Among 3 analysts covering PennantPark Floating Rate (NASDAQ:PFLT), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. PennantPark Floating Rate had 3 analyst reports since August 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Ladenburg Thalmann upgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) rating on Friday, November 16. Ladenburg Thalmann has “Buy” rating and $14 target. Maxim Group maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, August 10 report. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Friday, August 10 with “Overweight”. See PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) latest ratings:

16/11/2018 Broker: Ladenburg Thalmann Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy New Target: $14 Upgrade

10/08/2018 Broker: Maxim Group Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $14 New Target: $14.5 Maintain

10/08/2018 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $7.5 New Target: $8 Maintain

Gfs Advisors Llc decreased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 11.49% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Gfs Advisors Llc sold 11,467 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock declined 22.32%. The Gfs Advisors Llc holds 88,376 shares with $19.95M value, down from 99,843 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $787.19 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $165.88. About 15.87 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 17/04/2018 – Mediagazer: Sources: Apple plans to integrate recently acquired magazine app Texture into Apple News and debut its own premium; 08/05/2018 – U.S. to reveal winners of drone program that has attracted top companies; 13/03/2018 – APPLE WORLDWIDE DEVELOPERS CONFERENCE 2018 SAN JOSE JUNE 4-8; 27/03/2018 – Apple eyes education market with new entry-level iPad; 22/05/2018 – Augmented Reality App Curate by Sotheby’s International Realty Now Available on Apple iOS; 27/04/2018 – More than one-fifth of the S&P 500 companies report earnings, and a highlight is Apple, which has been beaten down ahead of its report; 27/03/2018 – Apple is hosting an education-themed event in Chicago on Tuesday; 15/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway doubles Teva bet, confirms Apple purchases; 04/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Apple is working on touchless gesture control and screens that curve inward gradually from top to bottom for; 04/05/2018 – Swiss National Bank Adds Aptiv, Cuts Apple: 13F

The stock increased 1.90% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $11.82. About 118,414 shares traded. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) has declined 9.83% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PFLT News: 22/03/2018 – PennantPark Floating Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 10/04/2018 – PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s Board of Directors Approves the Reduction in the Asset Coverage Requirements; 05/03/2018 – PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Announces Monthly Distribution of $0.095 per Share; 10/04/2018 – PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s Board of Directors Approves the Reduction in the Asset Coverage Requirements; 26/03/2018 – PennantPark Floating Short-Interest Ratio Rises 22% to 7 Days; 24/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bryn Mawr Bank, Whitestone REIT, Surgery Partners, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital, Enterprise Fin; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms PennantPark at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Remains Negative

More notable recent PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 18, 2018 – Nasdaq” on December 17, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PennantPark Floating Rate Capital: Well-Positioned With A Safe, 8.8%-Yielding Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” published on November 14, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “8.3% Dividend Yield ‘Safe Enough For Your Grandma’ And Positioned For Rising Rates – Seeking Alpha” on June 07, 2018. More interesting news about PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Announces Monthly Distributions of $0.095 per Share – GlobeNewswire” published on October 04, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PennantPark Floating Rate Capital: I Would Wait – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 12, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.32, from 1.04 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 9 investors sold PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. shares while 16 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 17 raised stakes. 8.26 million shares or 8.19% more from 7.64 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ares Mgmt Ltd Llc has 568,631 shares. Moreover, Barclays Public Ltd Com has 0% invested in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) for 914 shares. Architects holds 0.01% or 7,000 shares in its portfolio. Janney Cap Mgmt Lc holds 0.06% or 490,245 shares. Van Eck Associate, a New York-based fund reported 320,537 shares. Mckinley Ltd Company Delaware accumulated 108,669 shares. Optimum Advsr stated it has 0.19% in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT). Royal Retail Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT). Shelton Cap owns 69,000 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Corp reported 86,901 shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability Company accumulated 122,309 shares. Cambridge Invest owns 24,959 shares. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT). Taylor Frigon Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 110,063 shares. Edge Wealth Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) or 2,000 shares.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. The company has market cap of $458.29 million. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. It has a 13.03 P/E ratio. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies.

Among 18 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Apple had 38 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, November 27 report. DA Davidson maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Friday, December 14 with “Buy” rating. Nomura maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Friday, September 28. Nomura has “Neutral” rating and $215 target. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Friday, August 31. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $245 target in Wednesday, September 5 report. On Tuesday, August 21 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. As per Wednesday, September 5, the company rating was maintained by DA Davidson. On Wednesday, November 14 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $256 target in Thursday, September 13 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Monday, July 23 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Palo Cap Inc holds 45,380 shares or 2.23% of its portfolio. Cetera Advisor Ltd Liability Co reported 2.36% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Paradigm Fincl Advsrs Limited Com holds 8.43% or 95,431 shares. Wespac Advsr Ltd Company holds 0.97% or 7,371 shares. 93,271 were reported by Harvey Capital Mngmt. Wallington Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 2.34% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sarasin & Prtn Limited Liability Partnership invested 1.45% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Nicholas Inv Ptnrs Ltd Partnership holds 0.25% or 13,981 shares. Capital World Investors owns 6.63 million shares. Moreover, Advisor Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 4.13% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Carderock Mgmt Inc invested in 46,166 shares or 4.11% of the stock. Chesapeake Asset Mgmt Lc holds 7.55% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 29,096 shares. 14,423 were accumulated by Fragasso Group Inc. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt accumulated 182,221 shares or 3.35% of the stock. Epoch Investment invested in 3.02 million shares or 2.59% of the stock.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Buy Apple (AAPL) Stock for Cheap Heading into 2019? – Nasdaq” on December 18, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Apple (AAPL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on December 18, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apple – It’s Not About ‘Value For Money’ Anymore – Seeking Alpha” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple: Beware The January Curse – Seeking Alpha” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Apple (AAPL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 27, 2018.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $3.62 million activity. $2.98 million worth of stock was sold by WILLIAMS JEFFREY E on Monday, July 9. Another trade for 3,408 shares valued at $647,520 was made by KONDO CHRIS on Monday, November 19.

Gfs Advisors Llc increased At&T Inc (NYSE:T) stake by 48,390 shares to 256,576 valued at $8.62M in 2018Q3. It also upped Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) stake by 3,755 shares and now owns 50,823 shares. Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) was raised too.