizes MacLean-Fogg Component Solutions for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 03/05/2018 – GM SAYS USING NEW SOFTWARE DESIGN TECHNOLOGY TO INTRODUCE NEXT GENERATION OF VEHICLE LIGHTWEIGHTING; 01/05/2018 – New York Post: Mets GM and players are sick of Matt Harvey’s partying; 05/03/2018 – It still has flaws, but if GM deploys it to other vehicles besides the CT6 it could instantly become the unrivaled leader in semi-autonomy; 09/05/2018 – GM’S OVERSEAS OPERATIONS TO BUY MORE PARTS FROM S.KOREAN SUPPLIERS – MINISTRY; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns B1/Aa3.ar debt ratings to GPAT Compañía Financiera S.A’s Class XXXII local currency notes; 24/04/2018 – Soyoung Kim: GM, South Korea in talks to raise investment plan from $2.8 billion; 16/05/2018 – JIANGSU HUIFEN-A DEPUTY GM ARRESTED ON ENVIRONMENTAL VIOLATIONS; 29/03/2018 – CALIFORNIA DMV: GM CRUISE VEHICLE INVOLVED IN ACCIDENT MARCH 14

Analysts await General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $1.20 EPS, down 27.27% or $0.45 from last year’s $1.65 per share. GM’s profit will be $1.69 billion for 7.28 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual EPS reported by General Motors Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.83% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 85 investors sold GM shares while 289 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 261 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.73% more from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Aviance Capital Prns Ltd Com reported 0.2% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Sol Mngmt stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). 6,263 are owned by Dorsey And Whitney Communications Lc. Numerixs Techs has invested 0.51% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Brown Brothers Harriman & Communication has 2,775 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fairfax Holdg Can accumulated 0.53% or 375,965 shares. Perella Weinberg Ptnrs Capital Mgmt LP invested in 32,610 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 0% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Trustmark Commercial Bank Tru Department has invested 0.01% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, Alaska-based fund reported 214,111 shares. Enterprise Financial Services, a Missouri-based fund reported 1,829 shares. Jana Prtn Ltd Llc holds 0.29% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 280,560 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru reported 1.15M shares stake. Wellington Shields Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.36% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Registered Advisor Inc invested 0.14% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM).

Among 30 analysts covering General Motors Company (NYSE:GM), 19 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. General Motors Company had 109 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy” on Monday, September 11. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Sector Perform” rating and $38 target in Friday, July 24 report. As per Tuesday, July 25, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, October 26 by Bank of America. The stock of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) earned “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Thursday, July 26. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Tuesday, September 20. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Sunday, August 27 by RBC Capital Markets. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, July 27 report. The rating was upgraded by Credit Suisse on Friday, July 24 to “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, October 25 with “Buy”.

Loudon Investment Management Llc, which manages about $170.56M and $124.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tupperware Brands Corp (NYSE:TUP) by 13,100 shares to 39,524 shares, valued at $1.32M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) by 23,865 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,592 shares, and cut its stake in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC).

Since August 3, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 4 insider sales for $15.56 million activity. On Friday, August 3 the insider ULLMAN MYRON E III sold $781,952. $270,200 worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) shares were bought by BREWER ROSALIND G.

Among 41 analysts covering Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX), 24 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 17 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Starbucks Corporation had 137 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, November 2, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. Cowen & Co maintained Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) rating on Tuesday, October 10. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $62.0 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, June 20 by Mizuho. The company was maintained on Tuesday, January 2 by Robert W. Baird. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Friday, January 26. The stock of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, July 28 by Stifel Nicolaus. Piper Jaffray maintained Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) on Monday, February 5 with “Buy” rating. The rating was downgraded by OTR Global to “Mixed” on Wednesday, July 13. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 28 by RBC Capital Markets. Stephens maintained it with “Hold” rating and $5800 target in Friday, July 28 report.

