Global Endowment Management Lp decreased Weingarten Rlty Invs (WRI) stake by 60.67% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Global Endowment Management Lp sold 30,700 shares as Weingarten Rlty Invs (WRI)’s stock declined 5.98%. The Global Endowment Management Lp holds 19,900 shares with $592,000 value, down from 50,600 last quarter. Weingarten Rlty Invs now has $3.47 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $26.76. About 782,202 shares traded. Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) has declined 9.26% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WRI News: 24/04/2018 – Weingarten 1Q EPS $1.13; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Realty Reports Another Strong Quarter; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten 1Q Rev $132.5M; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 57C, EST. 57C; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS QTRLY CORE FFO SHR $0.57; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Realty Reaffirms Core FFO for 2018; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS – REAFFIRM CORE FFO FOR YEAR; 21/04/2018 DJ Weingarten Realty Investors, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WRI); 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Realty 1Q Core FFO 57c/Share; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS WRI.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.30 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Among 3 analysts covering Weingarten Realty (NYSE:WRI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Weingarten Realty had 3 analyst reports since August 1, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Friday, August 10. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform” on Thursday, August 9.

Weingarten Realty Investors Declares Special Cash Dividend of $1.40 Per Share

Global Endowment Management Lp increased General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) stake by 7,800 shares to 149,000 valued at $6.40 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Qurate Retail Inc stake by 18,369 shares and now owns 135,778 shares. Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.20, from 1.15 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 32 investors sold WRI shares while 78 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 91.96 million shares or 1.75% less from 93.59 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Toronto Dominion Bank reported 9 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Teacher Retirement Of Texas stated it has 14,335 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Horizon Invs Ltd Llc owns 13,806 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Voya Invest Management Llc reported 24,572 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Interstate Comml Bank reported 950 shares. Fisher Asset Limited Liability owns 103,299 shares. Salient Co Lta stated it has 17,647 shares. Us Retail Bank De holds 0% or 22,035 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 85,855 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsrs accumulated 1,984 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI). Real Estate Serv Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.98% in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI). Fmr Limited Com has 0% invested in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) for 402 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt holds 521,455 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.35% in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI).

Since August 16, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $7.05 million activity. RICHTER STEPHEN C sold 102,454 shares worth $3.16 million. ALEXANDER ANDREW M sold $3.89M worth of stock or 126,730 shares.

Analysts await Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) to report earnings on February, 20. They expect $0.58 EPS, down 4.92% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.61 per share. WRI’s profit will be $75.25M for 11.53 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by Weingarten Realty Investors for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.