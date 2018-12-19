Globeflex Capital LP decreased its stake in Heritage Commerce Corp (HTBK) by 66.87% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Globeflex Capital LP sold 22,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,900 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $163,000, down from 32,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Globeflex Capital LP who had been investing in Heritage Commerce Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $511.56 million market cap company. It closed at $11.82 lastly. It is down 18.81% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.81% the S&P500. Some Historical HTBK News: 25/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Applied Industrial Technologies, Heritage Commerce, KLX, Ly; 27/04/2018 – HERITAGE COMMERCE CORP HTBK.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 11/05/2018 – Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Exits Heritage Commerce; 07/05/2018 – Heritage Commerce Corp Announces The Completion Of Its Merger With United American Bank; 14/03/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into United American Bank in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Heritage Commerce Corp. — UABK; 08/05/2018 – Heritage Commerce Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – Heritage Commerce Corp Announces The Completion Of Its Merger With Tri-Valley Bank; 14/03/2018 HERITAGE COMMERCE CORP HTBK.O : KBW RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 09/05/2018 – Heritage Commerce Corp to Participate in the D.A. Davidson 20th Annual Financial Institutions Conference in Denver; 07/05/2018 – Heritage Commerce Presenting at Conference May 9

Orca Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding F Sponso (BABA) by 94.37% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orca Investment Management Llc bought 9,207 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,963 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.12 million, up from 9,756 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orca Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding F Sponso for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $360.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $140.01. About 12.15 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 13.21% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 15/04/2018 – The Chinese government is encouraging mainland IPOs by unicorns such as Alibaba-backed financial services company Ant Financial, smartphone maker Xiaomi and ride-hailing app developer Didi Chuxing; 04/04/2018 – Tencent and Alibaba share the same strategy: Invest in the most promising online and mobile services that emerge in China; 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Adds PepsiCo, Exits CarMax, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 17/04/2018 – ALIBABA-BACKED PRENETICS BUYS UK-BASED DNAFIT, A GLOBAL LEADER; 12/04/2018 – U.S. Spatial-Analytics Firm Esri, Alibaba Cloud Entered Into Collaborative Agreement; 10/04/2018 – Alibaba’s Jack Ma urges Trump and Xi to back away from trade war; 08/05/2018 – ROCKET INTERNET SE RKET.DE – ALIBABA ACQUIRES ENTIRE SHARE CAPITAL OF DARAZ, A COMPANY INCUBATED BY ROCKET INTERNET; 02/04/2018 – ALIBABA BUYS ELE.ME IN DEAL THAT IMPLIES $9.5B ENTERPRISE VALUE; 29/03/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – SHEN DIFAN APPOINTED AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 23/05/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES EXTENDS GAINS TO AS MUCH AS 28%

Among 41 analysts covering Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), 39 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 95% are positive. Alibaba had 202 analyst reports since August 12, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) rating on Thursday, October 19. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $182.0 target. Atlantic Securities downgraded Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) rating on Thursday, August 13. Atlantic Securities has “Overweight” rating and $80 target. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) earned “Buy” rating by Needham on Thursday, June 8. On Thursday, October 20 the stock rating was maintained by Needham with “Buy”. Axiom Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, August 13 report. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, June 26 report. On Wednesday, September 9 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy”. On Tuesday, March 6 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy”. Credit Suisse maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) rating on Friday, May 6. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $100 target. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating given on Wednesday, October 10 by Raymond James.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2018 Q3. Its down 1.14, from 2.23 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 15 investors sold HTBK shares while 30 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 30.87 million shares or 1.85% more from 30.31 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0% of its portfolio in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK). Gemmer Asset Management Limited Co has invested 0.01% in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK). Wellington Mngmt Llp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 632,855 shares. American Interest Gru has 26,509 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 59,463 shares. Westwood Grp Inc Incorporated Inc holds 879,630 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. The New York-based Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK). Blackrock stated it has 3.45 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Invesco accumulated 27,698 shares. Victory reported 88,569 shares stake. Moreover, Renaissance Tech Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK). Bessemer Gp reported 11,000 shares stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 4,037 shares or 0% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Com Can owns 4,225 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. First Trust Advsrs Limited Partnership, a Illinois-based fund reported 121,610 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Heritage Commerce had 34 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by FIG Partners to “Market Perform” on Tuesday, October 27. The stock of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) earned “Buy” rating by Brean Capital on Friday, December 1. Brean Capital maintained Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) on Monday, February 5 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Brean Capital on Tuesday, January 10. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, February 12 by DA Davidson. The stock of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, January 16 by Sandler O’Neill. On Friday, July 28 the stock rating was maintained by Brean Capital with “Buy”. The stock of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, October 30 by Brean Capital. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, February 2 by Brean Capital. The rating was maintained by Sandler O’Neill with “Buy” on Friday, January 26.

Since October 30, 2018, it had 4 buys, and 1 insider sale for $245,351 activity. Shares for $146,867 were bought by DiNapoli Jason Philip. 5,649 Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) shares with value of $81,114 were sold by Wilton Keith. 7,000 shares were bought by Hallgrimson Steven L., worth $90,937.

Analysts await Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $0.29 EPS, up 31.82% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.22 per share. HTBK’s profit will be $12.55M for 10.19 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by Heritage Commerce Corp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.57% EPS growth.

Globeflex Capital L P, which manages about $3.98 billion and $508.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 28,978 shares to 39,298 shares, valued at $1.79 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Genomic Health Inc (NASDAQ:GHDX) by 11,324 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,624 shares, and has risen its stake in Inc Research Holdings Cl A Ord.