King Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (MA) by 113.64% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Wealth Management Group Llc bought 3,565 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,702 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.49M, up from 3,137 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $193.13. About 2.27 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 32.53% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 09/03/2018 – PaymentsSource: Mastercard aligns its physical and digital operations, creates spinoff venture; 19/03/2018 – MasterCard keeps options open on cryptocurrencies; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Choon Phong Goh to Board of Directors; 05/03/2018 – Jefferson Awards Foundation Honors Shaquille O’Neal, Bryan Stevenson, Alexis Jones and Mastercard as 2018 National Public Service Award Recipients; 26/04/2018 – Mastercard’s Predictive Analytics Solution Minimizes Risk for Retailers; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Say Visa, Mastercard Pressing the Wrong Button; 02/04/2018 – MASTERCARD – GOH IS CEO OF SINGAPORE AIRLINES; 02/05/2018 – CHINESE BANKS ARE ISSUING MASTERCARD CARDS AGAIN: HUND-MEJEAN; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending–3rd Update; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard and Fred Segal Open ‘Rock ‘n Roll Holy Land’ on the Sunset Strip

Park National Corp decreased its stake in Genuine Parts Company (GPC) by 1.35% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park National Corp sold 4,427 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 323,937 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $32.20M, down from 328,364 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park National Corp who had been investing in Genuine Parts Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $96.85. About 264,187 shares traded. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 5.88% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Company Reports Sales And Earnings For The First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 16/05/2018 – Genuine Parts: Staples’ Offer Not a Superior Proposal or LIkeliy to Lead to Superior One; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Sees 2018 Tax Rate 26%; 16/05/2018 – STAPLES – ON APRIL 27, ESSENDANT INFORMED IT WAS NOT ABLE TO ENTER DISCUSSIONS WITH STAPLES UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT BETWEEN ESSENDANT, GENUINE PARTS; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts 1Q EPS $1.20; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – SEES $75 MLN IN ANNUAL RUN-RATE COST SYNERGIES AND MORE THAN $100 MLN IN WORKING CAPITAL IMPROVEMENTS FROM DEAL; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – UPON DEAL CLOSING, GENUINE PARTS SHAREHOLDERS TO OWN ABOUT 51% & ESSENDANT SHAREHOLDERS TO OWN ABOUT 49% OF COMBINED CO ON DILUTED BASIS; 17/05/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – RIGHTS PLAN IS STRUCTURED SUCH THAT IT WILL NOT BE TRIGGERED BY DEFINITIVE MERGER AGREEMENT TO COMBINE CO AND S.P. RICHARDS; 16/05/2018 – Genuine Parts Company Comments On Definitive Merger Agreement With Essendant Following Staples’ Conditional, Non-Binding Proposal To Acquire Essendant; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – COMBINED CO EXPECTS 90% OF COST SYNERGIES TO BE REALIZED WITHIN 2 YEARS POST-CLOSING & TO INCUR LESS THAN $50 MLN IN ONE-TIME CASH COSTS

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 27 investors sold MA shares while 531 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 393 raised stakes. 734.72 million shares or 0.86% less from 741.07 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Piedmont Investment Advsr Incorporated has 1.02% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 108,858 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 473,964 shares. Motco reported 132 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 1.56% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Logan Mgmt Inc stated it has 172,536 shares or 2.52% of all its holdings. Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon, a New York-based fund reported 14.04 million shares. World Asset has invested 0.66% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 2,407 were reported by Brighton Jones Ltd Com. Menora Mivtachim Limited stated it has 2% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Jnba Fin Advsrs, a Minnesota-based fund reported 1,945 shares. Cohen Cap Mgmt reported 0.35% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Rfg Advisory Gru Limited Liability Company, a Alabama-based fund reported 2,377 shares. Com National Bank & Trust holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 107,038 shares. Hamel Assocs has invested 0.13% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). The Virginia-based Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

King Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $1.58B and $319.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 12,565 shares to 7,303 shares, valued at $344,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,065 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 102,103 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Mastercard Stock Popped 5% – The Motley Fool” on November 26, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mastercard announces increase in quarterly dividend and $6.5B share repurchase program – Seeking Alpha” published on December 04, 2018, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Mastercard vs. American Express – The Motley Fool” on December 09, 2018. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “GE: Just The Facts Ma’am – Seeking Alpha” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Capital One, Discover, and Mastercard Are Falling Today – Motley Fool” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Among 42 analysts covering Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA), 37 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Mastercard Incorporated had 144 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, December 28 the stock rating was maintained by Susquehanna with “Buy”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, April 29 by Wedbush. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, January 4 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Thursday, February 1. As per Tuesday, October 31, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Friday, May 26. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Thursday, February 1. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, July 27 by Credit Suisse. On Wednesday, October 11 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy”. Jefferies maintained Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Tuesday, August 25 with “Buy” rating.

Since November 2, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $473,978 activity. 2,475 shares were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K, worth $486,015.

Among 13 analysts covering Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC), 1 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 8% are positive. Genuine Parts Company had 36 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, September 15 report. The stock of Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has “Sector Perform” rating given on Tuesday, July 21 by RBC Capital Markets. As per Wednesday, September 30, the company rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs. The rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Sell” on Thursday, July 6. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Susquehanna given on Friday, August 26. The stock of Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has “Underperform” rating given on Tuesday, October 30 by Bank of America. The rating was initiated by Atlantic Securities with “Neutral” on Wednesday, December 14. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, July 15 by Jefferies. The stock of Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, April 13 by Bank of America. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 19 by RBC Capital Markets.

Analysts await Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $1.32 EPS, up 17.86% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.12 per share. GPC’s profit will be $193.73M for 18.34 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual EPS reported by Genuine Parts Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.81% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.15, from 0.89 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 29 investors sold GPC shares while 198 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 113.63 million shares or 5.34% more from 107.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Oakbrook Invests Limited Liability Co holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 8,470 shares. Bb&T holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 126,610 shares. Cap Fund Mgmt Sa owns 0% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 2,927 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Tru reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board, Wisconsin-based fund reported 132,856 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability Co owns 180,588 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Geode Cap Management Ltd holds 1.80M shares. Sumitomo Mitsui reported 0.05% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Panagora Asset Management owns 8,277 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 172,891 shares. Td Asset Mngmt accumulated 523,947 shares. Burney invested in 2,952 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Ibm Retirement Fund holds 2,321 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Ltd Llc has 0.79% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC).

Park National Corp, which manages about $1.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4,149 shares to 553,887 shares, valued at $40.63 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Flexshares Core Select Bond Et by 58,172 shares in the quarter, for a total of 181,392 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney (Walt) Company (NYSE:DIS).