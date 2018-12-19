Glacier Peak Capital Has Cut Bank Of America (BAC) Stake; Citizens Holding Co (CIZN) Sentiment Is 3.5

Glacier Peak Capital Llc decreased Bank Of America Corp (BAC) stake by 58.14% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Glacier Peak Capital Llc sold 86,331 shares as Bank Of America Corp (BAC)’s stock declined 19.66%. The Glacier Peak Capital Llc holds 62,169 shares with $1.83M value, down from 148,500 last quarter. Bank Of America Corp now has $243.39 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $24.8. About 63.52 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 13.97% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 30/05/2018 – SUMMER INFANT – EXECUTED COMMITMENT LETTERS FOR AN AMENDED AND EXTENDED $60 MLN ASSET-BASED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WITH BANK OF AMERICA, N.A; 30/03/2018 – Merrill Lynch Ex-CEO Turns to Uber as His Next Fix-It Project; 11/05/2018 – Quorum Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 05/04/2018 – NOTICE TO UPS EMPLOYEES WITH ACCOUNTS AT THE MERRILL LYNCH TAMPA, FLORIDA BRANCH OFFICE: Klayman & Toskes, P.A. Continues to; 09/05/2018 – JB Hunt Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 18/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: US gun lobby takes aim at ‘gun-hating’ banks Citi, BofA; 30/04/2018 – BofA’s Gun Dilemma Is Just the Start as Activist Pressure Mounts; 15/05/2018 – Coherus Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Charles River Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 30/04/2018 – PTC Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference May 15

Citizens Holding Co (CIZN) investors sentiment decreased to 3.5 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -4.50, from 8 in 2018Q2. The ratio fall, as 7 funds started new and increased equity positions, while 2 sold and trimmed positions in Citizens Holding Co. The funds in our database now own: 517,120 shares, up from 508,312 shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of funds holding Citizens Holding Co in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 0 Increased: 5 New Position: 2.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.17, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 649 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 473 raised stakes. 6.37 billion shares or 1.73% less from 6.48 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hellman Jordan Ma reported 0.44% stake. 76,542 are held by Comml Bank Hapoalim Bm. 3.08 million were reported by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. 54,595 were reported by Buckhead Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Wg Shaheen And Dba Whitney And has 30,799 shares. Bancorporation Pictet And Cie (Asia) invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Pl Advsr Limited Liability Company, Illinois-based fund reported 41,500 shares. Mark Asset holds 1.48% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 211,722 shares. Hodges Mgmt Inc invested in 203,397 shares. Delta Asset Management Ltd Tn holds 14,323 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Duff & Phelps Mngmt reported 0.04% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Monetta Service invested in 3.05% or 170,000 shares. Novare Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Oakworth Incorporated holds 11,278 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Churchill Management has 112,807 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on January, 16. They expect $0.64 EPS, up 36.17% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.47 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.28B for 9.69 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.03% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Bank of America had 3 analyst reports since October 16, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, December 12 by Wood. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, October 16 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, December 7.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BofAML tops 2018 IPO league tables – Seeking Alpha” on November 27, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bank of America Pfd Shs Series L declares $18.125 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on December 18, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: AMZN, GE, BAC, GOOGL – Investorplace.com” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Value Stocks to Absolutely Love During This Correction – The Motley Fool” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bank of America screens as cheap; don’t fear inversion, Morgan Stanley says. – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 14, 2018.

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding firm for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides a range of commercial and personal banking services and products in Mississippi, the United States. The company has market cap of $98.34 million. The firm offers demand deposits, and savings and time deposit accounts. It has a 25.71 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio comprises secured and unsecured loans; letters of credit; mortgage loans; installment loans; credit card loans; real estate loans, including single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans.

Acg Wealth holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Citizens Holding Company for 66,068 shares. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors owns 6,580 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Maltese Capital Management Llc has 0.02% invested in the company for 10,348 shares. The Texas-based Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has invested 0.01% in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc., a Missouri-based fund reported 14,494 shares.

More notable recent Citizens Holding Company (NASDAQ:CIZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Citizens Holding Company (CIZN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 13, 2018 – Nasdaq” on December 12, 2018, also Stockhouse.com with their article: “Citizens Holding Company Announces Cash Dividend – Stockhouse” published on November 29, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Citizens Holding Company Announces 200000 Share Repurchase Program – Business Wire” on July 26, 2017. More interesting news about Citizens Holding Company (NASDAQ:CIZN) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “6 Cheap Stocks With a High Dividend Yield – GuruFocus.com” published on January 03, 2018 as well as 4-Traders.com‘s news article titled: “CTZN HLDG : Citizens Holding Company Reports Earnings | 4-Traders – 4-traders” with publication date: October 21, 2011.