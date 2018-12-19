Cibc World Markets Corp increased Lockheed Martin Corp Com (LMT) stake by 7.19% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired 9,626 shares as Lockheed Martin Corp Com (LMT)’s stock declined 7.60%. The Cibc World Markets Corp holds 143,580 shares with $49.67M value, up from 133,954 last quarter. Lockheed Martin Corp Com now has $79.94B valuation. The stock increased 0.57% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $281.06. About 598,796 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has declined 5.10% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 17/04/2018 – US-SOVIET COMPETITON NO LONGER DRIVES SPACE INNOVATION:LOCKHEED; 15/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN GETS $3.53B CONTRACT WITH U.S. ARMY; 27/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN WINS $828.7 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 02/05/2018 – LMT: @BuckSexton military c130 just crashed in Savanna Ga – ! $LMT; 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Raises 2018 View To Sales $50.35B-$51.85B; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP SEES 2018 SHR $15.80 TO $16.10; 19/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN – SIGNED AGREEMENT TO SUPPLY ABOUT 17 MWH OF GRIDSTA LITHIUM ENERGY STORAGE SYSTEMS TO PEAK POWER INC; 28/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin, Poland Sign Agreement for Hit-to-Kill PAC-3 MSE Missile; 08/03/2018 – SEASPAN SHIPYARDS’ CANADIAN EXPERTISE TO BE SHARED INTERNATIONALLY WITH AWARDING OF LOCKHEED MARTIN CANADA CONTRACT FOR NEW ZEALAND’S FRIGATE SYSTEM UPGRADE PROJECT; 12/04/2018 – Pentagon confirms delivery suspension of Lockheed F-35 jets

Girard Partners Ltd decreased Pembina Pipeline Corp Com (PBA) stake by 93.48% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Girard Partners Ltd sold 11,990 shares as Pembina Pipeline Corp Com (PBA)’s stock declined 2.73%. The Girard Partners Ltd holds 836 shares with $28,000 value, down from 12,826 last quarter. Pembina Pipeline Corp Com now has $16.31 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $32.03. About 197,721 shares traded. Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) has declined 8.53% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.53% the S&P500. Some Historical PBA News: 22/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE REPORTS $700M PUBLIC NOTE OFFERING; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE RECEIVES SEPARATE BIDS FROM KEYERA KEY.TO , PEMBINA PIPELINE PPL.TO , HUSKY ENERGY’S HSE.TO MIDSTREAM UNIT AND CPPIB-BACKED WOLF MIDSTREAM; 27/03/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund, Pembina Pipeline Corp Each Owns 50% of Alliance Pipeline; 03/05/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Raises Dividend to C$0.19 Vs. C$0.18; 26/03/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Corp Announces Closing of C$700 M Public Note Offering; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE REPORTS PHASE VI PIPELINE EXPANSION, DECLARES; 29/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION UPDATES 2018 GUIDANCE AND WILL HOST ANNUAL INVESTOR DAY; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP – APPROVED A 5.6 PCT INCREASE IN ITS MONTHLY COMMON SHARE DIVIDEND RATE, FROM $0.18 PER COMMON SHARE TO $0.19 PER COMMON SHARE; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE – ABOUT $280 MLN PHASE Vl EXPANSION IS ANTICIPATED TO BE IN SERVICE IN EARLY 2020, SUBJECT TO ENVIRONMENTAL AND REGULATORY APPROVAL; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES PHASE Vl PIPELINE EXPANSION AND DECLARES INCREASED DIVIDEND

Since July 25, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $13.89 million activity. The insider Lavan Maryanne sold $2.35M. Tanner Bruce L had sold 11,203 shares worth $3.46 million on Wednesday, November 7. 25,000 shares valued at $8.09M were sold by HEWSON MARILLYN A on Friday, July 27.

Among 10 analysts covering Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Lockheed Martin had 15 analyst reports since July 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, July 12. The stock of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, July 25 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, July 26 by Berenberg. As per Wednesday, July 25, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. As per Wednesday, July 25, the company rating was upgraded by Cowen & Co. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, July 25 by Credit Suisse. The company was maintained on Tuesday, December 4 by Barclays Capital. As per Thursday, October 11, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. As per Wednesday, October 3, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. JP Morgan maintained the shares of LMT in report on Wednesday, October 24 with “Neutral” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.12, from 1.05 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 40 investors sold LMT shares while 373 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 362 raised stakes. 214.43 million shares or 0.52% less from 215.56 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Destination Wealth Mngmt holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 18,305 shares. 793 were accumulated by Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership. Johnson Inv Counsel owns 14,393 shares. At Bank holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 882 shares. Bb&T has 0.16% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 25,894 shares. Windward Mgmt Ca holds 2.4% or 55,713 shares in its portfolio. Financial Advisory Service, Kansas-based fund reported 2,590 shares. Livingston Asset (Operating As Southport Management) has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Tdam Usa Incorporated holds 0.69% or 35,612 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc invested in 538 shares. 19,172 were reported by Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Limited. Oakbrook Investments Ltd Liability Corp owns 19,768 shares. Palo Capital Inc invested in 575 shares. 31,258 are held by Westchester Mngmt. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 7,272 shares.

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) stake by 424,200 shares to 289,806 valued at $20.88M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Intel Corp (Put) stake by 22,500 shares and now owns 1.23M shares. Interpublic Group Cos Inc Com (NYSE:IPG) was reduced too.

Girard Partners Ltd increased Ishares Msci Eafe Value Etf (EFV) stake by 12,382 shares to 48,017 valued at $2.49M in 2018Q3. It also upped Principal Finl Group Inc Com (NYSE:PFG) stake by 5,908 shares and now owns 39,610 shares. Quest Diagnostics Inc Com (NYSE:DGX) was raised too.

Analysts await Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $0.47 EPS, down 9.62% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.52 per share. PBA’s profit will be $239.31 million for 17.04 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by Pembina Pipeline Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.17% EPS growth.