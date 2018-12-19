Girard Partners Ltd increased Quest Diagnostics Inc Com (DGX) stake by 47.3% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Girard Partners Ltd acquired 4,300 shares as Quest Diagnostics Inc Com (DGX)’s stock declined 19.55%. The Girard Partners Ltd holds 13,390 shares with $1.44 million value, up from 9,090 last quarter. Quest Diagnostics Inc Com now has $11.60 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.91% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $85.22. About 560,766 shares traded. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has declined 9.48% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DGX News: 08/03/2018 MI WARN NOTICES: QUEST DIAGNOSTICS CUTS 57 JOBS ON CLOSING; 17/05/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS – HELEN TORLEY ELECTED TO SERVE AS DIRECTOR AT CO’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS, EXPANDING BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO 10 MEMBERS; 14/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 14/03/2018 – GENOMIC VISION SA GVI.PA – IF SUCCESSFULLY, GENOMIC VISION WILL RECEIVE ROYALTIES FOR ANY TEST SERVICE INDEPENDENTLY DEVELOPED BY QUEST AS A RESULT OF RESEARCH; 14/03/2018 – Genomic Vision Extends Its Collaboration with Quest Diagnostics in Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA); 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics 1Q EPS $1.27; 24/05/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC – CO, UNITEDHEALTHCARE HAVE ESTABLISHED A LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics 1Q Rev $1.88B; 17/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics adds Helen Torley to Board of Directors; 14/03/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC DGX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $95

LIFEAPPS BRANDS INC (OTCMKTS:LFAP) had a decrease of 96% in short interest. LFAP’s SI was 200 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 96% from 5,000 shares previously. It closed at $0.004 lastly. It is down 0.00% since December 19, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

LifeApps Brands Inc. operates as a licensed developer and publisher of applications for the Apple Apps Store, Google Play, and Amazon Appstore in the United States. The company has market cap of $426,716. The firm also offers sports and fitness apparel and equipment; and publishes and sells digital magazine through the Internet. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as LifeApps Digital Media Inc. and changed its name to LifeApps Brands Inc. in December 2015.

Girard Partners Ltd decreased Univest Corp Pa Com (NASDAQ:UVSP) stake by 13,625 shares to 13,294 valued at $351,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced Nvidia Corp Com (NASDAQ:NVDA) stake by 1,653 shares and now owns 1,839 shares. Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V) was reduced too.

Among 10 analysts covering Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Quest Diagnostics Inc had 13 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Monday, June 25 report. The stock of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, June 27. The stock of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, October 24. The company was maintained on Friday, November 30 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Wednesday, October 24. The rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs on Friday, November 30 to “Neutral”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, September 14 by Argus Research. The firm has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Wednesday, October 24. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $117 target in Friday, November 30 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, October 24 by Credit Suisse.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $15.46 million activity. The insider Cunningham Everett sold $7.47M. PREVOZNIK MICHAEL E sold $3.48M worth of stock or 30,780 shares.