Glacier Peak Capital Llc increased Transocean Ltd. (RIG) stake by 806.42% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Glacier Peak Capital Llc acquired 241,927 shares as Transocean Ltd. (RIG)’s stock declined 25.83%. The Glacier Peak Capital Llc holds 271,927 shares with $3.79 million value, up from 30,000 last quarter. Transocean Ltd. now has $4.44B valuation. The stock increased 1.79% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $7.28. About 11.42M shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 19.78% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 09/05/2018 – Transocean Buys 33.3% Interest in the West Rigel Rig; 21/03/2018 – TRANSOCEAN – EXPECTS TO SETTLE COMPULSORY ACQUISITION WITH DELIVERY OF CONSIDERATION TO SONGA OFFSHORE SHAREHOLDERS ON OR ABOUT MARCH 28, 2018; 30/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN 1Q ADJ NORMALIZED REV. $645M, EST. $616.1M; 08/03/2018 TRANSOCEAN GETS APPROVAL OF SUPPLEMENTAL PROSPECTUS; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN – THROUGH A JV WITH FUNDS MANAGED AND/OR ADVISED BY HAYFIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, PURCHASED 33.3% INTEREST IN WEST RIGEL; 11/04/2018 – Fitch Withdraws Transocean’s Ratings; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN: COULD SEE DEEPWATER ACTIVITY OFFSHORE MEXICO IN ’18; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN BUYS INTEREST IN HARSH ENVIRONMENT NEWBUILD; 21/03/2018 – Transocean: Subscription Period Expired at 6:59 P.M. EDT on March 20; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES 2018 CAPEX AT $175 MLN; ’19 AT $200 MLN

Blackrock Muni New York Intermediate Duration Fund Inc (MNE) investors sentiment decreased to 0.6 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.65, from 1.25 in 2018Q2. The ratio worsened, as 6 active investment managers increased and started new equity positions, while 10 decreased and sold their equity positions in Blackrock Muni New York Intermediate Duration Fund Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 448,484 shares, up from 437,502 shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Blackrock Muni New York Intermediate Duration Fund Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 5 Increased: 2 New Position: 4.

Mariner Investment Group Llc holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Blackrock Muni New York Interme for 12,053 shares. Saba Capital Management L.P. owns 98,274 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Focused Wealth Management Inc has 0.03% invested in the company for 5,911 shares. The New York-based Karpus Management Inc. has invested 0.02% in the stock. Rmb Capital Management Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 21,529 shares.

The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $12.29. About 13,305 shares traded or 17.23% up from the average. Blackrock Muni New York Interme (MNE) has declined 8.72% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.72% the S&P500.

More notable recent Blackrock Muni New York Interme (NYSE:MNE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BlackRock declares special distribution on funds – Seeking Alpha” on December 04, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Open Letter To BlackRock CEO, Larry Fink – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “BlackRock CEFs to buy back up to 5% of shares – Seeking Alpha” on November 16, 2018. More interesting news about Blackrock Muni New York Interme (NYSE:MNE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Blackrock Inc. Securities Approach Crash Level Declines – Seeking Alpha” published on October 17, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Chemist’s Quality CEF Report – September 2018: A Look At Franklin Universal Trust – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 17, 2018.

More notable recent Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Transocean: Expectations For 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on December 19, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Transocean Ltd. Shareholders Approve Acquisition of Ocean Rig UDW Inc. – GlobeNewswire” published on November 29, 2018, Fool.com published: “Is Transocean a Buy? – The Motley Fool” on December 01, 2018. More interesting news about Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Top Offshore-Rig Stocks Fell More Than 15% in November – Nasdaq” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Transocean Ltd. Closes the Acquisition of Ocean Rig UDW Inc. – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 05, 2018.

Glacier Peak Capital Llc decreased Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B (BRKB) stake by 15,378 shares to 8,824 valued at $1.89M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Noble Corporation Plc (NYSE:NE) stake by 90,300 shares and now owns 80,000 shares. Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) was reduced too.

Among 8 analysts covering Transocean (NYSE:RIG), 7 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Transocean had 9 analyst reports since June 21, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Thursday, June 21. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, September 20 by RBC Capital Markets. Credit Suisse maintained Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) on Thursday, December 13 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has “Accumulate” rating given on Wednesday, August 1 by Fearnleys. The stock of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, September 19. Fearnleys upgraded the shares of RIG in report on Thursday, October 18 to “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Thursday, August 9 with “Underweight”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.24, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 47 investors sold RIG shares while 101 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 334.58 million shares or 17.95% more from 283.66 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Lc holds 0% or 3,154 shares in its portfolio. Bessemer Grp Inc Inc owns 4,493 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.03% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Moreover, Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & has 0% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 28,520 shares. Tudor Invest Et Al reported 159,555 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Gsa Capital Llp reported 174,661 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 0.04% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) or 305,006 shares. Cetera Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.08% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Swiss Bank holds 766,230 shares. Riverhead Cap Management Ltd Liability holds 72,100 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Progeny 3 Incorporated has 71,970 shares. 7,539 were reported by Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Limited. Susquehanna Intl Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.07% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG).